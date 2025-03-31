Prison Pump codes (March 2025)

By redeeming the active Prison Pump codes, you can get substantial Cash to evolve from a weak inmate to a powerful yard boss. This Roblox clicker experience begins with you being locked up for trying to rob a copy of GTA 6 from a store. To add to the humiliation, you get picked on by stronger inmates.

Periodically training and defeating gangs to earn Cash can be time-consuming. However, the developer often provides freebies to help you accelerate your progress. You can redeem the featured active codes to get in-game currency and use it to get weapons and stat-boosting items.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Prison Pump codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Prison Pump codes

Build your strength to fight gangs in the prison (Image via Roblox)

Here are the working codes for the Roblox game:

List of active codes in Prison Pump Code Rewards Musclemania 500 Cash Luckyluke1 150 Luck Inmate001 500 Cash Shankster 300 Cash Pumptime 500 Cash Release 100 Cash

Expired Prison Pump codes

Presently, there are no expired codes for Prison Pump.

How to redeem Roblox Prison Pump codes

Clicking the ticket icon opens the code box (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem active codes in Prison Pump:

Open Prison Pump on Roblox.

Click the "Menu" tab on the right side.

tab on the right side. Select the "Codes" tab, which is directly below the Menu tab.

tab, which is directly below the Menu tab. Type a working code in the "Enter code" text box .

text box Hit the "Confirm" button to submit a code activation request.

During a successful redemption, rewards will be added to your account instantly and a confirmation will be provided by the "Code successfully used" notification.

Roblox Prison Pump codes and their importance

You can get gears by interacting with The Old Man (Image via Roblox)

Having Cash while in jail is helpful in many ways. Utilizing the currency, you can get stat-enhancing items and weapons from the NPC named The Old Man. The chance of obtaining rare equipment from the gacha can be increased with the provided "Use luck" option.

Instead of trying to obtain weapons, the initial focus should be tipping Chef Gordon Slamsey and upgrading the food portions. The extra food can be consumed to increase your Stamina and thereby lengthen your training sessions. However, be mindful that the amount of Cash required to tip the prison chef progressively increases.

Prison Pump code troubleshooting [How to fix]

The "Promo code not found" error in Prison Pump (Image via Roblox)

Although Roblox codes for Prison Pump are case-insensitive, redemption errors are still possible when typing active ones in the code box. Double-check each code to ensure that no typos or extra spaces hinder the redemption process. To minimize such problems, we recommend copying and pasting codes.

Given that their validity is limited, you could also face the "Promo code not found" error because the entered code has expired. No rewards can be obtained from inactive codes, so try to redeem a different one.

Where to find new Prison Pump codes

You can keep track of this page, as we'll update it whenever new Prison Pump codes are released. However, if you wish to do the heavy lifting, join The Gang Gaming Discord server and regularly check the "announcements" channel. Freebies are a means to celebrate events, updates, and milestones completed by the game.

You can also find valid codes on the Prison Pump Roblox page, under the description section.

FAQs on Prison Pump codes

How do gift codes benefit players in Roblox Prison Pump?

The active codes provide Cash, which can be used to buy items from The Old Man or tip the Chef to upgrade your food portions.

How many times can a Prison Pump promo code be redeemed?

A Prison Pump code can only be redeemed once. Repeatedly attempting to use an active one results in an error.

When do the active codes for Prison Pump become inactive?

The validity of a promo code is controlled by the developer, The Gang Stockholm. They usually don't reveal the expiration dates of the freebies, so codes might expire at any time or remain valid for several weeks.

