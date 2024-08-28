How to reach Tough Guy in Gym Star Simulator (Rank Guide)

In Gym Star Simulator, you will be targetting every muscle of the body to build a praiseworthy physique. As you keep on training, you can rank up your in-game character. During the initial period, you will be on the "Novice" rank which gives 0% muscle growth. However, if you level up to the Tough Guy rank, you will get a body that stimulates 20% muscle growth. Ranking up the character gets confusing in the beginning phase for new players.

Keeping that in mind, we have created this guide that explains how to reach the Tough Guy rank in Gym Star Simulator. So, if you are stuck on the first rank, here's how you can level up.

How to reach the Tough Guy Rank in Gym Star Simulator

Reach the Tough Guy Rank to get a golden body (Image via Roblox)

To level up your character from Novice to Tough Guy, you will need to have the following things:

300 Stamina

50 Chest

50 Arms

50 Back

50 Abs

50 Legs

To fulfill the above requirements, you need to train every muscle until you get 50 power in each of them. You can see your current power on the top of the screen. Your muscle power will increase faster if you try to lift heavy weights. On the other hand, you can increase your stamina (heart icon) by simply running on the treadmill. Also, you can increase the speed of the treadmill if you have sufficient stamina left in the tank.

Once you have fulfilled the requirements, click on the Rank icon on the left side of the screen. Since you now have 300 stamina and 50 power in each muscle group, you can rank up to Tough Guy. As previously mentioned, ranking up will reward you with a fresh golden body that gives 20% muscle growth. This will help you in building a great physique.

Tips to reach Tough Guy Rank faster in Gym Star Simulator

Consume boosts to increase muscle growth (Image via Roblox)

While trying to reach a higher rank, you should try to get as much help as possible. Items like Protein Bars and Energy Drinks can help you build a physique quickly.

You can click on the "Auto Train" button to make your character work out automatically. By this method, you can go AFK without having to worry about the training.

Before training muscles, you should increase your stamina on the treadmill. This will help you in working out without losing lots of stamina.

Other Ranks in Gym Star Simulator

Here are the ranks beyond Tough Guy in this Roblox experience:

Glass Rank : Requires 800 Stamina and 800 power in every muscle.

: Requires 800 Stamina and 800 power in every muscle. Shale Rank : Requires 1.5k Stamina and 11k power in every muscle.

: Requires 1.5k Stamina and 11k power in every muscle. Granite Rank : Requires 6.1k Stamina and 51k power in every muscle.

: Requires 6.1k Stamina and 51k power in every muscle. Shamrock Rank : Requires 18k Stamina and 180k power in every muscle.

: Requires 18k Stamina and 180k power in every muscle. Copper Rank : Requires 75k Stamina and 760k power in every muscle.

: Requires 75k Stamina and 760k power in every muscle. Steel Rank : Requires 2.3M Stamina and 11M power in every muscle.

: Requires 2.3M Stamina and 11M power in every muscle. Alloys Rank : Requires 16M Stamina and 95M power in every muscle.

: Requires 16M Stamina and 95M power in every muscle. Agate Rank: Requires 120M Stamina and 290M power in every muscle.

FAQs

Are there any codes in Gym Star Simulator?

Yes, there are codes available in this game that can be redeemed for freebies.

How to unlock a new gym in Gym Star Simulator?

You can unlock a new gym by going to the "Teleport" area on the map. From there, you can purchase Modern Gym for 630k and Space Gym for 2B.

Who is the best trainer in Gym Star Simulator?

Currently, Planet Samurai is the best trainer as he increases your muscle growth by 120% and the competition bonus by 50%.

