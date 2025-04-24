Possessor codes (April 2025)

The latest Possessor codes offer Coins and other important rewards to let you enhance your experience. In this Roblox survival mystery game, a player takes the role of the possessor, allowing them to control other players' bodies and influence their speech. Another player is chosen as the exorcist. After debating with others in the room, the exorcist has to identify and destroy the demon in their midst.

Identifying the possessor can be challenging. Luckily, you can redeem codes to get Coins and use them to purchase game-changing Abilities in Roblox Possessor.

Active Possessor codes

Catch the possessor within the time limit (Image via Roblox)

The following list features all working codes for Possessor:

List of active codes in Possessor Code Rewards easter2025 500 Coins (latest) WI85BP Free rewards (Requirement: 10 Wins) Golden Free rewards (Requirement: 50 Wins) 6QTJYB 750 Coins and Blue Steel Chair 7FXZ7K 500 Coins 64V1L 750 Coins Capy Free rewards (Requirement: Follow @capyblapy)

Expired Possessor codes

Roblox codes expire after a certain period determined and controlled by the developer. Here are the inactive codes and their rewards:

List of inactive codes in Possessor Code Rewards APRILFOOLS Jumpscare NP52VJ Free rewards C1TY3R96 750 Coins and Weapon Crate FY71GR 750 Coins and a free Skin PS5 250 Coins XBOX 250 Coins

How to redeem Roblox Possessor codes

Utilize codes to get free Coins (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes is a lot simpler than identifying the possessor. Follow these steps to use each active code:

Launch Possessor on Roblox.

Tap the < / > icon on the left side of the screen. It is indicated by the words "Free Rewards."

on the left side of the screen. It is indicated by the words "Free Rewards." Enter an active code in the Input Text Here text box.

text box. Click the green Check button to send a code activation request.

Upon successful redemption, a "Code Redeemed" notification box will pop up on the right side of the screen with a description of the claimed rewards.

Roblox Possessor codes and their importance

Get new Effects and Abilities by using the in-game currency (Image via Roblox)

Coins acquired from the Possessor codes can be spent on various in-game purchases. For instance, you can purchase and strategically use Abilities to gain an edge over the other participants.

The Blame Ability is crucial when trying to survive as the possessor, whereas the Monkey Dance Ability blocks the possessor's powers. Apart from Abilities, the in-game currency lets you personalize your experience with Effects and Emotes.

Possessor code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Invalid Code" error in Possessor (Image via Roblox)

The "Invalid Code" error occurs when players attempt to redeem an incorrect code in Roblox Possessor. Meanwhile, "Expired Code" is displayed when an outdated code is entered. You can prevent both issues by copying only the active codes from the provided list and pasting them directly into the redemption box.

The copy-paste method prevents errors typically caused by typographical mistakes and improper capitalization in the promo codes.

Where to find new Possessor codes

To stay informed about the latest developments and codes for this Roblox experience, join the official Possessor Discord server. Keep an eye on the "updates" channel because the developers often release freebies while mentioning the updates and fixes for the game.

FAQs on Roblox Possessor codes

What are the rewards offered by codes in Roblox Possessor?

Players can get Coins and cosmetic skins by redeeming the featured active codes for Roblox Possessor.

How many times can a Possessor code be redeemed?

Each active code can be redeemed only once in the social thriller game. Players receive an error if they try to use a valid code twice.

When are new Possessor gift codes released?

New Possessor gift codes are generally released after the developer updates and introduces special events for the game.

