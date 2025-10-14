Prison Life: A beginner’s guide

Prison Life is a role-playing game that gives you the option to choose between being a prisoner trying to escape or a guard keeping the prisoners inside. This game is one of the most popular titles in Roblox and it recently got some interesting updates after a long time.

Ad

While the game might look simple, there are some strategies and plans you must know if you want to win both as the guard and the inmate. Here’s a detailed guide on Roblox Prison Life to help you understand the game and get better at it as well.

The basics of Prison Life

You can choose to be a guard or a prisoner in the game (Image via Roblox)

When you start Prison Life, you get the option to either be the guard or one of the inmates. It might not be completely dependent on your choice because sometimes a particular role has too many players, mostly guards. This means that you will have to become one of the inmates.

Ad

Trending

The objective of the game is simple; if you are the guard, you need to make sure that all the inmates are following the orders timely, creating no ruckus, not trying to get inside restricted zones, and most importantly, not trying to escape the prison.

As the guard, you get:

Access to guns in the armory room

Access to other tools such as a shield

Keycard that opens different areas in the prison

Taser and handcuffs to control inmates

Ad

As the prisoner, you don’t have access to anything great. All you have to do is follow the directives, go to the different regions when asked, and avoid raising any suspicion while trying to plan an escape. You have the option to sneak into the guard room to get guns or find escape routes around the prison.

Do note that there is a stamina bar that runs out when you are moving around or jumping quickly. It is better to use it wisely or else your escape plan will be foiled. Eating food and resting can restore your stamina.

Ad

Remember that as the inmate, you need to:

Follow orders to avoid getting tased or arrested

Moving around in allowed areas only

Avoid standing still or hiding

Be careful in planning your escape

How to be better in Prison Life

Follow some strategies to be better at the game (Image via Roblox)

The objectives of the game might sound simple, but there are some complicated things under the gameplay mechanics that you need to follow. For example, as the guard, you cannot just start tasing or shooting inmates if they are following orders. This will get you in trouble and even turn you into one of the inmates.

Ad

As the inmate, you need to reset your character the moment you are arrested because getting arrested turns you suspicious and you are not allowed to pick up anything until you die in the game.

To get better in Prison Life, the first thing you need to do as a prisoner and a guard is understanding the map, knowing your way around, and getting familiar with all the places to hide. Always be careful while moving around the prison and take notice of other players as well.

Ad

There are many things in the game such as vending machines that are not functional but can work great as cover during a shootout. Prisoners can get access to the keycards and then weapons if the guards are not careful enough. Similarly, if the guards get a hint of a prisoner trying to get access to weapons, they can arrest or shoot them.

FAQs about Prison Life

What is the objective of Prison Life

Ad

The objective of Prison Life depends on the role you pick. As an inmate, your objective is to escape while as the guard, you have to ensure no inmate goes out of the prison.

How to choose between guards and prisoner

You can choose what role you want to play depending on the play style. If you prefer stealth gameplay, pick the inmate role. If you want to enforce rules and get access to guns, pick the guard role.

Ad

Can prisoners escape easily?

Escaping the prison is a challenging task and you need to plan things and develop a strategy to escape the prison.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025