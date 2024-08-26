Realm Rampage: Dough Man Guide

Realm Rampage is an anime-themed open-world multiplayer fighting game on Roblox. In the game, Robloxians can take on the roles and powers of beloved anime characters to fight and take down other players on the server. Gamers can choose from the tons of characters in the game such as Son Goku from Dragon Ball Z, Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach, and others, with newer characters being added every new update.

There are both free and paid characters in the game, with Dough Man falling under the former category. However, his move palette can be a bit complicated for a beginner. Fortunately, this guide contains all the information you need to better understand and use Dough Man efficiently in Realm Rampage.

Realm Rampage Dough Man: Everything you need to know

How to play as Dough Man in Realm Rampage?

The character selection drop-down menu (Image via Roblox)

Upon entering the game, you will spawn inside an open-world environment full of buildings, shrubbery, and other players duking it out against each other. Here, you must click on the character button (situated to the right of the settings button) on the top left corner of your game screen and select "Dough Man" from the drop-down menu as shown in the image above.

Power Mochi gameplay screenshot (Image via Roblox)

After selecting the Dough Man character, you can play around with his special moves displayed on the screen as well as his basic M1 attacks. He has four different special moves: Trident Drill, Burning Mochi, Power Mochi, and Trident Lance, which can be activated by pressing the corresponding 1, 2, 3, and 4 number keys, respectively.

What is the Dough Man all about in Realm Rampage?

Burning Mochi gameplay screenshot (Image via Roblox)

The Dough Man character is based on Charlotte Katakuri from the animanga One Piece. He was one of the first free characters to be added to the game alongside the Shadow Monarch, the Earths Warrior, the Disgraced One, and the Menacing Vampire. The Dough Man boasts a balanced moveset consisting of two melee attacks and two ranged attacks.

Dough Power gameplay screenshot (Image via Roblox)

In addition to the four special abilities, there is one Ultimate ability called Awakening, upon using which the four moves are slightly tweaked to be stronger. Here is a complete rundown of all abilities after undergoing the Awakening transformation:

Dough Punches (M1): These M1 attacks do a total of 23% damage (4+4+5+10). Every time the user player punches, they will spawn a circle of white dough, then a black pillar spawns and pushes their opponents out. This move has a cooldown of 2 seconds and therefore, each punch has a 2-second delay in between.

These M1 attacks do a total of 23% damage (4+4+5+10). Every time the user player punches, they will spawn a circle of white dough, then a black pillar spawns and pushes their opponents out. This move has a cooldown of 2 seconds and therefore, each punch has a 2-second delay in between. Eruption Mochi (1): In this upgraded special attack, the player summons 5 pillars of mochi around themselves that are in a semi-liquid form and it knocks their opponents back while dealing approximately 24% damage just like the Dough Punches. This move has a 20-second cooldown and can be used again if the Ultimate ability is active.

In this upgraded special attack, the player summons 5 pillars of mochi around themselves that are in a semi-liquid form and it knocks their opponents back while dealing approximately 24% damage just like the Dough Punches. This move has a 20-second cooldown and can be used again if the Ultimate ability is active. Buzzcut Mochi (2): In this move, Robloxians turn their right arm into a dough and spin it around. If an enemy is caught in the arm their arm is spinning around, a cutscene will be played. In it, gamers raise their right arm while letting out a big scream, after which, the enemy is repeatedly slammed in the ground and launched into the sky. The move does approximately 40% damage, and can only be used once.

In this move, Robloxians turn their right arm into a dough and spin it around. If an enemy is caught in the arm their arm is spinning around, a cutscene will be played. In it, gamers raise their right arm while letting out a big scream, after which, the enemy is repeatedly slammed in the ground and launched into the sky. The move does approximately 40% damage, and can only be used once. Chestnut Mochi (3): In this move, Robloxians summon a spiky donut in the air, and then the donut rapidly shoots out spikes at all nearby enemies. This move does 24% damage, has a 20-second cooldown, and can be used again if the Ultimate ability is active.

In this move, Robloxians summon a spiky donut in the air, and then the donut rapidly shoots out spikes at all nearby enemies. This move does 24% damage, has a 20-second cooldown, and can be used again if the Ultimate ability is active. Conquerer's Haki (4): In this move, the player does a hand gesture and creates a domain that repeatedly pulses for a few seconds, and anyone inside the domain will take damage. It does approximately 35% damage and can only be used one time.

FAQs

What is Realm Rampage?

This is an open-world multiplayer Roblox game where gamers can go against each other in a destructible environment and use various abilities inspired by their cherished anime characters.

When was the Realm Rampage released?

This title was first released on April 13, 2024, by S0LID Foundation.

Is Realm Rampage free?

The game is free to play, but some in-game items and game passes are paid.

