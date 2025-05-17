Prison Chair Anime Vanguards: Quest guide

Anime Vanguards offers various quests that are important for evolving units. One of them is dedicated to Eizan, a character based on Aizen from Bleach. You can evolve Eizan by completing the Locked Prison Chair quest. Upon evolving, he transforms into Eizan (Aura), one of the most powerful units in the game. If you manage to acquire the character, it’s important to evolve him at the earliest.

Ad

Here’s how you can complete the Prison Chair quest in Anime Vanguards.

Completing the Prison Chair Quest in Anime Vanguards

Eizan in the Special Summon banner (Image via Roblox)

Evolving Eizan into Eizan (Aura) in Anime Vanguards requires you to make use of the Locked Prison Chair. This item will be added to your inventory the moment you receive the Mythical Eizan in your summons, priming you for the mission objective.

Ad

Trending

The main goal of this quest is to sacrifice any three fully evolved Almighty Invasion units. Of course, this entails plenty of summoning and farming resources, requiring you to get lucky, spend plenty of Gems, and score thousands of takedowns. Rest assured that this lengthy ordeal is all worth the effort.

You will need a few dozen of each Essence type, character-specific evolution items, Gold, and 5,000 takedowns with each unit to evolve them. Once you finish this process and have them transcend their limits, access your inventory and scroll down to the Locked Prison Chair item. Click on it and press the Use button to open the Sacrifice menu.

Ad

If you’ve done the process correctly, you will see the eligible units in the Locked Prison Chair menu. Select the units you wish to sacrifice and complete the process.

After the sacrifice is made, you will receive the Prison Chair item, using which you can evolve Eizan into Eizan (Aura).

Also read: How to get Shiny and Secret Units in Anime Vanguards

About Eizan (Aura)

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Eizan (Aura) is a Secret unit that is the result of finishing the Prison Chair quest and evolving Eizan. His primary role on a team is that of a damage dealer, racking up more and more damage based on the enemy’s proximity.

Ad

With a set of three powerful abilities, Eizan (Aura) is a powerful unit that performs exceptionally in every game mode. His abilities include Aura, Complete Hypnosis, and Dabo Mastery.

Aura makes him immune to status ailments and increases his damage by up to 80% if the enemy is within 40% of his range. His Complete Hypnosis ability forces enemies to walk backward anytime a health stock is removed. It also reduces his SPA by 5% for each reduced health stock.

Ad

Lastly, he can make use of Dabo Mastery at Upgrade level 14, which causes enemies to stop in their tracks. For every enemy stopped by Dabo, the damage dealt by his Aura ability increases by an additional 2% for as long as it’s active.

These passives make him a great damage dealer and a pseudo-support unit that excels at manipulating enemies on the field. If you have this character, consider evolving him at the earliest to gain access to his full power.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is the Prison Chair quest in Anime Vanguards?

The Prison Chair quest is designed to be a guideline for evolving Eizan into Eizan (Aura) and involves sacrificing three fully-evolved Almighty Invasion units.

How to get the Locked Prison Chair in Anime Vanguards

The Locked Prison Chair is added to your inventory the moment you acquire Eizan from summons.

What are the items required to evolve Eizan into Eizan (Aura) in Anime Vanguards?

You need the Prison Chair, 30x Green Essence, 12x Blue Essence, 12x Yellow Essence, 15x Purple Essence, and 2x Rainbow Essence to evolve Eizan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024