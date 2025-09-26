  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Plants vs Brainrots Brainrot tier list

Plants vs Brainrots Brainrot tier list

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Sep 26, 2025 10:35 GMT
Roblox Plants vs Brainrots
Roblox Plants vs Brainrots (Image via Roblox)

The Brainrots’ role in Plants vs Brainrots is as money generators, using which you can buy new Seeds, expand your unit slots, and more. Their money generation capabilities makes them one half of the core gameplay experience, with the other half being Plants and their damage-dealing prowess. What makes a Brainrot better than the others is that it generates more money in a shorter time frame.

Ad

Take a peek at this Brainrot tier list for Plants vs Brainrots to find out which of them is the best in the game.

Ranking all Brainrots in Plants vs Brainrots

S-tier

Brainrots appear through the Conveyor Belt (Image via Roblox)
Brainrots appear through the Conveyor Belt (Image via Roblox)

The money-generation abilities of the Brainrots in the S-tier are incomparable. They are the best in the game, and you should place them in your garden at the earliest. With these units in your play area, you will have no trouble becoming a millionaire.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Brainrot

Rarity

Income rate

Garamararama

Secret

2,100 Cash per second

Vacca Saturno Saturnita

Secret

1,200 Cash per second

Los Tralaleritos

Secret

1,200 Cash per second

Ad

This tier list ranks every Plant in Plants vs Brainrots. Feel free to check it out to learn which of them is the best.

A-tier

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)
Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

In the A-tier, you will find some of the better Brainrots in the game, but their money-generation prowess falls well short of their S-tier peers. You can rely on them for quick and steady income, making them a mainstay in your garden. They will be good options for late-game garden expansions, but they will always be overshadowed by the Brainrots in the S-tier.

Ad

Brainrot

Rarity

Income rate

Matteo

Godly

600 Cash per second

Tralalelo Tralala

Godly

575 Cash per second

Giraffa Celeste

Godly

420 Cash per second

Odin Din Din Dun

Godly

360 Cash per second

Bombardiro Crocodilo

Mythic

180 Cash per second

Bombini Gussini

Mythic

180 Cash per second

Frigo Camelo

Mythic

126 Cash per second

Ad

B-tier

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)
Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The B-tier Brainrots are okay, with the ability to help you unlock some of your garden at a decent pace. That said, if your aim is to expand your garden to the very limit, these entries may not be of much help. Their income rate is reliable in the mid-game, but will be of limited effectiveness in the endgame.

Ad

Brainrot

Rarity

Income rate

Madung

Legendary

45 Cash per second

Elefanto Cocofanto

Legendary

42 Cash per second

Burbaloni Lulliloli

Legendary

41 Cash per second

Ad

C-tier

Plants defend, while Brainrots make money (Image via Roblox)
Plants defend, while Brainrots make money (Image via Roblox)

This tier includes units that only earn enough Cash to sustain an early-game farm. It’s important to try to get better units, as the ones listed in the table below are simply not good enough.

Ad

Brainrot

Rarity

Income rate

Gangster Footera

Legendary

36 Cash per second

Lava Jato

Epic

30 Cash per second

Mano do Ceu

Epic

28 Cash per second

Gato Galactico

Epic

25 Cash per second

Hiena do Jack

Epic

22 Cash per second

Cadareco do Batman

Epic

20 Cash per second

Burrataleta Massarela

Epic

18 Cash per second

Baleia Brasileira

Epic

15 Cash per second

Batata Patata

Epic

121 Cash per second

Fluri Flura

Rare

6 Cash per second

Boneca Ambalabu

Rare

5 Cash per second

Lirili Larila

Rare

4 Cash per second

Orangutini Ananassini

Rare

3 Cash per second

Noobini Bananini

Rare

2 Cash per second

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Plants vs Brainrots

What is the best Brainrot in Plants vs Brainrots?

The best Brainrot in the game as of the Events update is the Secret Garamararama with a Cash earn rate of 2,100 Cash per second.

What is the highest Brainrot rarity?

Currently, Secret is the highest rarity for Brainrots.

How do I get Brainrots?

Brainrots can be obtained by defeating them with Plants as they walk down the conveyor belt.

About the author
Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.

As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.

Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.

While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.

Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Swapnil Joshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications