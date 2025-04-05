Pets Go Sphinx Board Game guide

Pets Go implemented a board game — dubbed the Sphinx Board Game — with the update on April 4, 2025. This desert-themed board game involves rolling the dice to land on a spot and getting various prizes along the way. As you uncover the tiles on the board, you will earn Desert Bucks, which you can use to unlock nodes on the dedicated skill tree. Consequently, the quality of items you receive increases as you unlock more nodes on the skill tree.

Here’s how the Sphinx Board Game works and everything you can acquire through it.

An overview of the Sphinx Board Game in Pets Go

The Sphinx Board Game (Image via Roblox)

The Sphinx Board Game is reminiscent of the popular board game, Monopoly, in that it involves collecting various prizes based on where you land on the board. This game mode has you roll a pair of dice to determine how far you move, making it an RNG-based endeavor. You can unlock it for free by unlocking the Sphinx Board Game node in the Upgrades menu.

Once you unlock it, walk into the beacon next to the board game to partake in it. Upon doing so, you have the option to roll the dice manually or rely on Auto-Roll to automatically move across the board. Moving across spaces on the board grants you the primary currency of the event, Desert Bucks. This currency can be used to purchase upgrade nodes in the associated skill tree or the spaces on the board to unlock access to better rewards.

Four of the spaces on the field activate the four pillars in the middle of the playable area, opening a portal once all of them are active. This portal leads to the Pharaoh's Tomb, which includes special loot with a chance to get Huge and Titanic Pets.

Obtainable Prizes

The Pharaoh's Tomb (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the rewards you can get for landing on different tiles as well as from the Pharaoh’s Tomb:

Huge Egg

Sphinx Egg

Desert Bucks

Diamonds

Scarabs (usable in the Sphinx Gift Machine)

Ancient Key (usable in Pharaoh’s Tomb)

Game Speed Potion (acquired in Pharaoh’s Tomb)

Golden Game Dice (acquired in Pharaoh’s Tomb)

Rainbow Game Dice (acquired in Pharaoh’s Tomb)

Sphinx God Potion (acquired in Pharaoh’s Tomb)

Players can also acquire exclusive Pets by securing a spot on the leaderboard. The top 100 players will earn the Huge Hell Monkey, with the Top 1,000 and 10,000 Robloxians securing the Huge Egg and three powerful God Potions, respectively.

Additionally, you may also get Huge and Titanic Pets by hatching the Sphinx Egg. The Huge Pets include the Sphinx and the Empyrean Dragon, which have summon odds of one in a billion and one in five billion, respectively. As for the Titanic Pet, you can get the Titanic Wicked Empyrean Dominus from the Pharaoh’s Tomb by unlocking the locked door with the Ancient Key.

FAQs

When was the Sphinx Board Game added to Pets Go?

The Sphinx Board Game was added to the title on April 4, 2025.

How to unlock the Pharaoh’s Tomb in the Pets Go Sphinx Board Game

The Pharaoh’s Tomb can be unlocked by landing on all four Activate panels in the Sphinx Board Game.

What is the rarest pet offered by the Sphinx Board Game in Pets Go?

The rarest pet that can be acquired from the Sphinx Board Game is the one-in-five billion Titanic Wicked Empyrean Dominus.

