Prison Chair Anime Vanguards: Quest guide

Anime Vanguards offers various quests that are important for evolving units. One of them is dedicated to Eizan, a character based on Aizen from Bleach. You can evolve Eizan by completing the Locked Prison Chair quest. Upon evolving, he transforms into Eizan (Aura), one of the most powerful units in the game. If you manage to acquire the character, it’s important to evolve him at the earliest.
Here’s how you can complete the Prison Chair quest in Anime Vanguards.
Completing the Prison Chair Quest in Anime Vanguards
Evolving Eizan into Eizan (Aura) in Anime Vanguards requires you to make use of the Locked Prison Chair. This item will be added to your inventory the moment you receive the Mythical Eizan in your summons, priming you for the mission objective.
The main goal of this quest is to sacrifice any three fully evolved Almighty Invasion units. Of course, this entails plenty of summoning and farming resources, requiring you to get lucky, spend plenty of Gems, and score thousands of takedowns. Rest assured that this lengthy ordeal is all worth the effort.
You will need a few dozen of each Essence type, character-specific evolution items, Gold, and 5,000 takedowns with each unit to evolve them. Once you finish this process and have them transcend their limits, access your inventory and scroll down to the Locked Prison Chair item. Click on it and press the Use button to open the Sacrifice menu.
If you’ve done the process correctly, you will see the eligible units in the Locked Prison Chair menu. Select the units you wish to sacrifice and complete the process.
After the sacrifice is made, you will receive the Prison Chair item, using which you can evolve Eizan into Eizan (Aura).
About Eizan (Aura)
Eizan (Aura) is a Secret unit that is the result of finishing the Prison Chair quest and evolving Eizan. His primary role on a team is that of a damage dealer, racking up more and more damage based on the enemy’s proximity.
With a set of three powerful abilities, Eizan (Aura) is a powerful unit that performs exceptionally in every game mode. His abilities include Aura, Complete Hypnosis, and Dabo Mastery.
Aura makes him immune to status ailments and increases his damage by up to 80% if the enemy is within 40% of his range. His Complete Hypnosis ability forces enemies to walk backward anytime a health stock is removed. It also reduces his SPA by 5% for each reduced health stock.
Lastly, he can make use of Dabo Mastery at Upgrade level 14, which causes enemies to stop in their tracks. For every enemy stopped by Dabo, the damage dealt by his Aura ability increases by an additional 2% for as long as it’s active.
These passives make him a great damage dealer and a pseudo-support unit that excels at manipulating enemies on the field. If you have this character, consider evolving him at the earliest to gain access to his full power.
FAQs
What is the Prison Chair quest in Anime Vanguards?
The Prison Chair quest is designed to be a guideline for evolving Eizan into Eizan (Aura) and involves sacrificing three fully-evolved Almighty Invasion units.
How to get the Locked Prison Chair in Anime Vanguards
The Locked Prison Chair is added to your inventory the moment you acquire Eizan from summons.
What are the items required to evolve Eizan into Eizan (Aura) in Anime Vanguards?
You need the Prison Chair, 30x Green Essence, 12x Blue Essence, 12x Yellow Essence, 15x Purple Essence, and 2x Rainbow Essence to evolve Eizan.
