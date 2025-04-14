Project Power: A beginner's guide

Project Power is the latest free-for-all combat experience on Roblox where everyone on the server gets superhuman abilities. Currently, your only objective in this game is to destroy your enemies — all other players on the server. You can fly around the map like a jet, destroy buildings by just passing through them, and wreak absolute chaos by being the Viltrumite of your world.

Someone new to this game genre may find it difficult to figure out the mechanics. In fact, there are no tutorials available, and that's why we are here to help solve this issue. Read on for a beginner's guide to Project Power on Roblox.

Note: This guide is subject to change as this game is still under development.

How to play Project Power

Use your power to damage your opponents (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, you spawn as yourself but with superhuman powers, like the ability to fly and superhuman strength. However, this doesn't put you in an advantageous position, as everyone on the server enjoys the same type of abilities. With that said, only the person with the best combat skills will emerge victorious.

In the initial phase, you may find it difficult to keep up with the game's pace, as everyone else is already familiar with the controls. However, practice does make one perfect. In fact, it should take you only an hour or so to get accustomed to the controls. For your reference, we have mentioned all the controls below.

E: Boost

T: Lock on

G: Grab

R: Breaker

C: Empty

X: Counter

F: Block

Left-click: Combat (attack)

Space: Jump or recover

Double tap space: Activate/deactivate flight

Make sure to practice every control above for a couple of minutes before you dive into battle. One important thing to remember is that there are no rewards for beating an opponent. Hence, every fight is a friendly fight as you are fighting just to establish your dominance on the server.

Grab and throw trucks at opponents to damage them (Image via Roblox)

You can use the environment to your advantage to cause more damage to your opponents in Project Power. For example, you can lift entire trucks and throw them at your opponent. If you are lucky, you can even hit two opponents at once, especially if they are fighting against each other.

Apart from this, you can grab your enemies and drag them through building walls to deal additional damage. Grabbing and dragging opponents through several floors will also deal massive damage. In case you are met by a stronger opponent, do not hesitate to use the block and counter buttons as a part of your defense.

Also check: Roblox One Punch Hero codes

FAQs

How to grab someone in Project Power

You can grab an opponent by getting close to them and pressing the G button.

What does the "Lock On" control do in Project Power?

The Lock On control fixes your camera on the enemy you are aiming at, helping you hit them without much trouble.

Are there any codes available for Project Power?

No, there are no codes available for this experience at the moment.

