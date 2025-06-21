Pig 64 Part 2 guide

Pig 64 Part 2 is live on Roblox, continuing the horror-adventure theme of Part 1. It features an open-world map and various locations that players can explore to uncover the deeper lore of Pig 64. Throughout the journey, players can expect to interact with NPCs, evade monsters, and discover hidden collectibles.

Beginner's guide to Pig 64 Part 2

Teleport and other buttons on the top-right corner

Controls

Movement: W, A, S, D

Jump: Space

Double Jump: Jump button twice

Roll, div, or long jump: Shift (Left Trigger in console)

Emote: G (Y/Triangle on Console)

Mechanics

To interact with the NPCs, click on the exclamation mark above them.

You can use teleportation by tapping on the button in the top-right corner of the screen.

Gameplay elements

Currencies: There are two main currencies in the game: Cash and Tokens. Both of them spawn periodically around the world and are used in separate shops.

: There are a few different shops in the game. The first one is in the Grasslands, right next to where you spawn. Playable characters: The game has a few characters that players can choose from, but this choice will not affect the gameplay.

How to get started in Pig 64 Part 2

Salesman in Pier (Image via Roblox)

If you have played Pig 64 Part 1, a white building will appear in the Grassland. Enter it to speak to the moderator, who will ask you some questions. If you have not played part 1, skip this step. The answers to the moderator's questions are here:

Question Answer Why were you banned? I was banned for no reason. What stick does Pig collect in the PIG 64 trailer? Leafstick. What is the chicken holding in the PIG 64 trailer thumbnail? An umbrella. What job did Ryder Page have at PSTM&M? Tech Consultant. What is the gaming system that PIG 64 was played on? Xort Entertainment System. What does Kona need? His space. What did Ronald showcase for his presentation? A game cartridge. Who submitted their video to Harry first for the Regarding the Rumors video? Fyodor Delvilchi. What is Mr. P regarded as in his tape? Millionaire. What does EEP stand for? Evalia Entrepreneur Program.

To begin Act 1, you must locate a treasure map:

Talk to the sailor NPC near the spawn site, and have him take you to the Pier.

Once in the location, collect enough cash and use it to buy the fishing rod and other tools from the salesman on the docks.

Finally, use the fishing rod in the vicinity till you find a treasure map.

Additionally, you can find a shop near the fountain. It is on the top floor of the red building. You should buy two bottles of grape juice from here for later use. Then, return to the Grasslands and buy five tasty drinks from the nearby shop.

FAQs on Pig 64 Part 2

When was the PIG 64 Part 2 released on Roblox?

The game was released on June 7, 2025

Why does the moderator not appear in Grassland?

The moderator only appears for the players who have played the Part of Piggy 64 on Roblox.

Where can I use tokens in Roblox Pig 64 Part 2?

You can use the coins in the shop near the spawn camp.

