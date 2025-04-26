Pet Store Tycoon codes (April 2025)

Redeeming Pet Store Tycoon codes grants you extra Coins for managing and expanding your store. From the beginning of the game, puppies and kittens abound in your store, and you have to feed, clean, and take them out for a walk. Coins are earned by selling these pets to customers. Each day brings new challenges, given that animals can escape from the store or be stolen.

By redeeming promo codes, you can get bonus Coins for running the pet store efficiently. Hire guards to enhance security, purchase new rooms, stockpile food supplies, and leave no stone unturned to take care of your pets.

Active Pet Store Tycoon codes

Build and manage your own pet store (Image via Roblox)

Roblox promo codes for Pet Store Tycoon are time-limited. Make sure to redeem the following active ones quickly, as they run the risk of expiring unexpectedly:

List of active codes in Pet Store Tycoon Code Rewards LUCKY +250 Coins WOOF +250 Coins 70KLIKES +250 Coins

Expired Pet Store Tycoon codes

Below is the list of inactive codes in Pet Store Tycoon. Redeeming them will prompt an error response from the game.

List of inactive codes in Pet Store Tycoon Code Rewards PUPPY +250 Coins EPIC +250 Coins HAPPY +250 Coins AWESOME +250 Coins FOLLOWER +250 Coins FLOOR2 +250 Coins

How to redeem Pet Store Tycoon codes

The codes button is next to the volume icon (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes to get extra Coins in the game is a straightforward process:

Launch Pet Store Tycoon on Roblox.

on Roblox. Tap the bird icon in the lower right corner of the screen.

in the lower right corner of the screen. Type or paste a working code in the " Enter promo code here " text field.

" text field. Click the Redeem Now button to send a code activation request.

When a code redemption is successful, a new window shows the claimed rewards.

Roblox Pet Store Tycoon codes and their importance

Purchase dog food from the in-game store (Image via Roblox)

Coins, the primary in-game currency, have several uses in Roblox Pet Store Tycoon. You can use them to hire workers like a Receptionist to greet customers and a Guard to catch thieves. Additionally, you can invest money in expansions and upgrades for your tycoon. New pet rooms, automatic food and water suppliers, storage boxes, and more can be unlocked.

Although any money is well spent on upgrades, ensure you have enough left to purchase food and water for your pets. These items can be acquired by navigating to the Store and interacting with NPC Christopher.

Pet Store Tycoon code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Avoid using inactive codes in the game (Image via Roblox)

The Pet Store Tycoon game screen shows an error when you try to redeem expired or invalid codes. To avoid such issues, only type the featured active codes in the redemption box and double-check their spellings and letter casing. These codes are case-sensitive, so the lowercase and uppercase letters should be entered exactly as provided. You can also switch to copying and pasting codes to claim rewards faster.

Where to find new Pet Store Tycoon codes

To stay informed about the latest freebies, follow Splitbrick Studios on X and regularly check the description of Pet Store Tycoon on Roblox. Alternatively, keep track of this page — we'll update it with new codes the moment they are released by official sources.

FAQs on Pet Store Tycoon codes

What are the rewards offered by Pet Store Tycoon promo codes?

You can get free Coins by redeeming the valid codes for this Roblox game.

How many times can a Pet Store Tycoon promo code be redeemed?

Each code is available for a single use in Pet Store Tycoon. "You have already redeemed this promo code" will be displayed when players attempt to redeem an active code twice.

When are new Pet Store Tycoon codes released?

Freebies for this Roblox experience are most likely to be released alongside updates and in celebration of new milestones.

