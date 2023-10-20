Pumpkin Hunter Badge in Roblox Warrior Cats: Ultimate Edition

The Roblox community has always been swayed by role-playing games because each time a player starts over, the story is different. Warrior Cats: Ultimate Edition is one such game. It has a huge fan base - its homepage has gotten over 390 million, and there are always over 2,000 people online playing it simultaneously, showing how devoted Robloxians are towards Warrior Cats: Ultimate Edition.

Now that Halloween is approaching, the game has added a Halloween-themed quest for all you cat warriors! No need to worry if you want to get the hard-to-find Pumpkin Hunter Badge; we've got your back. We've broken the process down into steps in this guide.

Now, without wasting more time, let's get straight to business and uncover all 11 hidden pumpkins to get the elusive Pumpkin Badge!

Unveiling the Pumpkin Hunter Badge in Roblox Warrior Cats

Every Pumpkin's location in Roblox Warrior Cats

Simply follow the process below, and you'll be well on your way to getting that coveted Pumpkin Badge in Roblox Warrior Cats.

1st Pumpkin: Thunder Clan - Head over to the Clan map and go to Thunder Clan's camp. The first pumpkin will be waiting for you right there. Activate it by pressing 'F'. One down, ten to go!

2nd Pumpkin: River Clan - Now, make your way to the River Clan. The second pumpkin should be near the tree. It's a bit small, so keep an eye out.

3rd Pumpkin: Shadow Clan - Shadow Clan will be next on your list. Head south and look for a pumpkin near a tree.

4th Pumpkin: Wind Clan - For the fourth pumpkin, it's we will be looking near the Wind Clan. As soon as you spawn in, you'll spot the green pumpkin.

5th Pumpkin: Rogues and Loners - It's time to visit the rogues and loners. Get inside the B and head to the top floor. There, situated on a shelf, you'll find pumpkin number five.

Take a break while hunting for pumpkins in Roblox Warrior Cats

Since collecting all 11 items in a stretch is a hefty task, you can take a break in between the process. Get something to drink, take a breather, and then come back because your progress will not be erased. Now, let's get you the rest of the Pumpkins you need to get that Badge in Roblox Warrior Cats!

6th Pumpkin: Kitty Pets Area - Navigate to the Kitty Pets Area and go to the house. Climb up the stairs, and in one of the rooms, you'll see Pumpkin number six.

7th Pumpkin: River Clan (Bridge) - Teleport to the bridge in River Clan territory. As you approach, look to the left to find the 7th pumpkin.

8th Pumpkin: Unclean Lands - Head to Unclean Lands and follow the path leading up to a mine. It will be a bit dark, but hold on tight. Find your way to the Crystal room and claim pumpkin number eight.

9th Pumpkin: Shadow Clan (Teleport) - Teleport to the Shadow Clan territory. Climb up and activate the hidden pumpkin.

10th Pumpkin: Four Trees Area - Now, go back to Wind Clan, then head towards the Four Trees Area. Find the path near the road and follow it. Behind a tree, you'll spot pumpkin number ten. Now, let's get you the final pumpkin!

11th Pumpkin: Shadow Clan Territory - To find the final pumpkin, make your way to the Shadow Clan territory and keep to the side of the road. Near the bridge, behind a tree, you'll find the last hidden pumpkin. Hit 'F', and after the achievement banner fades, you can find the badge safely placed in your inventory.

Congratulations, you successfully tracked down all eleven hidden pumpkins and earned yourself the esteemed Pumpkin Hunter Badge. We hope this guide made the whole process a breeze. Happy hunting!

