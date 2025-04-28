Pets Go Arcade Clicker guide

Arcade Clicker is the latest Pets Go game mode, which simulates a clicker-style experience. The limited-time event is all about using clicks to farm Arcade Coins, the event currency, and using them to roll for Pets and perform Rebirths. This event provides players with numerous brand-new Pets to collect, offering a chance to acquire the latest Titanic Pets from their play spots.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Arcade Clicker game mode in Pets Go.

Breaking down the Arcade Clicker event in Pets Go

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Arcade Clicker event was added to Pets Go on April 25, 2025. It is set on a map separate from the regular hub world, accessible via a portal next to the spawn location. There are no prerequisites for unlocking the event — you can walk through the teleporter and access everything the game mode offers.

Once you walk through, your Roll button will be replaced with Tap, and the main gameplay loop will transform. In this event, the main objective is to collect Arcade Coins by clicking anywhere on the screen not covered by a HUD element or a button.

The rate at which you earn Arcade Coins can primarily be increased through Rebirths, with Upgrades being the secondary option. As you continue to perform Rebirths, the amount of Coins you acquire will skyrocket, reaching millions per click at a point.

A good way to maximize your Arcade Coin earnings is to purchase the Auto-Clicker upgrade from the Arcade Clicker upgrade tree. That way, you can farm Coins passively or use your mouse to accrue even more Coins by working in tandem with the Auto-Clicker. Either way, the idea is to amass as many Arcade Coins as you can.

As a part of this event, you can complete a set of three Arcade Quests every few minutes to climb the Arcade Rewards ladder. This ladder's 25th and final reward is the Huge Happy Computer Pet.

Rolls and Arcade Chest

Rebirth menu (Image via Roblox)

Arcade Coins let you perform Rolls at the podium close to the center of the map. Rolls have a chance to grant you some of the rarest Pets in the game or Arcade Key halves. You can also upgrade them by spending Coins on the corresponding Arcade Clicker upgrade nodes. This gives you better odds of receiving items through rolls, along with better odds of Key halves dropping.

Once you receive both halves of the Arcade Chest Key, open your inventory and scroll down to view them. Click on either half to craft the Arcade Chest Key, which allows you to open the Arcade Chest and receive rewards like exclusive Pets, potions, and more.

Opening Arcade Chest grants you Points that count towards the Arcade Competition leaderboard. The more Chests you open, the higher you rank, and the better your odds of receiving the Titanic Amethyst Dragon.

New Pets

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a list of the new Titanic, Huge, and regular Pets available through the Arcade Clicker event:

Titanic Amethyst Dragon: Available from Arcade Competition

Titanic Arcade Cat: Available from Arcade Dice (1 in 94.8 million)

Titanic Arcade Dragon: Available from the Arcade Dice (1 in 1.18 billion)

Titanic Pixel Demon: Available from the Arcade Chest (1 in 250 billion)

Huge Arcade Dog: Available from the Arcade Dice (1 in 10 billion)

Huge Claw Beast: Available from the Arcade Competition (1 in 2 billion)

Huge Happy Computer: Available from the Arcade Quests (1 in 1 billion)

Huge Pixel Dragon: Available from the Arcade Chest (1 in 8 billion)

Pixel Demon: Available from the Arcade Dice (1 in 25 million)

Pixel Dragon: Available from the Arcade Dice (1 in 10 million)

Pixel Tiger: Available from the Arcade Dice (1 in 1 million)

Pixel Goblin: Available from the Arcade Dice (1 in 2.5 million)

Evolved Pixel Cat: Available from the Arcade Dice (1 in 25,000)

Pixel Shark: Available from the Arcade Dice (1 in 4,000)

Pixel Wolf: Available from the Arcade Dice (1 in 750)

Pixel Cat: Available from the Arcade Dice (1 in 25)

FAQs

When was the Arcade Clicker event added to Pets Go?

Arcade Clicker was added to Pets Go on April 25, 2025.

How to unlock the Arcade Clicker upgrade tree in Pets Go

Arcade Clicker upgrade tree can be purchased by acquiring 100 Arcade Coins, which can be done by tapping anywhere on the screen with the Left Mouse Button.

How to make the Arcade Chest Key in Pets Go Arcade Clicker event

The Arcade Chest Key can be made by combining its two halves, which have a chance of dropping when performing rolls on the Arcade Dice.

