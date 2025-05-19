Project Baki 4 codes (May 2025)

Project Baki 4 codes are now available for all players to redeem and claim free rewards. Inspired by the Baki the Grappler manga and anime series, this action-packed game lets you battle in different arenas, unlock power-ups, and challenge top opponents. Redeeming these codes gives you useful rewards to boost your strength and abilities, helping you rise to the top.
Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Project Baki 4. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.
All Project Baki 4 codes (Active)
Listed below are all the active codes in the game. Since they don't come with an expiry date, we don't know when they might stop working. It's best to redeem them as soon as they're released.
List of active Project Bakamitai codes
Codes
Rewards
1MillionWHITESNAKES
1M Yen
KIRYUTIME
3M Yen
79KLOVEBAKUROCHO
1M Yen
MONKEYMODE
1M Yen
RESETSTORY
1 Story Reset
COYOTEDUDE
1M Yen and 3 Stat Resets
COYOTEMAN
1M Yen
ENERGY
1M Yen and an Energy Emote
78KBIGVILTRUM
3M Yen and a Viltrumite Rage Relic
HAPPYYAKUZADAY
1M Yen, 1 Stat Reset and a New Pet
SOLOLEVELING
EXP, 2M Yen, 2 Stat Resets, and a New Pet
THESYSTEM
1M Yen and 3 Stat Resets
MISSINGPING
3M Yen, 2 Stat Resets, and a Hippo Pet
ADAMSAPPLE
1M Yen
EARLYCHRISTMAS
1M Yen, a Unique Title, and setting Saber Quest to Step 2
76KSOBIG
1M Yen
NOMOREHACKERS
500k Yen and an Emote
IAMGOKU
1M Yen and 3 Stat Resets
GOMEN
EXP
IAMTHANKFUL
1 Turkey Pet
TURKEYTIME
Yen and Stat Resets
75KWOWBIG
Free rewards
SUCKSTOBEU
Free rewards
SORRYFORDELAY
1 Prestige Token, 2M Yen, and 1 Emote
AFTON
Yen and Stat Resets
SPARKINGPUG
Yen and Stat Resets
FNAFBEAR
Yen and Stat Resets
FNAFBURGER
Yen and Stat Resets
MAGUS
Yen and Stat Resets
NOMOREHEROS
Yen and Stat Resets
DRAGONBORN
Yen and Stat Resets
SORRYMSJACKSON
Yen and Stat Resets
HAYATO
Yen and Stat Resets
SCARYMONSTERS
Yen and Stat Resets
GOONTHEBABOON
Yen and Stat Resets
ZOLDYCK
Yen and Stat Resets
GODSPEED
Yen and Stat Resets
60MILVISITWOW
Yen and Stat Resets
MYLONGSEGUNDA
Yen and Stat Resets
71KYESBIG
Yen and Stat Resets
ELEYSURROUNDSOUND
Yen and Stat Resets
BURNBEARD
Yen and Stat Resets
FRANKOCEANISMYGOAT
Yen and Stat Resets
OMG70KMASSIVE
Yen and Stat Resets
EAGLE
Yen and Stat Resets
BIG69KWOW
Yen and Stat Resets
YUJIFISHBOY
Yen and Stat Resets
YUJITHEGOAT
Yen and Stat Resets
BIG67KOMG
Yen and Stat Resets
66KLIKESOMG
Yen and Stat Resets
BIG65KWOW
Yen and Stat Resets
BIGGOKU
3,000,000 Yen
TWITCHY200
5,000,000 Yen and 7 Stat Resets
KUSAGOAT
2,000,000 Yen, 5 Stat Resets and arrows
TWITCH100
1,500,000 Yen
TENSHADOWS
1,000,000 Yen
ALOTOFTWITTERS
1,000,000 Yen
SECONDAWAKENING
Artifact reset
SHADOWMONARCH
500K Yen and 2 Stat Resets
GREENFORTNITE
Yen and Stat Resets
62KLIKESWOW
Yen and Stat Resets
TWEETA2K
Yen and Stat Resets
TWEETS21
Yen and Stat Resets
TWITTER17
1.7M Yen and 7 Stat Resets
ARROWPLS
Stand Arrows
STRONGMAN
1.5M Yen and 4 Stat Resets
CODENOWORELSE
EXP (new players) or Yen (experienced players)
BIG60K
Yen and Stat Resets
SKINUPDATE
Spirit Thread, 1 Skin Pull, Stat Resets 1 Million Yen
SHADOWMANFIXED
5 Million Yen
YUMYUMSAUCE
1 Million Yen, 2 Stat Resets, and a Retsu Arm
TWITTER15
2 Million Yen, 5 Stat Resets, and a Title
TWITTERGUY
1 reward
DEVILANDTOPH
Yen
ILOVETHAILAND
Yen and Stat Resets
COLDESTWINTER
1 reward
2024
1 reward
SEEYUH
1 reward
TWITTER14
2 Million Yen, 4 Stat Resets, and a Title
55KLIKESWOW
1 reward
MJ1KFOLLOWS
5 Million Yens, 5 stat resets, 10 color rerolls
FREEYenTIME
5 Million Yen
50KMEMBERS
5 Million Yen and 1 Stat Reset
54KLIKESAMAZING
3 Million Yen
TURKEYDAYYIP
4 Million Yen, a Title, and an Emote
53KLIKESWOW
4 Million Yen and Title
PB3
Experience or 1 Million Yen if a character is at max level
NATSU3AM
4 Million Yen
SAMNKURE
15 Stat Resets
FAZBEAR
1 Eclipse Summon
52KLIKES!
1,000 Souls
ECLIPSESUMMON
1 Eclipse Summon
AKOYAFIX
4 Million Yen
YAGAMIVIBING!
Yagami Dance Emote
51KLIKES!
2 Million Yen and 5 Stat Resets
TOJIF
Experience or 1 Million Yen for max-level characters
YASHARESET
Yasha Reset CD (Level 300 required)
COPYTECH
2.5 Million Yen
MOREMORECODES
Experience
WETHEBESTNOCAP
Experience
THREEKAYNOWAY
Experience
WERESOBACK
5 stat resets and 5M Yen
ISTHISREAL
5 stat resets, 5M Yen, and Title
YUTAJOGOW
Bonus Yen
YUTANRIKA
Experience
50KLIKESSMITEME
Smite
50KLIKESRELICRESET
A free Relic Reset
50KLIKES!
5 Million Yen, 15 Stat Resets, and 15 Color Rerolls
49KLIKES!
2 Million Yen, 8 Stat Resets, 4 Color Rerolls
SECRETCODY
1 Title
TIKTOK800
2 Million Yen and Title
MUGMAN
2 Million Yen and Title
GOJOPACK
1 Title and some Yen
Inactive Project Baki 4 codes
Many codes have stopped working, so we've listed them below. We will update the list as more codes expire.
List of inactive Project Bakamitai codes
Codes
Rewards
MAJIMAPLS
A chance to get Majima Style bonus rewards
YOMICHANCE
A chance to get Yomi Yomi no Mi bonus rewards
OGNIKOCHANCE
A chance to get Ogniko Style, bonus rewards
BUUCHANCE
A chance to get Buu/Majin Style, otherwise bonus rewards
Follow these steps to redeem the active codes in the game:
Log in to the Roblox desktop app or website.
Search for "Project Baki 4" and go to its homepage.
Click the green play button to launch the game.
Wait for the game to load and for your avatar to appear.
Click the settings icon at the bottom-left corner of the screen.
In the tab that appears, enter your code.
Click the green button to redeem the code and receive your reward.
Why are codes important in Project Baki 4?
Codes are important in Project Baki 4 because they offer many free rewards, especially Yen, the most sought-after currency in the game. Yen can be used to buy almost anything, helping players progress faster.
Project Baki 4 code troubleshooting [How to fix]
Make sure you’ve joined the Project Baki group, as this is a prerequisite to redeem any code in the game. Always copy and paste the code to avoid typos, and since the codes are case-sensitive, this also ensures you don’t mix up uppercase and lowercase letters.
Where to find the latest codes in Project Baki 4
You can find the latest codes on the game's homepage, in the official private Discord server, by subscribing to the YouTube channel "SquidyCakez," or by following @SquidyCakez on X.com for exclusive codes and game updates.
FAQs on Project Baki 4 codes
How many times can you redeem the Project Baki 4 codes?
You can redeem each Project Baki 4 code only once per account. An error message will appear on the screen if you try to use it again.
When do the codes expire in Project Baki 4?
The expiration dates for Project Baki 4 codes are not publicly disclosed.
When are the next Project Baki 4 codes coming?
The next Project Baki 4 code will be released when the game reaches 80,000 likes.
About the author
Benny Sagayarajan
Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a degree in psychology from IGNOU. In his spare time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and also volunteers at rehabs and offers free counseling.