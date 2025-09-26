Plants vs Brainrots Brainrot tier list

The Brainrots’ role in Plants vs Brainrots is as money generators, using which you can buy new Seeds, expand your unit slots, and more. Their money generation capabilities makes them one half of the core gameplay experience, with the other half being Plants and their damage-dealing prowess. What makes a Brainrot better than the others is that it generates more money in a shorter time frame.
Take a peek at this Brainrot tier list for Plants vs Brainrots to find out which of them is the best in the game.
Ranking all Brainrots in Plants vs Brainrots
S-tier
The money-generation abilities of the Brainrots in the S-tier are incomparable. They are the best in the game, and you should place them in your garden at the earliest. With these units in your play area, you will have no trouble becoming a millionaire.
Brainrot
Rarity
Income rate
Garamararama
Secret
2,100 Cash per second
Vacca Saturno Saturnita
Secret
1,200 Cash per second
Los Tralaleritos
Secret
1,200 Cash per second
A-tier
In the A-tier, you will find some of the better Brainrots in the game, but their money-generation prowess falls well short of their S-tier peers. You can rely on them for quick and steady income, making them a mainstay in your garden. They will be good options for late-game garden expansions, but they will always be overshadowed by the Brainrots in the S-tier.
Brainrot
Rarity
Income rate
Matteo
Godly
600 Cash per second
Tralalelo Tralala
Godly
575 Cash per second
Giraffa Celeste
Godly
420 Cash per second
Odin Din Din Dun
Godly
360 Cash per second
Bombardiro Crocodilo
Mythic
180 Cash per second
Bombini Gussini
Mythic
180 Cash per second
Frigo Camelo
Mythic
126 Cash per second
B-tier
The B-tier Brainrots are okay, with the ability to help you unlock some of your garden at a decent pace. That said, if your aim is to expand your garden to the very limit, these entries may not be of much help. Their income rate is reliable in the mid-game, but will be of limited effectiveness in the endgame.
Brainrot
Rarity
Income rate
Madung
Legendary
45 Cash per second
Elefanto Cocofanto
Legendary
42 Cash per second
Burbaloni Lulliloli
Legendary
41 Cash per second
C-tier
This tier includes units that only earn enough Cash to sustain an early-game farm. It’s important to try to get better units, as the ones listed in the table below are simply not good enough.
The best Brainrot in the game as of the Events update is the Secret Garamararama with a Cash earn rate of 2,100 Cash per second.
What is the highest Brainrot rarity?
Currently, Secret is the highest rarity for Brainrots.
How do I get Brainrots?
Brainrots can be obtained by defeating them with Plants as they walk down the conveyor belt.
