Plants Vs Brainrots Secret Lucky Egg guide

In Plants Vs Brainrots, the Secret Lucky Egg offers Secret-rarity Brainrots for you to collect. Available as a random spawn on the conveyor belt, the Secret Lucky Egg is one of the easiest ways to get Secret Brainrots. Its pool of units includes some of the best in the game and getting any of them can significantly improve your in-game income rate.

Here’s a quick guide on the Secret Lucky Egg in Plants Vs Brainrots.

An overview of the Secret Lucky Egg in Plants Vs Brainrots

The Secret Lucky Egg may spawn on the conveyor belt (Image via Roblox)

The Secret Lucky Egg is a Lucky Egg that can spawn on the conveyor belt on occasion. Since it is of the Secret rarity, its spawn rate is exceedingly low, eclipsing that of the Godly Lucky Egg. Once it appears on the belt, it has an HP pool of 150,000, reducing which to zero will grant you one of three Secret Brainrots.

These Brainrots are listed below:

Garamararam: 10% drop rate.

10% drop rate. Los Tralaleritos: 40% drop rate.

40% drop rate. La Tomatoro: 50% drop rate.

The best way to get this Lucky Egg is to use Lucky Potions. Lucky Potions boost the odds of getting rarer Brainrots for 30 minutes, and they are typically Robux purchase-exclusive. However, you can get them by defeating bosses and redeeming certain single-use codes as well. If you wish to use Robux for this, you may use the Server Luck game pass for an additional luck boost as well.

You can also get the Secret Lucky Egg through trading, should you find someone willing to give it away.

Check out the latest codes for Plants Vs Brainrots to get a few extra freebies for your battle against the incoming Brainrots.

Is the Secret Lucky Egg worth it?

Los Tralaleritos can be fused with Mr Carrotitos (Image via Roblox)

The value of the Secret Lucky Egg can be determined by what it has to offer: the three Secret Brainrots. Let’s examine them one by one to see if the Lucky Egg is worth pursuing or not.

Upon defeating the Secret Lucky Egg on the conveyor belt, the most likely option you’ll receive is the La Tomatoro. With an earn rate of 1,200 Cash per second, its presence on your farm will be quite impactful, especially if you’re an early-game player. It can easily make millions in no time, especially if it has Mutations.

The second most likely Brainrot you can get through the Egg is the Los Tralaleritos, which has a base income rate of 1,200 Cash per second. Los Tralaleritos is the most valuable Brainrot in the Secret Lucky Egg, provided you also have Mr Carrotitos, the Secret Plant. You can fuse these two units together to create Los Mr Carrotitos, the best Brainrot in the game with an income rate of 31,000 Cash per second. This makes the Secret Lucky Egg worth getting almost all by itself.

Lastly, Garamararam is the rarest reward from the Lucky Egg, and it earns 1,800 Cash per second, making it the most valuable. If you don’t have Mr Carrotitos, Garamararam is the option to seek out, as it is among the best units in the game.

So, considering the high income rates and general values of these Brainrots, the Secret Lucky Egg is worth getting.

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

How do I get the Secret Lucky Egg in Plants Vs Brainrots?

The Secret Lucky Egg has a low chance to spawn on the conveyor belt, and getting it requires you to reduce its HP to zero.

How much HP does the Secret Lucky Egg have in Plants Vs Brainrots?

The Secret Lucky Egg has a total of 150,000 HP.

What are the Brainrots featured in the Secret Lucky Egg?

The Secret Lucky Egg features La Tomatoro, Los Tralaleritos, and Garamararam.

