Project Baki 4 codes (May 2025)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Modified May 19, 2025 20:52 GMT
Get free Yen in the game (Image via Roblox)
Get free Yen in the game (Image via Roblox)

Project Baki 4 codes are now available for all players to redeem and claim free rewards. Inspired by the Baki the Grappler manga and anime series, this action-packed game lets you battle in different arenas, unlock power-ups, and challenge top opponents. Redeeming these codes gives you useful rewards to boost your strength and abilities, helping you rise to the top.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Project Baki 4. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

All Project Baki 4 codes (Active)

Start training (Image via Roblox)
Start training (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all the active codes in the game. Since they don't come with an expiry date, we don't know when they might stop working. It's best to redeem them as soon as they're released.

List of active Project Bakamitai codes
CodesRewards
1MillionWHITESNAKES1M Yen
KIRYUTIME3M Yen
79KLOVEBAKUROCHO1M Yen
MONKEYMODE1M Yen
RESETSTORY1 Story Reset
COYOTEDUDE1M Yen and 3 Stat Resets
COYOTEMAN1M Yen
ENERGY1M Yen and an Energy Emote
78KBIGVILTRUM3M Yen and a Viltrumite Rage Relic
HAPPYYAKUZADAY1M Yen, 1 Stat Reset and a New Pet
SOLOLEVELINGEXP, 2M Yen, 2 Stat Resets, and a New Pet
THESYSTEM1M Yen and 3 Stat Resets
MISSINGPING3M Yen, 2 Stat Resets, and a Hippo Pet
ADAMSAPPLE1M Yen
EARLYCHRISTMAS
1M Yen, a Unique Title, and setting Saber Quest to Step 2
76KSOBIG1M Yen
NOMOREHACKERS500k Yen and an Emote
IAMGOKU1M Yen and 3 Stat Resets
GOMENEXP
IAMTHANKFUL1 Turkey Pet
TURKEYTIMEYen and Stat Resets
75KWOWBIGFree rewards
SUCKSTOBEUFree rewards
SORRYFORDELAY1 Prestige Token, 2M Yen, and 1 Emote
AFTONYen and Stat Resets
SPARKINGPUGYen and Stat Resets
FNAFBEARYen and Stat Resets
FNAFBURGERYen and Stat Resets
MAGUSYen and Stat Resets
NOMOREHEROSYen and Stat Resets
DRAGONBORNYen and Stat Resets
SORRYMSJACKSONYen and Stat Resets
HAYATOYen and Stat Resets
SCARYMONSTERSYen and Stat Resets
GOONTHEBABOONYen and Stat Resets
ZOLDYCKYen and Stat Resets
GODSPEEDYen and Stat Resets
60MILVISITWOWYen and Stat Resets
MYLONGSEGUNDAYen and Stat Resets
71KYESBIGYen and Stat Resets
ELEYSURROUNDSOUNDYen and Stat Resets
BURNBEARDYen and Stat Resets
FRANKOCEANISMYGOATYen and Stat Resets
OMG70KMASSIVEYen and Stat Resets
EAGLEYen and Stat Resets
BIG69KWOWYen and Stat Resets
YUJIFISHBOYYen and Stat Resets
YUJITHEGOATYen and Stat Resets
BIG67KOMGYen and Stat Resets
66KLIKESOMGYen and Stat Resets
BIG65KWOWYen and Stat Resets
BIGGOKU3,000,000 Yen
TWITCHY2005,000,000 Yen and 7 Stat Resets
KUSAGOAT2,000,000 Yen, 5 Stat Resets and arrows
TWITCH1001,500,000 Yen
TENSHADOWS1,000,000 Yen
ALOTOFTWITTERS1,000,000 Yen
SECONDAWAKENINGArtifact reset
SHADOWMONARCH500K Yen and 2 Stat Resets
GREENFORTNITEYen and Stat Resets
62KLIKESWOWYen and Stat Resets
TWEETA2KYen and Stat Resets
TWEETS21Yen and Stat Resets
TWITTER171.7M Yen and 7 Stat Resets
ARROWPLSStand Arrows
STRONGMAN1.5M Yen and 4 Stat Resets
TWITTER171.7M Yen and 7 Stat Resets
CODENOWORELSEEXP (new players) or Yen (experienced players)
BIG60KYen and Stat Resets
SKINUPDATESpirit Thread, 1 Skin Pull, Stat Resets 1 Million Yen
SHADOWMANFIXED5 Million Yen
YUMYUMSAUCE1 Million Yen, 2 Stat Resets, and a Retsu Arm
TWITTER152 Million Yen, 5 Stat Resets, and a Title
TWITTERGUY1 reward
DEVILANDTOPHYen
ILOVETHAILANDYen and Stat Resets
COLDESTWINTER1 reward
20241 reward
SEEYUH1 reward
TWITTER142 Million Yen, 4 Stat Resets, and a Title
55KLIKESWOW1 reward
MJ1KFOLLOWS5 Million Yens, 5 stat resets, 10 color rerolls
FREEYenTIME5 Million Yen
50KMEMBERS5 Million Yen and 1 Stat Reset
54KLIKESAMAZING3 Million Yen
TURKEYDAYYIP4 Million Yen, a Title, and an Emote
53KLIKESWOW4 Million Yen and Title
PB3Experience or 1 Million Yen if a character is at max level
NATSU3AM4 Million Yen
SAMNKURE15 Stat Resets
FAZBEAR1 Eclipse Summon
52KLIKES!1,000 Souls
ECLIPSESUMMON1 Eclipse Summon
AKOYAFIX4 Million Yen
YAGAMIVIBING!Yagami Dance Emote
51KLIKES!2 Million Yen and 5 Stat Resets
TOJIFExperience or 1 Million Yen for max-level characters
YASHARESETYasha Reset CD (Level 300 required)
COPYTECH2.5 Million Yen
MOREMORECODESExperience
WETHEBESTNOCAPExperience
THREEKAYNOWAYExperience
WERESOBACK5 stat resets and 5M Yen
ISTHISREAL5 stat resets, 5M Yen, and Title
YUTAJOGOWBonus Yen
YUTANRIKAExperience
50KLIKESSMITEMESmite
50KLIKESRELICRESETA free Relic Reset
50KLIKES!5 Million Yen, 15 Stat Resets, and 15 Color Rerolls
49KLIKES!2 Million Yen, 8 Stat Resets, 4 Color Rerolls
SECRETCODY1 Title
TIKTOK8002 Million Yen and Title
MUGMAN2 Million Yen and Title
GOJOPACK1 Title and some Yen
Inactive Project Baki 4 codes

Many codes have stopped working, so we've listed them below. We will update the list as more codes expire.

List of inactive Project Bakamitai codes
CodesRewards
MAJIMAPLSA chance to get Majima Style bonus rewards
YOMICHANCEA chance to get Yomi Yomi no Mi bonus rewards
OGNIKOCHANCEA chance to get Ogniko Style, bonus rewards
BUUCHANCE
A chance to get Buu/Majin Style, otherwise bonus rewards
GOJONERFFree Yen
TIKTOK1KFree rewards
TIKTOKFAMOUS3 million Yen, and 5 Stat Resets
CHAPTER236A character transformation to Clown Gojo
500TIKTOKIn-game gifts
PICKLEJAR5 Stat Resets, and 5 million Yen
SHAKEA free Shake Emote
LIONPRIDEBABY5 Stat Resets
LATEJULY4THUPDATE5 Stat Resets
ALLMIGHTOURSAVIOUR2.5 million Yen
RYOMABABY19 Color Rerolls
GOHANSOON5 Stat Resets
ALLMIGHTGONE1 million Yen
ROBLOXBACKA Rocket Launcher Relic plus 1 million Yen
RELICRESTTIMEFree Relic Reset
STATRESETSFORSOMEONETHATASKED3 Stat Resets
MONKEYMODE1 Title and a bonus of 3 million Yen
AKIYAMAISHERE2.5 million Yen
YAKUZAPARTTWO2.5 million Yen
FREEYEN5 million Yen
CODESFIXED1 million Yen
SHAWNANDWISE10 Color Rerolls
BAKI2BESTGAME5 Stat Resets
How to redeem Project Baki 4 codes

Redeem codes here (Image via Roblox)
Redeem codes here (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem the active codes in the game:

  1. Log in to the Roblox desktop app or website.
  2. Search for "Project Baki 4" and go to its homepage.
  3. Click the green play button to launch the game.
  4. Wait for the game to load and for your avatar to appear.
  5. Click the settings icon at the bottom-left corner of the screen.
  6. In the tab that appears, enter your code.
  7. Click the green button to redeem the code and receive your reward.

Why are codes important in Project Baki 4?

Codes are important in Project Baki 4 because they offer many free rewards, especially Yen, the most sought-after currency in the game. Yen can be used to buy almost anything, helping players progress faster.

Project Baki 4 code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Make sure you’ve joined the Project Baki group, as this is a prerequisite to redeem any code in the game. Always copy and paste the code to avoid typos, and since the codes are case-sensitive, this also ensures you don’t mix up uppercase and lowercase letters.

Where to find the latest codes in Project Baki 4

Discord link (Image via Discord)
Discord link (Image via Discord)

You can find the latest codes on the game's homepage, in the official private Discord server, by subscribing to the YouTube channel "SquidyCakez," or by following @SquidyCakez on X.com for exclusive codes and game updates.

FAQs on Project Baki 4 codes

How many times can you redeem the Project Baki 4 codes?

You can redeem each Project Baki 4 code only once per account. An error message will appear on the screen if you try to use it again.

When do the codes expire in Project Baki 4?

The expiration dates for Project Baki 4 codes are not publicly disclosed.

When are the next Project Baki 4 codes coming?

The next Project Baki 4 code will be released when the game reaches 80,000 likes.

