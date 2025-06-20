Piggy M3gan event guide

The Piggy M3gan event has arrived as a collaboration between the M3gan franchise and Roblox. This limited-time event features a new map players can clear to unlock the exclusive Centrell skin. In the new map, the objective is to find all the broken pieces of Megan and assemble them to restore her and escape the facility.

Ad

This article explains how players can complete the Piggy M3gan event.

How to escape the Piggy M3gan event puzzle

When you spawn in the event map, Megan will ask a question. Give her the nice answer by pressing R, or she will kill you. Furthermore, you must give affirmative answers to her questions throughout the stage, or she will betray you at the end.

Ad

Trending

Here is how you can find Megan's body parts in the Piggy M3gan event:

Head

Open the cabin to find Megan's head (Image via Roblox)

Leave the first room and go left till you find a monster. Evade it and use the bridge to your right.

Exit the bridge and go right. You will find another monster here, so avoid it till you see a white door on the left wall. Enter it to get to the room at the end of the hall and find a screw driver inside the white cabin.

Exit the room through the door on the opposite side of the cabin. Here, you will unscrew a vent cover to enter a passage. Go straight to find a similar opening and enter it. You will encounter another monster who is circling the pathway.

You can evade the monster by hiding in narrow spaces to avoid its path. At the end of this route, you can find and pick up Megan's head. You must then exit the room through the air vent in the vicinity.

Ad

Hand

Unscrew to enter the pathway (Image via Roblox)

In the hallway, take the first right turn and open the white door. Go left and pick up the brick while evading the monster. Take a right turn till you find a red button; press it to activate the bridge on your right.

Cross the bridge, go right, and climb the stairs to find another red button. Press it to open the door in front. Head straight to find a red button, and press it to activate another bridge on your left.

Cross the bridge to find a red button on the left wall, and press it. Go straight and press another button, then go around the pillar and head straight. Here, you will find a white door. Enter it to find a hallway on the left, where you must enter the first white door that appears. Here, you will find a cabinet with the maintenance key. Exit the room and use the key to enter a maze.

You will find a green key in the maze, which will open the door to a room with the red key. The red key will open the door to the blue key's room, where Amilia's hand is hidden inside a closet.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Shoe

Leave the room and the maze to return to the hallway. Go straight until you find a bridge on your left and press the red button in the vicinity. Cross the bridge on your right to reach another hallway. Press the button on the left wall, distract the monster with the brick, and head straight.

You will find a hole in the wall. Jump through it, and head straight to find a red button. Press it to attach the bridge on your right.

Now you must turn around and go straight. Take the first left and follow the path, which is full of monsters; you'll have to throw bricks to distract them. Eventually, you will find a white door you haven't used before and enter it. Here, you will find a golden key that opens a nearby door.

The door leads to a puzzle room. The instructions for solving it are written on the bottom floor. Once done, press the Drain button. This will unlock a door on the top floor. Enter it and check the cabins to find Megan's shoe.

Ad

Also read: Piggy Decay Chapter guide

Assemble

Return to the hallway and go right till you find a bridge. Cross it and go left till you find a red button. Press it to assemble a bridge on the left. Go through it and press the red button on the right wall. Then, return through the bridge and go left.

Follow the path till the Assembly Chamber is found. Put Megan's part in the MEGAN 2.0 box to reconstruct her. You must then follow Megan, as she will lead you out of the facility, and the Piggy M3gan event puzzle will be completed.

Ad

FAQs on Piggy M3gan event

When will the Piggy M3gan event end?

The M3gan event in the Roblox Piggy game will end on June 30, 2025.

How to unlock the Centrell skin in Piggy

The Centrell skin can be unlocked by completing the Piggy M3gan event puzzle.

How to get the chaos ending in the Piggy M3gan event

You can get the chaos ending by refusing to find Megan's body parts in the beginning.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024