Pet Star Simulator: A beginner's guide

Pet Star Simulator is a Star-collection experience where you must use Pets to improve your Star multiplier and collect enough of the resource to level up. This title is all about managing your stats while collecting Stars to minimize the time spent between worlds. You can hatch Pets to improve your stats and consume Stars to unlock new areas, climbing to new heights evermore.

Here’s a guide to Pet Star Simulator covering the basics of the game to help you start your journey in this title.

Getting started with Pet Star Simulator

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Pet Star Simulator has a simple gameplay loop: collect Stars and Diamonds and level up to unlock the gate to the next area. Stars can be collected by running into them and each Star has a different value attached to it. Regular Stars can be picked up individually or in bundles of up to four, while special variants increase the amount even higher.

You can use Stars to hatch Eggs, giving you access to Pets. Pets are passive multipliers that apply to your Star and Diamond amount, directly impacting your progress. Each area has its own brand of Pets that offer higher multipliers the further you progress through the game.

Use every resource made available to you and reach the end of the game to obtain the highest tier of Stars and Pets.

Controls

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Interact: E / Left Mouse Button

Gameplay mechanics

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

Star-collecting gameplay experience: The game is mainly about collecting Stars and Diamonds contained within a predefined area. Collecting these resources grants players XP while increasing their Star or Diamond count by the specified amount. Since they are also the main currency of the game, they hold an important position in the title.

The game is mainly about collecting Stars and Diamonds contained within a predefined area. Collecting these resources grants players XP while increasing their Star or Diamond count by the specified amount. Since they are also the main currency of the game, they hold an important position in the title. Progression: Players can reach different areas of the map by collecting the specified amount of Stars. The number of Stars required increases as they progress through the game, with the final areas of the experience being difficult to access. Robloxians may speed up their progress using Pets, Quests, and consumable boosts.

Players can reach different areas of the map by collecting the specified amount of Stars. The number of Stars required increases as they progress through the game, with the final areas of the experience being difficult to access. Robloxians may speed up their progress using Pets, Quests, and consumable boosts. Pets: Pets can be hatched from Eggs, which are available from the stations next to the Star-collection area. These companion characters can be equipped and switched around freely based on your preferences. Your progression will be impacted heavily by your Pet’s multipliers, and since the title relies heavily on continuously increasing numbers, you will constantly be switching between them.

Pets can be hatched from Eggs, which are available from the stations next to the Star-collection area. These companion characters can be equipped and switched around freely based on your preferences. Your progression will be impacted heavily by your Pet’s multipliers, and since the title relies heavily on continuously increasing numbers, you will constantly be switching between them. Quests: Players can complete special missions to earn a surplus amount of Gems, Stars, Tickets, and other resources. These can be completed through regular gameplay and don’t typically require active pursuit. Because of this, they are a convenient way to progress through the title at a faster pace.

Players can complete special missions to earn a surplus amount of Gems, Stars, Tickets, and other resources. These can be completed through regular gameplay and don’t typically require active pursuit. Because of this, they are a convenient way to progress through the title at a faster pace. Shop: Robloxians can purchase exclusive Eggs, boosters, and other items from the Shop. These items are exclusively premium and require Robux to be purchased. You may also use Tickets to buy certain items where indicated, giving you a free option to gain access to some of the Shop inventory.

FAQs

What is Pet Star Simulator about?

Pet Star Simulator is about collecting Stars and Diamonds to unlock access to new worlds and collect Pets.

Is Pet Star Simulator available for free?

Yes, the experience can be accessed for free without requiring any mandatory Robux purchases.

How can I teleport to different areas in Pet Star Simulator?

You can teleport to different areas in the game using the Warp button on the HUD and selecting the "Go There" option.

