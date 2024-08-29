Realm Rampage: Ghost Shinobi Guide

Realm Rampage is a multiplayer fighting game on Roblox with an anime theme and an open-world environment. In this game, players can choose to play as various anime characters like Madara Uchiha from Naruto and Ryomen Sukuna from JJK. With each major update, new characters are added to the game, providing players with options for epic battles against each other on the server.

While most characters in the game are free, some like Ghost Shinobi are paid. Ghost Shinobi can only be accessed after purchasing the Early Access game pass.

This guide provides all the information gamers need to utilize Ghost Shinobi as effectively and efficiently as possible.

Realm Rampage Ghost Shinobi: Everything you need to know

How to play as Ghost Shinobi in Realm Rampage?

Upon entering the game, Robloxians will spawn inside an open-world environment that is interactable and destructible. The open-world system lets players duke it out against each other using their characters. Here, they must purchase the Early Access Gamepass from the Shop to gain access to a some paid characters that are still under development.

After they've purchased the said game pass, they must then click on the character button that is situated right next to the settings button on the top left corner of their game screen. Here, they can select Ghost Shinobi from the drop-down menu to play as the character.

Upon selecting the Ghost Shinobi character, players can experiment with the special moves displayed on their screens, and try to perform slick combos by weaving fundamental M1 attacks with special moves. There are a total of two special moves: Gravitational Sphere and Great Fire, which can be activated by pressing the corresponding 1 and 2 number keys.

What is the Ghost Shinobi all about in Realm Rampage?

The Ghost Shinobi character is based on the character called Madara Uchiha from the animanga Naruto. He is one of the few characters who are still under development but can be accessed after purchasing an early access game pass. Ghost Shinobi was added to the game alongside Soul Warrior, who's based on Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach. Ghost Shinobi boasts a moveset that currently consists of only 2 special attacks.

Ghost Shinobi has one ultimate ability called Imperfect Susanoo. In it, the two special moves are slightly tweaked to be stronger. Here is a complete rundown of all the abilities Ghost Shinobi gets after undergoing the Ultimate ability transformation:

Ninja Punches (M1): These M1 attacks do a total of 24% damage. Every time the user punches, they will push their opponents out. This move has a cooldown of 1.7 seconds and therefore, each punch has a 1.7-second delay in between.

These M1 attacks do a total of 24% damage. Every time the user punches, they will push their opponents out. This move has a cooldown of 1.7 seconds and therefore, each punch has a 1.7-second delay in between. Gravitational Sphere (1): In this upgraded special attack, the player summons blue-colored effects that correspond to each hit on their opponents. Ghost Shinobi simultaneously pulls opponents towards him and slows them down. This move also does 24% damage, just like the Ninja Punches. The move has a 20-second cooldown and can be used again if the ultimate ability is still active.

In this upgraded special attack, the player summons blue-colored effects that correspond to each hit on their opponents. Ghost Shinobi simultaneously pulls opponents towards him and slows them down. This move also does 24% damage, just like the Ninja Punches. The move has a 20-second cooldown and can be used again if the ultimate ability is still active. Great Fire (2): In this move, Robloxians unleash a wave of fire on their enemies, and once players are caught in it, they will be inflicted with serious burn damage. The move does approximately 30% damage and has a 20-second cooldown.

FAQs

What is Realm Rampage?

Realm Rampage is an open-world multiplayer Roblox game where gamers can battle it out in a destructible environment and use various abilities inspired by cherished anime characters.

When was the Realm Rampage released?

This title was first released on April 13, 2024, by S0LID Foundation.

Is Realm Rampage free?

The game is free to play, but some in-game items and game passes are paid.

