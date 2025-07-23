  • home icon
Prospecting Crafting guide

By Swapnil Joshi
Published Jul 23, 2025 06:41 GMT
Roblox Prospecting guide
Crafting is a straightforward mechanic in Roblox Prospecting (Image via Roblox)

Prospecting, the Roblox experience all about treasure-hunting, features a robust Crafting mechanic. It provides you with the opportunity to make various gear pieces for free, provided you have the right materials. The mechanic can be interacted with easily by clicking on the anvil close to the spawn location in Rubble Town, making it universally accessible.

Here’s everything you need to know about Crafting, along with every Crafting recipe currently available in the game.

How Crafting works in Prospecting

The Crafting anvil (Image via Roblox)
The Crafting anvil (Image via Roblox)

Crafting is a straightforward mechanic: bring the right materials and money to the anvil near the spawn location in Rubble Town to get started.

also-read-trending Trending

Your journey to become the ultimate prospector will yield plenty of resources that can be repurposed into gear pieces through crafting. The required materials can be obtained through regular gameplay, a method that is fairly reliable despite being RNG-dependent.

As for the Cash, you must sell some of the items you don’t need to accrue the required amount. Now, you can always check which materials you should refrain from selling by interacting with the anvil. After all, if you lose a valuable crafting material, it can be quite a setback as you will have to scrounge it all over again.

With the required materials in your possession and an abundance of Cash, return to the anvil and select the desired recipe. Hit the confirmation buttons on the screen to finish the process and receive the fruits of your labor.

All Crafting recipes

The Crafting menu (Image via Roblox)
The Crafting menu (Image via Roblox)

Crafting recipes are segregated based on item rarities, which include Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythical. Rarity is an indication of how expensive the crafted item will be; consequently, it is also a marker of how potent the buff it applies is. The stat buff applied by these items is not set in stone; rather, their bonus values are in a range determined by RNG.

You can find every Crafting recipe currently in the game in the table below. Feel free to refer to it if you’re in need of particular boosts or a specific item type.

Name

Gear type

Rarity

Recipe

Stats

Cost

Amethyst Pendant

Necklace

Common

8x Platinum

2x Amethyst

+0.5 to +2 Luck

+0% to +15% Sell Boost

10,000 Cash

Garden Glove

Charm

Common

1x Titanium

5x Gold

5x Pyrite

+0.2 to +1 Dig Strength

+0 to +5 Capacity

10,000 Cash

Gold Ring

Ring

Common

5x Gold

+0.2 to +0.7 Luck

2,000 Cash

Titanium Ring

Ring

Common

5x Titanium

+1 to +13 Capacity

20,000 Cash

Jade Armband

Charm

Uncommon

4x Jade

+5% to 15% Modifier Boost

50,000 Cash

Pearl Necklace

Necklace

Uncommon

8x Pearl

+1 to +4 Luck

+0 to +4 Dig Strength

22,000 Cash

Smoke Ring

Ring

Uncommon

4x Smokey Quartz

+5% to 15% Modifier Boost

20,000 Cash

Topaz Necklace

Necklace

Uncommon

3x Titanium

1x Topaz

+1 to +5 Luck

+1 to +4 Dig Strength

+0.2 to +1 Shake Strength

60,000 Cash

Lapis Armband

Charm

Rare

2x Lapis Lazuli

4x Gold

+2 to +9 Luck

+0% to +40% Dig Speed

+0% to +40% Shake Speed

111,000 Cash

Meteor Ring

Ring

Rare

3x Meteoric Iron

+0.5 to +3 Dig Strength

+0 to +1 Shake Strength

150,000 Cash

Ruby Ring

Ring

Rare

5x Platinum

1x Ruby

+1 to +3 Luck

+0% to +18% Size Boost

45,000 Cash

Speed Coil

Charm

Rare

1x Meteoric Iron

3x Neodymium

5x Titanium

+0% to +70% Dig Speed

+0% to +70% Shake Speed

120,000 Cash

Gravity Coil

Charm

Epic

1x Aurorite

1x Moonstone

1x Osmium

+10 to +140 Capacity

1,000,000 Cash

Heart of the Ocean

Ring

Epic

10x Coral

5x Silver Clamshell

3x Golden Pearl

+3 to +10 Luck

+0% to +20% Shake Speed

+10% to +20% Sell Boost

1,000,000 Cash

Moon Ring

Ring

Epic

1x Moonstone

1x Iridium

+1 to +7 Luck

+10% to +40% Dig Speed

+10% to +40% Shake Speed

500,000 Cash

Opal Amulet

Necklace

Epic

1x Opal

1x Jade

+2 to +13 Luck

+0% to +90% Modifier Boost

400,000 Cash

Crown

Charm

Legendary

3x Ruby

8x Gold

2x Emerald

1x Diamond

3x Sapphire

+5 to +30 Luck

+0% to +45% Size Boost

+0% to +90% Sell Boost

5,000,000 Cash

Guiding Light

Charm

Legendary

1x Catseye

2x Golden Pearl

+5 to +20 Luck

+10 to +40 Capacity

+0% to +45% Modifier Boost

1,500,000 Cash

Lightkeeper’s Ring

Ring

Legendary

2x Opal

1x Luminum

+5% to +25% Dig Speed

+5% to +25% Sell Boost

+5% to +25% Modifier Boost

2,000,000 Cash

Mass Accumulator

Necklace

Legendary

1x Aurorite

1x Uranium

2x Osmium

+20 to +60 Capacity

+10% to +80% Size Boost

3,000,000 Cash

Apocalypse Bringer

Ring

Mythical

4x Ashvein

10x Ruby

2x Palladium

1x Painite

+5 to +20 Dig Strength

+10 to +40 Luck

+2 to +5 Shake Strength

+10% to +50% Sell Boost

50,000,000 Cash

Celestial Rings

Necklace

Mythical

1x Vortessence

8x Meteoric Iron

5x Moonstone

2x Catseye

+30 to +90 Luck

+50 to +250 Capacity

+0% to +45% Size Boost

+20% to +140% Modifier Boost

50,000,000 Cashj

Phoenix Heart

Necklace

Mythical

3 Uranium

1 Inferlume

2 Starshine

+100 to +300 Luck

+70% to +140% Size Boost

40,000,000 Cash

Prismatic Star

Ring

Mythical

1 Diamond

1 Prismara

1 Pink Diamond

5 Borealite

1 Luminum

1 Starshine

+5 to +20 Luck

+2 to +10 Dig Strength

+10 to +40 Capacity

+5% to +20% Dig Speed

+1 to +3 Shake Strength

+5% to +20% Shake Speed

+10% to +20% Sell Boost

+5% to +20% Modifier Boost

75,000,000 Cash

Royal Federation Crown

Charm

Mythical

3x Rose Gold

5x Golden Pearl

1x Pink Diamond

+10 to +90 Luck

+0% to +90% Size Boost

+0% to +180% Sell Boost

30,000,000 Cash

FAQs

How to craft in Prospecting

You can access the Crafting mechanic by interacting with the anvil found near the spawn location or Rubble Town.

What is the highest rarity of items available through Crafting in Prospecting?

The highest rarity of items available through Crafting is Mythical.

How to craft the Prismatic Star in Prospecting

Crafting the Prismatic Star requires you to bring one each of Diamond, Prismara, Pink Diamond, Luminum, and Starshine, along with five Borealite and 75 million Cash.

