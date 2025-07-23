Prospecting Crafting guide

Prospecting, the Roblox experience all about treasure-hunting, features a robust Crafting mechanic. It provides you with the opportunity to make various gear pieces for free, provided you have the right materials. The mechanic can be interacted with easily by clicking on the anvil close to the spawn location in Rubble Town, making it universally accessible.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about Crafting, along with every Crafting recipe currently available in the game.

How Crafting works in Prospecting

The Crafting anvil (Image via Roblox)

Crafting is a straightforward mechanic: bring the right materials and money to the anvil near the spawn location in Rubble Town to get started.

Ad

Trending

Your journey to become the ultimate prospector will yield plenty of resources that can be repurposed into gear pieces through crafting. The required materials can be obtained through regular gameplay, a method that is fairly reliable despite being RNG-dependent.

As for the Cash, you must sell some of the items you don’t need to accrue the required amount. Now, you can always check which materials you should refrain from selling by interacting with the anvil. After all, if you lose a valuable crafting material, it can be quite a setback as you will have to scrounge it all over again.

Ad

With the required materials in your possession and an abundance of Cash, return to the anvil and select the desired recipe. Hit the confirmation buttons on the screen to finish the process and receive the fruits of your labor.

Also read: Mining Tycoon: A beginner's guide

All Crafting recipes

The Crafting menu (Image via Roblox)

Crafting recipes are segregated based on item rarities, which include Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythical. Rarity is an indication of how expensive the crafted item will be; consequently, it is also a marker of how potent the buff it applies is. The stat buff applied by these items is not set in stone; rather, their bonus values are in a range determined by RNG.

Ad

You can find every Crafting recipe currently in the game in the table below. Feel free to refer to it if you’re in need of particular boosts or a specific item type.

Name Gear type Rarity Recipe Stats Cost Amethyst Pendant Necklace Common 8x Platinum 2x Amethyst +0.5 to +2 Luck +0% to +15% Sell Boost 10,000 Cash Garden Glove Charm Common 1x Titanium 5x Gold 5x Pyrite +0.2 to +1 Dig Strength +0 to +5 Capacity 10,000 Cash Gold Ring Ring Common 5x Gold +0.2 to +0.7 Luck 2,000 Cash Titanium Ring Ring Common 5x Titanium +1 to +13 Capacity 20,000 Cash Jade Armband Charm Uncommon 4x Jade +5% to 15% Modifier Boost 50,000 Cash Pearl Necklace Necklace Uncommon 8x Pearl +1 to +4 Luck +0 to +4 Dig Strength 22,000 Cash Smoke Ring Ring Uncommon 4x Smokey Quartz +5% to 15% Modifier Boost 20,000 Cash Topaz Necklace Necklace Uncommon 3x Titanium 1x Topaz +1 to +5 Luck +1 to +4 Dig Strength +0.2 to +1 Shake Strength 60,000 Cash Lapis Armband Charm Rare 2x Lapis Lazuli 4x Gold +2 to +9 Luck +0% to +40% Dig Speed +0% to +40% Shake Speed 111,000 Cash Meteor Ring Ring Rare 3x Meteoric Iron +0.5 to +3 Dig Strength +0 to +1 Shake Strength 150,000 Cash Ruby Ring Ring Rare 5x Platinum 1x Ruby +1 to +3 Luck +0% to +18% Size Boost 45,000 Cash Speed Coil Charm Rare 1x Meteoric Iron 3x Neodymium 5x Titanium +0% to +70% Dig Speed +0% to +70% Shake Speed 120,000 Cash Gravity Coil Charm Epic 1x Aurorite 1x Moonstone 1x Osmium +10 to +140 Capacity 1,000,000 Cash Heart of the Ocean Ring Epic 10x Coral 5x Silver Clamshell 3x Golden Pearl +3 to +10 Luck +0% to +20% Shake Speed +10% to +20% Sell Boost 1,000,000 Cash Moon Ring Ring Epic 1x Moonstone 1x Iridium +1 to +7 Luck +10% to +40% Dig Speed +10% to +40% Shake Speed 500,000 Cash Opal Amulet Necklace Epic 1x Opal 1x Jade +2 to +13 Luck +0% to +90% Modifier Boost 400,000 Cash Crown Charm Legendary 3x Ruby 8x Gold 2x Emerald 1x Diamond 3x Sapphire +5 to +30 Luck +0% to +45% Size Boost +0% to +90% Sell Boost 5,000,000 Cash Guiding Light Charm Legendary 1x Catseye 2x Golden Pearl +5 to +20 Luck +10 to +40 Capacity +0% to +45% Modifier Boost 1,500,000 Cash Lightkeeper’s Ring Ring Legendary 2x Opal 1x Luminum +5% to +25% Dig Speed +5% to +25% Sell Boost +5% to +25% Modifier Boost 2,000,000 Cash Mass Accumulator Necklace Legendary 1x Aurorite 1x Uranium 2x Osmium +20 to +60 Capacity +10% to +80% Size Boost 3,000,000 Cash Apocalypse Bringer Ring Mythical 4x Ashvein 10x Ruby 2x Palladium 1x Painite +5 to +20 Dig Strength +10 to +40 Luck +2 to +5 Shake Strength +10% to +50% Sell Boost 50,000,000 Cash Celestial Rings Necklace Mythical 1x Vortessence 8x Meteoric Iron 5x Moonstone 2x Catseye +30 to +90 Luck +50 to +250 Capacity +0% to +45% Size Boost +20% to +140% Modifier Boost 50,000,000 Cashj Phoenix Heart Necklace Mythical 3 Uranium 1 Inferlume 2 Starshine +100 to +300 Luck +70% to +140% Size Boost 40,000,000 Cash Prismatic Star Ring Mythical 1 Diamond 1 Prismara 1 Pink Diamond 5 Borealite 1 Luminum 1 Starshine +5 to +20 Luck +2 to +10 Dig Strength +10 to +40 Capacity +5% to +20% Dig Speed +1 to +3 Shake Strength +5% to +20% Shake Speed +10% to +20% Sell Boost +5% to +20% Modifier Boost 75,000,000 Cash Royal Federation Crown Charm Mythical 3x Rose Gold 5x Golden Pearl 1x Pink Diamond +10 to +90 Luck +0% to +90% Size Boost +0% to +180% Sell Boost 30,000,000 Cash

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to craft in Prospecting

You can access the Crafting mechanic by interacting with the anvil found near the spawn location or Rubble Town.

What is the highest rarity of items available through Crafting in Prospecting?

The highest rarity of items available through Crafting is Mythical.

How to craft the Prismatic Star in Prospecting

Crafting the Prismatic Star requires you to bring one each of Diamond, Prismara, Pink Diamond, Luminum, and Starshine, along with five Borealite and 75 million Cash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025