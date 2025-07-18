Piggy Book 1 Pages guide: All Chapters and Page locations

Piggy includes an extensive collectathon involving Pages from a Journal. These Pages can be found in every Chapter, making them quite abundant in the game. While they are somewhat common, finding all of them can prove to be rather tricky due to the sheer number of them. In Book 1 alone, you can find up to 72 Pages to add to your in-game Journal.

Read on to learn where you can find every hidden Page in all Book 1 Chapters.

All Chapters and Page locations for Book 1 in Piggy

A Page

Before we dive into the Page locations for each Chapter, it’s worth noting that you cannot skip collecting any Pages for a Chapter. You must find all of them in chronological order before proceeding to the next, i.e., you must start at Chapter 1, then proceed to Chapter 2, and so on.

It’s also worth noting that you cannot collect them while playing as Piggy or a Tagger. Page collection is also set to be off-limits for players using Ghost Mode. So, you must either play as a Survivor or a Traitor to get all the pages.

With that covered, let’s go over all 72 Page locations in the 12 Chapters of the first Book.

Chapter Page Location Chapter 1: House Behind the backyard shed.Inside the Shower.Next to the car in the basement.Inside the room with the green locked door.Inside the vent.Inside the room with the Laser Gate. Chapter 2: Station In the Basketball court.In the Orange room.In the area near the Purple Safe.Inside the jail cell.In the room close to where the Plank is required.Inside the Garage, close to the exit. Chapter 3: Gallery On a Shelf accessed with the Plank.Inside the room with the Red Key.Close to the vent at the top floor.In the room with the Blue Key.Near the Ticket Booth, next to the escape door.Near the Purple Key spawn location in the hallway. Chapter 4: Forest In the Blue Key room, on the wall.Near the Yellow Safe in the Treehouse.Inside the cave.In the room with the Green Key.Close to the cabins.Near Piggy’s spawn point. Chapter 5: School In the gym.On the Cafeteria wall.In the room with the Blue Key.Close to the building exit.In the room with the Yellow Safe.In the Conference Room. Chapter 6: Hospital On a shelf.Inside the room with the Purple Safe.Inside the room with the Green Keycard.Inside the room with the Blue Keycard.Inside the room with the Purple Potion.On a cabinet in the Hammer room. Chapter 7: Metro Inside the room with the Purple Safe.On the far wall of the room with the Green Key.On the train near the spot that requires the Wrench.Inside the room with the Yellow Safe.Inside the room with the Vending Machine.Inside the room with the Blue Keycard. Chapter 8: Carnival Next to the cabinet in the room with the Green Key.On the front wall of the glass maze. Look to the right.On the platform accessed using the plank.On the bench accessed using the Wrench.On the right side of the Ferris wheel.On the front wall of the Orange Key cage. Chapter 9: City On the bed in the room on the second floor of the hotel. Go through the middle door.In the room with the Green Keycard.In the room with the Orange Keycard.Inside the Grandmother’s Poutine on the right wall.In the room with the Blue Keycard, close to the floor, on the wall to the left.On a cabinet inside the first floor of Elly Enterprises. Chapter 10: Mall On the left wall of the room with the Green Key.On the right wall of the room with the Blue Key.Close to the end of the long vent shaft.Next to the Vending Machine on the second floor.On the left wall of the room with the Orange Key.Near the stoves in Kitty’s Kitchen. Chapter 11: Outpost On the right wall of the area accessed by crashing a tank through the fence.Next to a bunk bed in the room with the Orange Key.Under the stairs in the room with the Red Key.In the room with the wrench, next to the shelves.Inside the meeting room.Found on the bench, accessed after extinguishing the fire. Chapter 12: Plant Phase 1:In the room with the Red Key.Inside the room with the Orange and Green Keycards.In the Orange Keycard room, found on the floor next to the staircases.Inside the room with the Green Potion.On the cabinet side of the room with the Orange Keycard.Phase 2:On a bench near the Carnival.

About Piggy

Official cover art for the game

This game is about surviving the assault of the titular character as you roam various areas and uncover the mystery surrounding the monster. This title features a unique structure that draws inspiration from asymmetrical survival horror experiences. You can play as either a Survivor, a Traitor, or the beast.

As you continue scouring the map for a way to escape, you will encounter bits of information that reveal the fiend's backstory. Over the course of two Books and over a dozen Chapters, you must pull all the stops to ensure your survival and learn everything you can about the monster.

Come face-to-face with various challenges and overcome them to map out your escape and wrench free from the titular beast's grasp.

FAQs

How many Chapters does Piggy Book 1 feature?

Book 1 includes 12 Chapters in total.

How many collectible Pages does Piggy Book 1 include?

There are 72 collectible Pages distributed evenly across the 12 Chapters.

How many Books does Piggy feature?

Currently, the game features two Books with over 100 collectible Pages in total.

