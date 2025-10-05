Punch Wall: A beginner's guide

Punch Wall is a click-to-damage adventure simulation developed by Wuxus Punchman. It involves players building muscles by following a rigorous training regimen and punching walls to progress. This Roblox experience features a plethora of features, including a diverse variety of gloves and skins.
Here is a comprehensive guide to playing Punch Wall, covering gameplay mechanics and features to help you get the most out of your playthrough.
Getting started in Punch Wall: An overview
Upon starting the game, you land in the in-game lobby. You will find all types of shops, upgrades, gachas, and equipment in here. The goal in this game is simple: get stronger and punch walls. The more walls you break in one go, the more experience and money you earn. You can also break stronger walls manually by entering the passage made by breaking the previous walls.
Since there are no limits to the number of walls, you can continue wreaking havoc until they become too strong to break. There are many ways to become strong in this Roblox experience. The most used and reliable is by training your character. In this title, your avatar's body is divided into three parts: Legs, Arms, and Body. Train them to ascend to the next level and break more walls.
Gameplay elements of Punch Wall, explained
Here's a look at the fundamental elements of Punch Wall:
- Training: With three types of training available (Arms, Legs, and Body), you can build a strong physique in this game. At the top of the screen, you can view the energy earned by training each of these three body parts. You can only ascend your levels when they hit a certain limit of energy in each of these three body parts.
- Ascend: The Ascend is simply a fancy name for leveling up. You can ascend to the next level when you have met the required energy after training all three parts. With Ascend, you can unlock new Skins and new gloves. As soon as you click on the Ascend option present on the left side of the screen, you will automatically equip new skins. This feature decreases the time taken for training by giving a permanent boost at each Ascend.
- Gloves: In Punch Wall, you get a pair of default black gloves that have no boosts or traits. The game has a shop at the center of the lobby that allows you to purchase gloves. These gloves have some important traits that give a significant boost in the game. But they must be purchased with money and require Ascend to access each of them.
FAQs on Punch Wall
How to get Pets in Punch Wall?
To get pets, head to the pet gacha located on the right side of the span location.
What does Pets do in this title?
Pets in this game boost a player's training time.
How many Skins are there in this game?
There are 40 types of Skins in the game besides the default skin.
