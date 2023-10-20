Roblox Drift Paradise, as the title hints, revolves around drift-based gameplay, and you to compete against friends on various maps. You can also finish challenges to earn in-game money, using which you can customize your cars. Additionally, you can cruise around maps while listening to the in-game radio. To enhance your in-game driving experience, you can unlock different types of cars with unique speeds, torques, and more.

Drift Paradise has garnered a whopping 178.5 million visits and has an active daily player count of 1.5K in the metaverse. The game's massive success is a result of regular updates, special events, and challenges. This month, you can acquire the Plasmas Trick or Treat Halloween badge in Drift Paradise.

Earn 60K Cash after earning the Plasmas Trick or Treat badge in Roblox Drift Paradise

How to earn the Plasmas Trick or Treat badge in Roblox Drift Paradise

Follow the steps outlined below to claim the Halloween badge within a few minutes:

Launch the Roblox game.

Hit the "Play" button in the main menu.

Different types of maps will pop up in a new UI.

Scroll down to the last and click on the Spooky Hills map icon.

A confirmation interface will appear on the screen, press the green "Yes" button.

You will be teleported to the Spooky Hills map, and you will spawn before an empty gas station.

Get inside your car and drive forward.

Use the platform on the left side and get down from the gas station.

Now, follow the road and pass under the bridge.

Stop your car right next to the first street lamp on your left side.

Get out of the car and walk near the black wall right behind the street lamp.

After entering the secret door, you will fall into an underground lair. The following will be etched on the dark wall once you land:

"Find Plasma at the end of the maze for the badge and cash reward"

You must complete the maze to earn 60K Cash and the Plasmas Trick or Treat badge in Roblox Drift Paradise.

How to reach the end of the maze

Reaching the end of the maze can take a while if you keep taking random turns. After entering, take the first left turn and avoid the right corridor. This is because you can reach the end of the maze faster via the left side.

While exploring the maze, don't worry if you make wrong turns, as all the wrong paths will be blocked. You can simply backtrack your steps to find the correct path.

Before reaching the end of the maze, you'll come across an open corridor without any turns. Walk down this corridor and look to your left, where you'll find Plasma behind a bonfire. Approach the bonfire, and the badge will appear on the right side of your screen. This will be accompanied by a small transaction message on the left.

You will not receive 60K Cash if you complete the challenge after November 3, 2023. However, the Plasma Trick or Treat badge will be added to your Roblox account.

Also, make sure to collect Jack-'o'-Lantern pumpkins across the map and use them to purchase limited edition event cards from the in-game shop.

