Project XL: Guide and FAQs

Roblox Project XL is an anime-themed role-playing game, where you must explore the vast map, learn different abilities, take down numerous NPCs and bosses, and become the strongest player on the server. The game takes inspiration from multiple masterpieces like Arcane Adventures, Project JoJo, King Piece, and many others.

Across your journey through the virtual lands, you will come across a bunch of NPCs and learn various abilities, but it can get a bit daunting for a newcomer right from the bat. This guide helps with that by simplifying all aspects down to their core.

Continue reading to learn more about the game and get a head start on your journey to the top of the leaderboards.

The complete guide to Project XL

Complete guide to Project XL (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

As we've mentioned earlier, this isn't your run-of-the-mill RPG game. Instead, it's a fusion of countless anime universes and the ever-evolving world of Roblox where you can unleash the powers of your favorite anime characters and embark on epic adventures across diverse landscapes.

Aside from the demon-slaying action of Demon Slayer to the pirate-infested waters of One Piece, this game also draws inspiration from beloved anime like My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball, and more. To embark on your journey in this anime RPG, simply hop into Roblox and search for the game.

Once you've loaded in, you'll find yourself in a vibrant world teeming with NPCs, mobs, quests, rewards, and possibilities. In it, you can choose your favorite anime-inspired characters, play around with their abilities, customize them, prepare to conquer the challenges that await you, and climb your way to the top of the leaderboards.

How to play Roblox Project XL?

All you need to know about Project XL (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

One of the most exciting aspects of Project XL is its vast map that is ripe for exploration. In it, you can traverse lush landscapes, mysterious dungeons, and treacherous terrains as you uncover hidden treasures and encounter formidable foes. You can also choose to team up with friends or go alone, the world is yours to conquer.

Combat-wise, Robloxians can take some help from in-game mentors like Ace and Enel until they can unleash devastating attacks inspired by iconic anime moves. From energy blasts to swordplay, each ability offers a unique playstyle that can turn the tide of battle in your favor.

After attaining mastery in the combat style of their choice, you can also get coveted titles like Pirate Empress and Hundred Man Slayer.

How to grow stronger in Project XL?

Project XL features and more (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

In Project XL, the path to absolute power is paved with features like Specializations, Races, Abilities, Armor, Enchantments, and many others that come into play as you advance further in the game. Every effort adds up to the overall tally and brings you closer to becoming the ultimate warrior on the server.

Robloxians can also make use of evolved abilities like the Magma Knight, Bolt Master, or the Scorching Spear to completely shift the tide of the battle in their favor and overpower the enemy. Accessories also play a crucial part in giving your stats a nudge in the right direction, and some of the best include the Reaper Cloak and the Pet Curse.

Gamepasses can also help you level up and get to the top quicker and easily. Here's a rundown of all the paid in-game offerings by the creator:

2x Gold - 450 Robux

2x Mastery - 450 Robux

VIP - 1200 Robux

Luck - 2700 Robux

12+ Item Storage - 350 Robux

6+ Ability Storage - 999 Robux

FAQs on Roblox Project XL

Can this game be played on mobile devices?

Yes, this game can be accessed on various platforms including PCs, mobile devices, and consoles.

Are there microtransactions in the game?

Yes, there are optional in-game purchases for cosmetics and other items, but the core gameplay experience is entirely free.

How often does the game receive updates?

The development team behind this game is dedicated to providing regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting for players.

Is there a community where I can connect with other players?

You can join the game's official community on social media platforms like Discord and Reddit to share tips and insights with fellow adventurers.

