Prota Simulator: A Beginner's Guide

Prota Simulator is a clicker Roblox title where Robloxians must repeatedly click their mouse or the attack button to spam sword slashes onto countless dangerous adversaries. In the game, they must slowly advance through many worlds all the while defeating mobs, amassing better and more efficient tools and auras, and climbing the leaderboards to become the strongest fighter on the server.

The game is quite simple, but the lack of an in-game tutorial may make it challenging for beginners to get used to the different mechanics. This guide is designed to simplify Prota Simulator's aspects and help new players understand how it works.

Prota Simulator: Everything you need to know

Understanding the basics

Gameplay screenshot from Proto Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Once Robloxians load into the game, they will spawn into the first world with a basic sword and zero power. From there, they must take down practice dummies and amass power by unlocking a better sword from the loot that drops. The drop loot rewards can include but won't be limited to coins and swords. The amassed coins can then be used to hatch pets from the eggs near the spawn.

Gameplay screenshot from Prota Simulator (Image via Roblox)

After they have amassed enough strength by upgrading to a better sword or by unlocking pets, Robloxians can now attempt to take on the various mobs that spawn in the world. They can try to eliminate them to obtain better loot and therefore unlock the highest rank on the server leaderboards.

How to play Prota Simulator?

Official cover for Prota Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Coins are the in-game currency in Prota Simulator and are used to hatch pets from eggs; the damage of these pets and the cost of the eggs go up after every world. The damage of players' existing swords can also be buffed by fusing two or more of the same. Robloxians can also get some help from the various added features like auras, talents, and consumables.

Prota Simulator also provides free rewards, both on a daily and a timely basis. These can range from Diamonds to OP Pets and can be beneficial for newbies and veterans alike. However, the rewards that are provided on a timely basis do get reset whenever the player logs out.

The in-game shop in Prota Simulator (Image via Roblox)

These are the basic keyboard controls in the game:

WASD - Use these keys to move your character in the game.

Use these keys to move your character in the game. Space - Press this key to jump over obstacles in the game.

Press this key to jump over obstacles in the game. Left-click - Press this key to attack, gain power, and interact with the GUI as well as other options.

Press this key to attack, gain power, and interact with the GUI as well as other options. E - Use this key to dash in the direction you're moving in.

Use this key to dash in the direction you're moving in. Mouse - You can use the mouse to look around and aim in the game.

FAQs on Roblox Prota Simulator

Can this game be played on mobile devices?

Yes, this game can be accessed on various platforms, including PCs, mobile devices, and consoles.

Are there microtransactions in Prota Simulator?

Yes, there are optional in-game purchases, but the core gameplay experience is free.

How often does this title receive updates?

The development team provides regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

Is there a community where I can connect with other players?

You can join the game's official community on Discord to share tips and insights.

