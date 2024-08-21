Pet Simulator 99 RNG Event Part 2: Best ways to earn RNG Coins

Pet Simulator 99 has you collect Pets and use them to break open blocks and gather Coins. The game's latest update added an RNG-themed event where you must roll a die to obtain a Pet and the associated aura. The event features an event-specific currency known as RNG Coins and is imperative to gather as many of them as possible to get all relevant upgrades.

This guide goes over the best ways to earn RNG Coins quickly in Pet Simulator 99.

How to earn RNG Coins quickly in Pet Simulator 99

Performing rolls gives you Pets, Auras, and RNG Coins (Image via Roblox)

There are multiple ways to earn RNG Coins in Pet Simulator 99, which makes them a rather abundant resource. The easiest and most convenient way to do so is to use the Auto-Roll feature to get a Pet and its associated aura.

The number of RNG Coins you receive is directly dependent on the rarity of the obtained Pet and aura combination. For instance, if you receive a Wind-type Pet with a 1 in 400 chance of obtaining it, you will get 400 RNG Coins. Since some auras have a value in the tens of thousands, the best way to rack up RNG Coins is to maximize your dice roll luck.

Maximizing your dice roll luck can be done through upgrades and temporary Lucky Dice activation. Upgrades require thousands of RNG Coins, which can be hard to come by early on. So, we recommend relying on Lucky Dice instead, despite its effects only applying for a few minutes or a single roll.

You can also approach the Lucky Dice Merchant to purchase a two-star Lucky Dice. Based on your level, you can purchase up to six Lucky Dice before the stock runs out. Not to worry, as it replenishes every five minutes.

With your Lucky Dice in hand, go to the Dice Crafting merchant and create one of the rarer types of Lucky Dice. Combine Lucky Dice with the Fire Dice to increase roll speed and make the most out of your rolls. Here’s a complete list of craftable Lucky Dice that can boost your luck by orders of magnitude:

Lucky Dice: Increases luck by 100% for one minute.

Increases luck by 100% for one minute. Lucky Dice II: Increases luck by 150% for five minutes.

Increases luck by 150% for five minutes. Lucky Dice III: Increases luck by 1,000% for five minutes.

Increases luck by 1,000% for five minutes. Mega Lucky Dice: Increases luck by 1,000,000 for the next roll.

Increases luck by 1,000,000 for the next roll. Mega Lucky Dice II: Increases luck by 10,000,000% for the next roll.

Increases luck by 10,000,000% for the next roll. Fire Dice: Increases roll speed by 10x for 1 minute.

Using RNG Coins in the RNG Event

Crafting a Lucky Dice III (Image via Roblox)

RNG Coins are the primary currency of the RNG Event, being the resource used for Upgrades, purchasing basic Lucky Dice, and Dice Crafting. Because of the high effectiveness of crafted dice, it’s best to invest your RNG Coins into Lucky Dice and Dice Crafting.

Once you have a few thousand RNG Coins, consider purchasing upgrades that improve your luck and rolls significantly. You can buy the following upgrade types at the Upgrades station:

RNG Egg Luck: Increases your roll luck. Starts at 5% and maxes out at 300%.

Increases your roll luck. Starts at 5% and maxes out at 300%. RNG Hatch Speed: Increases your Pet hatching speed. Starts at 5% and maxes out at 300%.

Increases your Pet hatching speed. Starts at 5% and maxes out at 300%. RNG Bonus Luck: Boosts bonus roll luck. Starts at 5% and maxes out at 300%.

Boosts bonus roll luck. Starts at 5% and maxes out at 300%. RNG Huge Luck: Adds a random chance to receive a better roll. Starts at 5% and maxes out at 300%.

Adds a random chance to receive a better roll. Starts at 5% and maxes out at 300%. RNG Extra Eggs: Adds a random chance of hatching an extra egg. Starts at one and maxes out at eight

These upgrades radically shift the odds in your favor, increasing the chances to pull rare Pet and aura combinations. Combined with Lucky Dice III or Mega Lucky Dice, you will have a high chance of getting rare combos and racking up millions of Coins.

FAQs

What is the easiest way to get RNG Coins in Pet Simulator 99?

The easiest way to get RNG Coins is to use Lucky Dice to boost your luck and perform rolls during its active duration.

What are RNG Coins used for in Pet Simulator 99?

RNG Coins are used for upgrades, crafting, and purchasing Lucky Dice.

What is the crafting recipe for a Lucky Dice III in Pet Simulator 99?

You need 15 Lucky Dice II and 1,000 RNG Coins to craft a Lucky Dice III item.

