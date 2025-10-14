Plants Vs Brainrots Daily Rewards guide (October 14, 2025)

Plants Vs Brainrots features a Daily Rewards system that grants you prizes if you collect and submit the required Brainrots. As the name suggests, the selection of rewards and the required Brainrots change every day to incentivize players to play the game every day. Upon submitting the specified Brainrots, Robloxians can get their hands on nifty rewards like gear, Cash, Plant seeds, and Card Packs.

This guide includes a complete list of Brainrot requirements and the prizes they unlock for October 14, 2025. Feel free to check back every day to find out the freebies you can get through this rewards system.

Plants Vs Brainrots Daily Rewards: Brainrot requirements and associated prizes for October 14, 2025

The Daily Rewards system (Image via Roblox)

On October 14, 2025, you can submit four Brainrots and receive the associated prize. These units and their respective freebies are listed below:

Submit Epic Bandito Bobrito: 1x Water Bucket.

1x Water Bucket. Submit Epic Alessio: Cash.

Cash. Submit Legendary Gangster Footera: 1x Banana Gun.

1x Banana Gun. Submit Mythic Bombardrio Crocodiro: 1x Strawberry Seed.

Upon turning in all four Brainrots, you will also receive a Shiny Base Card Pack, opening which has a higher chance to yield high-rarity Cards. So, be sure to complete these Brainrot scavenger hunts as part of the Daily Rewards system for a few quick rewards.

The latest Plants Vs Brainrots codes can help you secure a few extra freebies for no effort at all.

About Plants Vs Brainrots

Plants battling against Brainrots (Image via Roblox)

Plants Vs Brainrots is a mixture of tower defense, gardening simulator, and Brainrot-style games, creating an experience where you defeat Brainrots using Plants. Plants serve as dedicated damage dealers, whose DPS varies based on size, rarity, and Mutations.

When defeated, the Brainrots are added to your inventory, ready to be placed on dedicated podiums in your farm. Their role is to generate Cash, using which you can buy new Plants, gear, and farm expansions. You can increase the size of farmable land as well as unlock new podiums for your money-earning units.

Once you’ve progressed sufficiently and collected specific Brainrots, you can undergo Rebirth to reset your Cash and earn a Luck and income rate bonus. Rebirths unlock new boss-type enemies as well, who can be recruited into your collection if you can defeat them.

Try to generate as much Cash as possible by collecting the best Brainrots and expanding your roster of Plants in this experience.

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

What is the completion reward for finishing Plants Vs Brainrots Daily Rewards on October 14, 2025?

The completion reward for the Daily Rewards system on October 14, 2025, is a Shiny Base Card Pack.

Are Daily Rewards worth completing?

Yes, Daily Rewards is a low-effort and highly rewarding prize system, making it worth every player’s time.

Can I get a Water Bucket through Daily Rewards?

Yes, it’s possible to get Water Buckets through Daily Rewards, provided it is featured in the prize rotation for the day.

