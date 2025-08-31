Pop Starz codes (August 2025)

Pop Starz codes can be redeemed for rewards in this exciting Roblox simulator, where you aim to become a super-rich celebrity and socialize with other famous players. To climb the ladder of fame, you must take on jobs, such as making pizzas at the local pizzeria, stocking shelves in the library, and cleaning up the beach. Redeeming codes gives you an early advantage by providing cash and gems, which you can use to buy stylish items right from the start.

Ad

Read on to get all the active codes in the game.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Pop Starz. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Pop Starz are issued.

All Pop Starz codes (active)

Claim your free rewards (Image via Roblox)

Below is the complete list of active codes available in the game.

Ad

Trending

List of active Pop Starz codes Codes Rewards FIRSTCODE 20 Gems POPSTARZ 20 Gems UPDATE3 200 Cash

Ad

Inactive Pop Starz codes

There are currently no inactive codes in Pop Starz at the moment.

Also check: Latest Roblox username ideas for new players

How to redeem Pop Starz codes

Redeem codes here (Image via Roblox)

To redeem rewards with your Pop Starz codes, follow these steps:

Ad

Log in to your Roblox account. Search for Pop Starz and click on the game thumbnail to launch it. Enter the game lobby. Locate the Codes section on the right-hand side of the screen. Enter your code in the text box and click the Redeem button to claim your reward.

A confirmation message with a green checkmark will appear to show that the rewards have been successfully added to your account.

Ad

Why are codes important in Pop Starz?

Redeeming codes in the game gives you cash and gems, the main in-game currencies. You can use them to purchase valuable items that boost your style quotient and help you stand out.

Pop Starz code troubleshooting [how to fix]

If a code isn’t working, try copying it directly from the table above and pasting it into the code redemption box. This helps avoid common issues like typos, extra spaces, or incorrect capitalization that can prevent the code from being accepted.

Ad

Where to find the latest codes in Pop Starz

Discord link (Image via Discord)

Start by checking the game’s homepage, then follow the official X account @Play_PopStarz, and finally, join the private Discord server. These platforms often share exclusive codes and helpful gameplay tips.

Ad

FAQs on Pop Starz codes

Which codes in Pop Starz can be redeemed for Coins?

In Pop Starz, redeeming "UPDATE3" will reward you with in-game cash.

When do codes expire in Pop Starz?

There’s no official update yet on when Pop Starz codes will expire. It’s best to redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

When are the next Pop Starz codes coming?

New codes are usually released when the game receives more likes or during updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Benny Sagayarajan Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English from IGNOU. In his leisure time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025