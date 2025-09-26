Plants vs Brainrots Brainrot tier list

The Brainrots’ role in Plants vs Brainrots is as money generators, using which you can buy new Seeds, expand your unit slots, and more. Their money generation capabilities makes them one half of the core gameplay experience, with the other half being Plants and their damage-dealing prowess. What makes a Brainrot better than the others is that it generates more money in a shorter time frame.

Ad

Take a peek at this Brainrot tier list for Plants vs Brainrots to find out which of them is the best in the game.

Ranking all Brainrots in Plants vs Brainrots

S-tier

Brainrots appear through the Conveyor Belt (Image via Roblox)

The money-generation abilities of the Brainrots in the S-tier are incomparable. They are the best in the game, and you should place them in your garden at the earliest. With these units in your play area, you will have no trouble becoming a millionaire.

Ad

Trending

Brainrot Rarity Income rate Garamararama Secret 2,100 Cash per second Vacca Saturno Saturnita Secret 1,200 Cash per second Los Tralaleritos Secret 1,200 Cash per second

Ad

This tier list ranks every Plant in Plants vs Brainrots. Feel free to check it out to learn which of them is the best.

A-tier

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

In the A-tier, you will find some of the better Brainrots in the game, but their money-generation prowess falls well short of their S-tier peers. You can rely on them for quick and steady income, making them a mainstay in your garden. They will be good options for late-game garden expansions, but they will always be overshadowed by the Brainrots in the S-tier.

Ad

Brainrot Rarity Income rate Matteo Godly 600 Cash per second Tralalelo Tralala Godly 575 Cash per second Giraffa Celeste Godly 420 Cash per second Odin Din Din Dun Godly 360 Cash per second Bombardiro Crocodilo Mythic 180 Cash per second Bombini Gussini Mythic 180 Cash per second Frigo Camelo Mythic 126 Cash per second

Ad

B-tier

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The B-tier Brainrots are okay, with the ability to help you unlock some of your garden at a decent pace. That said, if your aim is to expand your garden to the very limit, these entries may not be of much help. Their income rate is reliable in the mid-game, but will be of limited effectiveness in the endgame.

Ad

Brainrot Rarity Income rate Madung Legendary 45 Cash per second Elefanto Cocofanto Legendary 42 Cash per second Burbaloni Lulliloli Legendary 41 Cash per second

Ad

C-tier

Plants defend, while Brainrots make money (Image via Roblox)

This tier includes units that only earn enough Cash to sustain an early-game farm. It’s important to try to get better units, as the ones listed in the table below are simply not good enough.

Ad

Brainrot Rarity Income rate Gangster Footera Legendary 36 Cash per second Lava Jato Epic 30 Cash per second Mano do Ceu Epic 28 Cash per second Gato Galactico Epic 25 Cash per second Hiena do Jack Epic 22 Cash per second Cadareco do Batman Epic 20 Cash per second Burrataleta Massarela Epic 18 Cash per second Baleia Brasileira Epic 15 Cash per second Batata Patata Epic 121 Cash per second Fluri Flura Rare 6 Cash per second Boneca Ambalabu Rare 5 Cash per second Lirili Larila Rare 4 Cash per second Orangutini Ananassini Rare 3 Cash per second Noobini Bananini Rare 2 Cash per second

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Plants vs Brainrots

What is the best Brainrot in Plants vs Brainrots?

The best Brainrot in the game as of the Events update is the Secret Garamararama with a Cash earn rate of 2,100 Cash per second.

What is the highest Brainrot rarity?

Currently, Secret is the highest rarity for Brainrots.

How do I get Brainrots?

Brainrots can be obtained by defeating them with Plants as they walk down the conveyor belt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025