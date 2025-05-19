Project Baki 4 codes (May 2025)

Project Baki 4 codes are now available for all players to redeem and claim free rewards. Inspired by the Baki the Grappler manga and anime series, this action-packed game lets you battle in different arenas, unlock power-ups, and challenge top opponents. Redeeming these codes gives you useful rewards to boost your strength and abilities, helping you rise to the top.

Ad

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Project Baki 4. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

All Project Baki 4 codes (Active)

Start training (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all the active codes in the game. Since they don't come with an expiry date, we don't know when they might stop working. It's best to redeem them as soon as they're released.

Ad

Trending

List of active Project Bakamitai codes Codes Rewards 1MillionWHITESNAKES 1M Yen KIRYUTIME 3M Yen 79KLOVEBAKUROCHO 1M Yen MONKEYMODE 1M Yen RESETSTORY 1 Story Reset COYOTEDUDE 1M Yen and 3 Stat Resets COYOTEMAN 1M Yen ENERGY 1M Yen and an Energy Emote 78KBIGVILTRUM 3M Yen and a Viltrumite Rage Relic HAPPYYAKUZADAY 1M Yen, 1 Stat Reset and a New Pet SOLOLEVELING EXP, 2M Yen, 2 Stat Resets, and a New Pet THESYSTEM 1M Yen and 3 Stat Resets MISSINGPING 3M Yen, 2 Stat Resets, and a Hippo Pet ADAMSAPPLE 1M Yen EARLYCHRISTMAS 1M Yen, a Unique Title, and setting Saber Quest to Step 2 76KSOBIG 1M Yen NOMOREHACKERS 500k Yen and an Emote IAMGOKU 1M Yen and 3 Stat Resets GOMEN EXP IAMTHANKFUL 1 Turkey Pet TURKEYTIME Yen and Stat Resets 75KWOWBIG Free rewards SUCKSTOBEU Free rewards SORRYFORDELAY 1 Prestige Token, 2M Yen, and 1 Emote AFTON Yen and Stat Resets SPARKINGPUG Yen and Stat Resets FNAFBEAR Yen and Stat Resets FNAFBURGER Yen and Stat Resets MAGUS Yen and Stat Resets NOMOREHEROS Yen and Stat Resets DRAGONBORN Yen and Stat Resets SORRYMSJACKSON Yen and Stat Resets HAYATO Yen and Stat Resets SCARYMONSTERS Yen and Stat Resets GOONTHEBABOON Yen and Stat Resets ZOLDYCK Yen and Stat Resets GODSPEED Yen and Stat Resets 60MILVISITWOW Yen and Stat Resets MYLONGSEGUNDA Yen and Stat Resets 71KYESBIG Yen and Stat Resets ELEYSURROUNDSOUND Yen and Stat Resets BURNBEARD Yen and Stat Resets FRANKOCEANISMYGOAT Yen and Stat Resets OMG70KMASSIVE Yen and Stat Resets EAGLE Yen and Stat Resets BIG69KWOW Yen and Stat Resets YUJIFISHBOY Yen and Stat Resets YUJITHEGOAT Yen and Stat Resets BIG67KOMG Yen and Stat Resets 66KLIKESOMG Yen and Stat Resets BIG65KWOW Yen and Stat Resets BIGGOKU 3,000,000 Yen TWITCHY200 5,000,000 Yen and 7 Stat Resets KUSAGOAT 2,000,000 Yen, 5 Stat Resets and arrows TWITCH100 1,500,000 Yen TENSHADOWS 1,000,000 Yen ALOTOFTWITTERS 1,000,000 Yen SECONDAWAKENING Artifact reset SHADOWMONARCH 500K Yen and 2 Stat Resets GREENFORTNITE Yen and Stat Resets 62KLIKESWOW Yen and Stat Resets TWEETA2K Yen and Stat Resets TWEETS21 Yen and Stat Resets TWITTER17 1.7M Yen and 7 Stat Resets ARROWPLS Stand Arrows STRONGMAN 1.5M Yen and 4 Stat Resets TWITTER17 1.7M Yen and 7 Stat Resets CODENOWORELSE EXP (new players) or Yen (experienced players) BIG60K Yen and Stat Resets SKINUPDATE Spirit Thread, 1 Skin Pull, Stat Resets 1 Million Yen SHADOWMANFIXED 5 Million Yen YUMYUMSAUCE 1 Million Yen, 2 Stat Resets, and a Retsu Arm TWITTER15 2 Million Yen, 5 Stat Resets, and a Title TWITTERGUY 1 reward DEVILANDTOPH Yen ILOVETHAILAND Yen and Stat Resets COLDESTWINTER 1 reward 2024 1 reward SEEYUH 1 reward TWITTER14 2 Million Yen, 4 Stat Resets, and a Title 55KLIKESWOW 1 reward MJ1KFOLLOWS 5 Million Yens, 5 stat resets, 10 color rerolls FREEYenTIME 5 Million Yen 50KMEMBERS 5 Million Yen and 1 Stat Reset 54KLIKESAMAZING 3 Million Yen TURKEYDAYYIP 4 Million Yen, a Title, and an Emote 53KLIKESWOW 4 Million Yen and Title PB3 Experience or 1 Million Yen if a character is at max level NATSU3AM 4 Million Yen SAMNKURE 15 Stat Resets FAZBEAR 1 Eclipse Summon 52KLIKES! 1,000 Souls ECLIPSESUMMON 1 Eclipse Summon AKOYAFIX 4 Million Yen YAGAMIVIBING! Yagami Dance Emote 51KLIKES! 2 Million Yen and 5 Stat Resets TOJIF Experience or 1 Million Yen for max-level characters YASHARESET Yasha Reset CD (Level 300 required) COPYTECH 2.5 Million Yen MOREMORECODES Experience WETHEBESTNOCAP Experience THREEKAYNOWAY Experience WERESOBACK 5 stat resets and 5M Yen ISTHISREAL 5 stat resets, 5M Yen, and Title YUTAJOGOW Bonus Yen YUTANRIKA Experience 50KLIKESSMITEME Smite 50KLIKESRELICRESET A free Relic Reset 50KLIKES! 5 Million Yen, 15 Stat Resets, and 15 Color Rerolls 49KLIKES! 2 Million Yen, 8 Stat Resets, 4 Color Rerolls SECRETCODY 1 Title TIKTOK800 2 Million Yen and Title MUGMAN 2 Million Yen and Title GOJOPACK 1 Title and some Yen

Ad

Inactive Project Baki 4 codes

Many codes have stopped working, so we've listed them below. We will update the list as more codes expire.

List of inactive Project Bakamitai codes Codes Rewards MAJIMAPLS A chance to get Majima Style bonus rewards YOMICHANCE A chance to get Yomi Yomi no Mi bonus rewards OGNIKOCHANCE A chance to get Ogniko Style, bonus rewards BUUCHANCE A chance to get Buu/Majin Style, otherwise bonus rewards GOJONERF Free Yen TIKTOK1K Free rewards TIKTOKFAMOUS 3 million Yen, and 5 Stat Resets CHAPTER236 A character transformation to Clown Gojo 500TIKTOK In-game gifts PICKLEJAR 5 Stat Resets, and 5 million Yen SHAKE A free Shake Emote LIONPRIDEBABY 5 Stat Resets LATEJULY4THUPDATE 5 Stat Resets ALLMIGHTOURSAVIOUR 2.5 million Yen RYOMABABY 19 Color Rerolls GOHANSOON 5 Stat Resets ALLMIGHTGONE 1 million Yen ROBLOXBACK A Rocket Launcher Relic plus 1 million Yen RELICRESTTIME Free Relic Reset STATRESETSFORSOMEONETHATASKED 3 Stat Resets MONKEYMODE 1 Title and a bonus of 3 million Yen AKIYAMAISHERE 2.5 million Yen YAKUZAPARTTWO 2.5 million Yen FREEYEN 5 million Yen CODESFIXED 1 million Yen SHAWNANDWISE 10 Color Rerolls BAKI2BESTGAME 5 Stat Resets

Ad

Also check: Latest Roblox username ideas for new players

How to redeem Project Baki 4 codes

Redeem codes here (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem the active codes in the game:

Ad

Log in to the Roblox desktop app or website. Search for "Project Baki 4" and go to its homepage. Click the green play button to launch the game. Wait for the game to load and for your avatar to appear. Click the settings icon at the bottom-left corner of the screen. In the tab that appears, enter your code. Click the green button to redeem the code and receive your reward.

Why are codes important in Project Baki 4?

Codes are important in Project Baki 4 because they offer many free rewards, especially Yen, the most sought-after currency in the game. Yen can be used to buy almost anything, helping players progress faster.

Ad

Project Baki 4 code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Make sure you’ve joined the Project Baki group, as this is a prerequisite to redeem any code in the game. Always copy and paste the code to avoid typos, and since the codes are case-sensitive, this also ensures you don’t mix up uppercase and lowercase letters.

Where to find the latest codes in Project Baki 4

Discord link (Image via Discord)

You can find the latest codes on the game's homepage, in the official private Discord server, by subscribing to the YouTube channel "SquidyCakez," or by following @SquidyCakez on X.com for exclusive codes and game updates.

Ad

FAQs on Project Baki 4 codes

How many times can you redeem the Project Baki 4 codes?

You can redeem each Project Baki 4 code only once per account. An error message will appear on the screen if you try to use it again.

When do the codes expire in Project Baki 4?

The expiration dates for Project Baki 4 codes are not publicly disclosed.

When are the next Project Baki 4 codes coming?

The next Project Baki 4 code will be released when the game reaches 80,000 likes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Benny Sagayarajan Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a degree in psychology from IGNOU. In his spare time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and also volunteers at rehabs and offers free counseling. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024