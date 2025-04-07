Piece Wanted Simulator codes (April 2025)

Step into the world of pirates using the latest Piece Wanted Simulator codes. Inspired by the popular anime series One Piece, training and fighting are all you must do, which can make you the most dangerous pirate, increasing your bounty. The only gameplay revolves around clicking and training to improve strength and leveraging the same training to defeat enemies and win trophies.

You can change into different characters as you make progress. Each character comes with unique abilities that contribute to a greater bounty increase. Your final goal is to get yourself on the leaderboard as the strongest pirate.

All Piece Wanted Simulator codes (Active)

Free active codes in Piece Wanted Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Below are the active codes for Piece Wanted Simulator.

List of active Piece Wanted Simulator codes Code Reward release 250 Berries (Latest)

Inactive Piece Wanted Simulator codes

Below are the inactive codes for Piece Wanted Simulator.

List of Piece Wanted Simulator inactive codes Code Reward 2000likes 100K Berries

How to redeem Piece Wanted Simulator codes

Redeem codes in Piece Wanted Simulator (Image via Roblox)

You can redeem Piece Wanted Simulator codes in just a few simple steps:

Open Piece Wanted Simulator on Roblox.

On the upper side of the game, click the 'Codes' icon.

Copy each active code from the guide and paste it into the empty textbox.

Click on the 'Redeem' button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Piece Wanted Simulator codes about, and what’s their importance?

Earn daily rewards in Piece Wanted Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Piece Wanted Simulator rewards you with valuable items like berries that make it easier to defeat powerful enemies and climb the leaderboards. These rewards can boost your progress, help you upgrade faster, and give you an edge in battles.

Piece Wanted Simulator codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Piece Wanted Simulator invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)

There are a few reasons why codes may not work as they could be expired, entered with typos or wrong capitalization, or meant for a different game. Some games don’t support codes, and updates might disable them. Always verify the code before using it.

Where to find new Piece Wanted Simulator codes

You can find the latest codes for Piece Wanted Simulator on the Allen Game II Roblox Group and Alan International Studio Discord server.

FAQs on Piece Wanted Simulator codes

What are the latest Piece Wanted Simulator codes?

The latest code in Piece Wanted Simulator is "release," which grants you 250 free berries.

Which code provides the best rewards in Piece Wanted Simulator?

Since there is just one active code, none of them offers extra benefits.

How beneficial are codes for Piece Wanted Simulator?

Codes give you berries to get faster updates, defeat tough enemies, and rise on the leaderboard.

Hiba Bin Billes is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Roblox.



Hiba emphasizes the importance of cross-referencing information across multiple sources and ascertaining the credibility of the content she includes in her articles.



Hiba hails from a family of gamers. The Counter-Strike series, in particular, offered her a menagerie of wonderful experiences and friends early in her gaming journey.

