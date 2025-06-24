Pet Simulator 99 Tower Defense guide

Pet Simulator 99 has added the Tower Defense mode with its latest event, which started on June 14, 2025. As the name suggests, this mode takes cues from classic tower defense-style experiences and brings its own flavor to the gameplay style. You can collect mode-specific units, clear stages to acquire new Pets, and earn various prizes for clearing stages.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Tower Defense event in Pet Simulator 99.

Everything you need to know about Tower Defense event in Pet Simulator 99

Gameplay overview

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

If you’ve played any tower defense-style title before, you will be right at home with the Tower Defense event. The gist is to place units called Towers along the path on the field using the Coins allocated at the start of the round. Once you deploy the Towers and start the round, piles of Coins and other objects will start spawning from the portal, slowly making their way to the castle gate.

Your Towers will automatically target and attack these objects, shattering them by depleting their HP. When they break apart, these objects reward you with Coins, using which you can upgrade the units you’ve placed on the field. The more upgrades you perform, the more potent their attacking power, speed, and range become.

Each stage has a preset number of waves, and you must clear all of them to finish it. Upon prevailing, you will earn Rubies, the main event currency, along with boosts, Pets, and more.

Currently, the mode features eight Maps, each of which has six stages. Each stage has a Hardcore mode counterpart as well for more potent rewards. Furthermore, finishing stage 6 of each Map will grant you access to the Infinity mode. Infinity mode pits you against an endless number of waves, and the longer you remain alive, the better your rewards will be.

If you need a few extra Rubies, Huge Pet, and Towers without actively clearing stages, feel free to enter the AFK mode. The AFK mode gives you a million Coins to play with and lets you place and upgrade units to your heart’s content. Once you’ve done that, you can safely go AFK and let your units do all the work. When you return, you will have a few of the aforementioned resources based on how much time you spent away.

Towers

Hatching Towers from the Unit Egg (Image via Roblox)

The main collectible of the Tower Defense mode is Towers. Towers are units you use in battle specifically in the aforementioned mode, while Pets are the standard companions that help you earn more Coins.

You can get Towers by hatching the Unit Egg under the Hatch banner, which are also segregated based on rarity. Initially, the only Pets you will likely have access to may include the Safari Monkey and Ninja Dalmatian. As you continue to hatch Unit Eggs, you will unlock some of the more powerful Towers to use in battle, making even the toughest Hardcore Mode challenges a breeze.

Additionally, you can spend Rubies directly at the Unit Merchant to buy the desired Tower without having to rely on RNG. Each Tower's cost is significantly higher than the Unit Egg, so consider saving as many Rubies as you can to nab the desired unit.

Each unit has four primary stats that govern its combat effectiveness: Damage, DPS, Speed, and RNG. These stats can be increased mid-battle through upgrades, which you can perform using Coins. Separate from the mid-battle upgrade system is the leveling system, which relies on XP and fusing units instead. The higher the level, the better your units’ starting stats will be.

When first starting the Pet Simulator 99 Tower Defense mode, you will only have access to three of the six Pet slots. The remaining slots can be unlocked upon clearing Maps 2, 3, and 5, at which point you will be able to create specific builds for different stages.

Stages and Pets

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Pet Simulator 99 Tower Defense mode includes 48 stages in total across the eight Maps without counting Hardcore mode and Infinity mode variations. Each stage guarantees Rubies, allowing you to hatch the Unit Egg fairly consistently. Certain stages, particularly in the Hardcore and Infinity modes, will feature Pets as prizes as well. So, it’s highly recommended to complete all stages at least once to try and nab some of the featured Pets.

You can get the following Pets through the stages in this mode:

Titanic Nuclear Dominus: Available in Infinity mode.

Available in Infinity mode. Huge Safari Monkey: Chance of dropping in every round.

Chance of dropping in every round. Huge Ninja Dalmatian: Available in Infinity mode.

Available in Infinity mode. Huge Arcade Angelus: Found in the Gift Bag.

Found in the Gift Bag. Huge Nightmare Cyclops: Clan battle reward.

Clan battle reward. Huge Jetpack Cat: AFK Mode.

AFK Mode. Dino Corgi: Magma Unit Egg.

Magma Unit Egg. Pinata Dragon: Magma Unit Egg.

Magma Unit Egg. Poseidon Axolotl: Magma Unit Egg.

Magma Unit Egg. Huge Arcade Meebo in a Spaceship: Magma Unit Egg.

Magma Unit Egg. Titanic Helicopter Corgi: Magma Unit Egg.

Magma Unit Egg. Huge Zeus Bear: Dark Unit Egg.

Dark Unit Egg. Titanic Mechanical Griffin: Dark Unit Egg.

FAQs

When was the Tower Defense mode added to Pet Simulator 99?

The Tower Defense mode was added to Pet Simulator 99 on June 14, 2025.

How can I get Towers in Pet Simulator 99 Tower Defense mode?

You can get Towers via the Unit Egg or directly from the Unit Merchant using Rubies.

How can I unlock Infinity mode in Pet Simulator 99 Tower Defense mode?

Infinity mode can be unlocked in Pet Simulator 99 Tower Defense mode by clearing Stage 6 of any map.

