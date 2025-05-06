PetaPeta: A beginner's guide

PetaPeta is a great pick for players looking for a horror survival game on Roblox. In this experience, you enter an abandoned hotel themed after traditional Japanese infrastructure. Once you enter the hotel, the only way to make a safe exit is by completing the objectives by using the given clues. However, this isn't going to be easy because there's a ghost roaming in the corridor while you are on the search.

Someone new to this game may find it challenging to cope with the gameplay mechanics in this Roblox title. With that in mind, here's a guide explaining how to play and win in PetaPeta.

How to play and win in PetaPeta

Upon spawning in this Roblox title, you will find yourself in the lobby area of the game. From here, you can decide your matchmaking type: solo, duo, squad, and more. Once you have entered a specific queue, wait until the countdown is over so you and your squad (if any) get teleported to the hotel. Apart from this, the lobby area also features a shop, from which you can purchase items in exchange for Zeni, the in-game currency.

The ghost lurking in the hotel (Image via Roblox)

After spawning in the hotel, your only goal is to complete the objectives mentioned on the screen. Doing so will advance you to the next stage, helping you progress toward victory. Currently, there are a total of six stages that you must complete to successfully exit the hotel.

Each stage or level in this game gives you unique objectives to complete. These objectives include finding a key, opening a box, finding a code written on paper, unlocking the safe, and so on. With each passing level, the objectives will become increasingly difficult to complete. Moreover, the ghost will begin to spawn more frequently, too.

Hide inside the closet when the ghost arrives (Image via Roblox)

To avoid getting hunted by the ghost, you can hide inside the closet. You will know when the ghost is about to spawn as the screen will begin to shake and flash a light red upon its arrival. Frankly, you can beat all the stages even while playing alone. You must simply remain mindful of the ghost. However, if you play with friends, you can divide the tasks and complete them much faster.

How to earn Zeni in PetaPeta

As mentioned earlier, Zeni is the in-game currency that you can use to purchase various items from the in-game store. Earning Zeni is not a big deal, as you can find it in almost every room while exploring them. Make sure to search for it under the pillows, behind tables, and in the drawers. Additionally, you can also earn Zeni by completing the various levels in this game.

FAQs

How do I earn Zeni in PetaPeta?

You can earn Zeni by completing the different in-game levels and exploring the map.

Are there any codes for PetaPeta?

No, there aren't codes available for this experience at the time of writing.

Are there microtransactions in PetaPeta?

Yes, there are microtransactions in this game, but they are optional.

