Plants Vs Brainrots Titanic Shroombino guide

Titanic variants of Plants and Brainrots in Plants Vs Brainrots are exceedingly rare. This is doubly so for high-rarity Plants and Brainrots, with the Titanic variant of the Secret Plant Shroombino being the best in the game. It is also capable of dealing more damage than any other unit in the Plant Index. Naturally, this makes it a highly sought-after variant of Shroombino.

Let’s explore the Titanic Shroombino in detail, going over its acquisition process and damage-dealing potential in Plants Vs Brainrots.

Getting a Titanic Shroombino in Plants Vs Brainrots

The Shroombino Seed (Image via Roblox)

Getting a regular Shroombino is straightforward enough, albeit heavily reliant on RNG. The Shroombino is available in the Seeds Shop for 200,000,000 Cash. It only has a 0.5% chance of being featured in the shop stock, making it the rarest in the Seed Shop. If you don’t want to rely on RNG to get this species, you can go the premium route and buy it directly for 849 Robux.

Titanic variants of Plants only appear after you sow their Seeds. The odds of a Seed growing into a Titanic Plant are very low. This makes getting a Titanic Shroombino even more challenging, considering the low spawn rate of its Seed and the low odds of it becoming a Titanic Shroombino.

The odds can be increased to a degree during Weather like Underworld or Server Luck; the former is Admin-exclusive Weather, while the latter activates randomly. You may also purchase the Server Luck game pass to directly impact the odds of getting a Titanic Shroombino. The game pass is exclusively premium and increases the Server Luck by up to 5x.

What a Titanic Shroombino is capable of

The Server Luck game pass can increase the odds of Titanic variants (Image via Roblox)

A Titanic Shroombino without any secondary Mutations can deal around 200,000 damage per hit. This places it in the upper echelon of damage ratings, especially with additional Mutations factored in.

As of this writing, the Titanic Shroombino is the best Plant that you can have on your farm. It makes the process of farming Brainrots quick and simple, and it completely trivializes every encounter, be it with regular Brainrots or bosses.

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

How do I get the Titanic Shroombino in Plants Vs Brainrots?

The Titanic Shroombino has a small chance of appearing when sowing Shroombino Seeds on your farm.

Is the Titanic Shroombino any good?

Yes, the Titanic Shroombino boasts the highest damage rating in the game at an average of 200,000 damage per hit.

How much does the Shroombino Seed cost?

The Shroombino Seed costs 200,000,000 Cash in the Seed Shop.

