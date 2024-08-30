Realm Rampage: Disgraced One guide

In Realm Rampage, players can take on the roles of cherished anime characters and use their unique abilities to fight strong opponents. This anime-themed open-world multiplayer Roblox fighting game features iconic figures like Ryomen Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen and Son Goku from the Dragon Ball franchise, with a continuous stream of fresh characters introduced in every major update.

Some characters in Realm Rampage are free, while some require purchasing a game pass, and the Disgraced One falls among the free ones. However, his moveset may be somewhat complex for newbies. This guide provides all the necessary information to master Disgraced One and use it effectively in the game.

Realm Rampage Disgraced One: Everything you need to know

How to play as the Disgraced One in Realm Rampage?

Raging Pummel gameplay screenshot (Image via Roblox)

As players enter the game, they will find themselves in an expansive open world filled with structures and others engaging in combat. To play as the Disgraced One, click on the character icon next to the settings icon in the upper-left corner of the screen and select the character from the drop-down list.

Cleave Glasp gameplay screenshot (Image via Roblox)

Upon choosing the Disgraced One, players have the ability to customize the special moves displayed on their screens, along with the fundamental M1 attacks. There are a total of four different special moves: Raging Pummel, Dismantle, Cleave Grasp, and Cleave Dance, which can be activated by pressing the corresponding 1, 2, 3, and 4 number keys.

What is the Disgraced One all about in Realm Rampage?

Cleave Dance gameplay screenshot (Image via Roblox)

The Disgraced One is based on Ryomen Sukuna, the antagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen. He is the fourth free character to be added to the game alongside the Shadow Monarch, the Earths Warrior, the Dough Man, and the Menacing Vampire. This character boasts a balanced moveset consisting of two mid-range mobility attacks, one close-range attack, and a counter move.

Potential Unleashed gameplay screenshot (Image via Roblox)

Besides the four special abilities, there is an ultimate ability called Potential Unleashed. During the transformation, the four abilities are enhanced to become more powerful. Here's a complete rundown of all abilities after undergoing the Potential Unleashed transformation:

Cursed Punches (M1): These M1 attacks do a total of 23% damage (4+4+5+10). Every time the user player punches, they will spawn white-colored punch effects, and a red-colored pushes their opponents out on the final hit. This move has a cooldown of two seconds; therefore, each punch has a two-second-long delay in between.

These M1 attacks do a total of 23% damage (4+4+5+10). Every time the user player punches, they will spawn white-colored punch effects, and a red-colored pushes their opponents out on the final hit. Fire Arrow (1): In this upgraded special attack, the player summons an arrow of fire that takes down their opponent and pushes them back while dealing approximately 35% damage. This move has a 30-second cooldown and can be used again if the ultimate ability is active.

In this upgraded special attack, the player summons an arrow of fire that takes down their opponent and pushes them back while dealing approximately 35% damage. This move has a 30-second cooldown and can be used again if the ultimate ability is active. Demonic Charge (2): In this move, Robloxians charge at their enemy, launch them in the sky, and then kick them down to the ground. The move does approximately 40% damage and it can be used once again after 15 seconds.

In this move, Robloxians charge at their enemy, launch them in the sky, and then kick them down to the ground. The move does approximately 40% damage and it can be used once again after 15 seconds. Carving Combination (3): In this move, Robloxians slash their target multiple times. This move does 50% damage, has a 30-second-long cooldown, and can be used again if the ultimate ability is active.

In this move, Robloxians slash their target multiple times. This move does 50% damage, has a 30-second-long cooldown, and can be used again if the ultimate ability is active. Domain (4): In this move, the player makes a hand gesture and creates a domain that repeatedly pulses for a few seconds, and anyone inside the domain will take damage. It does approximately 75% damage and can only be used once; however, it only does 8% damage if the attack is blocked correctly.

FAQs

What is Realm Rampage?

This open-world multiplayer Roblox game offers players the chance to compete in a destructible arena, wielding a variety of powers drawn from beloved anime characters.

When was the Realm Rampage released?

This title was first released on April 13, 2024, by S0LID Foundation.

Is Realm Rampage free?

The game is free to play, but some in-game items and game passes are paid.

