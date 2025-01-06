Pixel Slayer codes (February 2025)

Redeem the active Pixel Slayer codes to claim free Absorbed Spirits, Coins, Diamonds, and Ice Enchant. Coins and Diamonds are vital in-game resources that run the game. Earning them usually requires countless hours of grinding, which is significantly tough for players, especially newbies.

By redeeming the codes, one can not only store thousands of Coins and Diamonds but also Rebirth using Absorbed Spirits. Here are all the active codes that can help you in your journey.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Pixel Slayer codes. We'll keep updating this page whenever new codes for Pixel Slayer debut, hence stay tuned.

Active Pixel Slayer codes

Here are all the active codes for Pixel Slayer (Image via Roblox)

Following are all the active codes in Pixel Slayer. It is advised to redeem them within a single session as the codes risk going inactive at any moment.

List of active Pixel Slayer codes Codes Rewards newupdate Free Rewards (Latest) epidub Free Rewards 1MILLIONVISITS 2k Diamonds spellbound x3 Ice Enchant morediamonds 1k Diamonds spirits 500 Absorbed Spirits release 1k Coins

Inactive Pixel Slayer codes

Luckily, there are no inactive codes in Pixel Slayer. If any active code expires, it'll be added below.

How to redeem Pixel Slayer codes

Double-check the code before redeeming it in Pixel Slayer (Image via Roblox)

You need to complete the tutorial to unlock the codes icon in Pixel Slayer. After completing the tutorial, follow the simple steps outlined below:

Ensure that you are connected to the server and hit the "Codes" button on the right-hand side.

A code box titled "EXCLUSIVE CODES" will appear.

Copy any code and paste it in the "TYPE CODE" text box.

Press the green play icon button to redeem the active code in Pixel Slayer.

Pixel Slayer codes' rewards usage and their importance

Spend the free Diamonds to obtain the best magical Abilities in Pixel Slayer (Image via Roblox)

Diamonds can be invested in acquiring special Abilities. You can Pull one Ability for 600 Diamonds and five for 3000 Diamonds. Here are all the Abilities with their Pull chance:

Flame Spear - 5%

Rain of Blades - 10%

Black Flame Partisan - 15%

Smite - 15%

Divergent Slash - 20%

Arc Lightning - 25%

Free Coins can be used to open Crates and Ability Orbs on all the maps. Absorbed Spirits will help you Rebirth without defeating wave mobs. Do note that the more Rebirths your avatar goes through the faster you can build your Upgrade Tree.

Pixel Slayer code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Press the backspace key to remove extra space (Image via Roblox)

When the same code is redeemed twice, the "You have already redeemed this code!" message will pop up. However, when an inactive or typo-filled code is activated then the "Invalid Code!" error notification will appear. You can avoid these issues by copying and pasting the codes from this article as Roblox promo codes are case and space-sensitive.

Where to find new Pixel Slayer codes?

Join the game's official Discord server to get wind of fresh codes, update news, and other in-game announcements. An easier alternative is to keep track of our active codes for the Pixel Slayer list as it'll be updated whenever new codes are released.

FAQs on Pixel Slayer codes

What are the latest codes in Pixel Slayer?

"newupdate" is the only latest active code in Pixel Slayer.

What are some active codes for Pixel Slayer that can be redeemed for Diamonds?

"morediamonds" and "1MILLIONVISITS" are the only active codes in Pixel Slayer that can be redeemed for free Diamonds.

When will the active codes expire in Pixel Slayer?

The active codes do not have any set expiration dates and might go inactive at any time, notably, before the next in-game update.

