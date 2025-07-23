Prospecting Crafting guide

Prospecting, the Roblox experience all about treasure-hunting, features a robust Crafting mechanic. It provides you with the opportunity to make various gear pieces for free, provided you have the right materials. The mechanic can be interacted with easily by clicking on the anvil close to the spawn location in Rubble Town, making it universally accessible.
Ad
Here’s everything you need to know about Crafting, along with every Crafting recipe currently available in the game.
How Crafting works in Prospecting
Crafting is a straightforward mechanic: bring the right materials and money to the anvil near the spawn location in Rubble Town to get started.
Ad
Trending
Your journey to become the ultimate prospector will yield plenty of resources that can be repurposed into gear pieces through crafting. The required materials can be obtained through regular gameplay, a method that is fairly reliable despite being RNG-dependent.
As for the Cash, you must sell some of the items you don’t need to accrue the required amount. Now, you can always check which materials you should refrain from selling by interacting with the anvil. After all, if you lose a valuable crafting material, it can be quite a setback as you will have to scrounge it all over again.
Ad
With the required materials in your possession and an abundance of Cash, return to the anvil and select the desired recipe. Hit the confirmation buttons on the screen to finish the process and receive the fruits of your labor.
Crafting recipes are segregated based on item rarities, which include Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythical. Rarity is an indication of how expensive the crafted item will be; consequently, it is also a marker of how potent the buff it applies is. The stat buff applied by these items is not set in stone; rather, their bonus values are in a range determined by RNG.
Ad
You can find every Crafting recipe currently in the game in the table below. Feel free to refer to it if you’re in need of particular boosts or a specific item type.
You can access the Crafting mechanic by interacting with the anvil found near the spawn location or Rubble Town.
What is the highest rarity of items available through Crafting in Prospecting?
The highest rarity of items available through Crafting is Mythical.
How to craft the Prismatic Star in Prospecting
Crafting the Prismatic Star requires you to bring one each of Diamond, Prismara, Pink Diamond, Luminum, and Starshine, along with five Borealite and 75 million Cash.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Swapnil Joshi
Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.
As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.
Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.
While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.
Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones.