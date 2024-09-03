Realm Rampage: Menacing Vampire Guide

Realm Rampage is a fast-paced Roblox game with an anime theme, set in an open-world environment where players can battle each other. In this game, Robloxians can play as their favorite anime characters, use their unique abilities, engage in battles, and dominate opponents across the server. The game features iconic characters like Ryomen Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen, Dio Brando from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and many others.

Several characters are available for free while others require purchasing a game pass, and Menacing Vampire is among the free ones. However, his moveset and powers may be somewhat complicated for beginners. This guide provides all the necessary information to master Menacing Vampire's gameplay effectively.

Realm Rampage Menacing Vampire: Everything you need to know

How to play as Menacing Vampire in Realm Rampage?

Upon entering the game, Robloxians are greeted by an expansive open world teeming with objects, structures, and other players engaged in combat. Those wishing to assume the Menacing Vampire role can do so by clicking on the character icon, which is right next to the settings icon at the top left of the game screen.

Upon choosing the Menacing Vampire character, players can experiment with the special moves displayed on their screen, along with the fundamental M1 attacks. The character has four unique special moves: Stand Rush, Stand Beatdown, Knife Throw, and Stingy Eyes, each of which can be triggered by pressing the respective number keys 1, 2, 3, and 4.

What is the Menacing Vampire all about in Realm Rampage?

The Menacing Vampire, inspired by Dio Brando from the anime JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, is the fifth character to be added to the game and he is one of the free characters in the game, alongside Dough Man, Disgraced One, Shadow Monarch, and Earths Warrior. This character boasts a well-rounded moveset, including two close-range attacks, one mid-range attack, and a long-range move.

As previously stated, there are four special abilities and one ultimate ability, referred to as 'You're Approaching Me?'. During the transformation, the four abilities are enhanced to become more powerful.

Here is a complete rundown of all abilities after undergoing the abovementioned transformation:

M1: The M1 attacks do a total of 23% damage (4+4+5+10). Every time the user player punches, they will punch their opponent repeatedly with effects and push their opponents out on the final hit. This move has a cooldown of 1.5 seconds and therefore, each slash has a 1.5-second delay in between.

The M1 attacks do a total of 23% damage (4+4+5+10). Every time the user player punches, they will punch their opponent repeatedly with effects and push their opponents out on the final hit. This move has a cooldown of 1.5 seconds and therefore, each slash has a 1.5-second delay in between. Kick Barrage (1): In this upgraded special attack, the player launches a barrage of kicks on their opponent and knocks them back with the final kick while dealing approximately 39% damage. This move has a 15-second cooldown and can be used again if the ultimate ability is active.

In this upgraded special attack, the player launches a barrage of kicks on their opponent and knocks them back with the final kick while dealing approximately 39% damage. This move has a 15-second cooldown and can be used again if the ultimate ability is active. Collateral Damage (2): In this move, Robloxians get up close with their opponent and brutally attack their enemies with a stop sign. The move does approximately 33% damage and it can be used again after 18 seconds if the ultimate ability is still active.

In this move, Robloxians get up close with their opponent and brutally attack their enemies with a stop sign. The move does approximately 33% damage and it can be used again after 18 seconds if the ultimate ability is still active. Roadroller (3): In this move, gamers jump up in the air and attack their enemy with a roadroller. This move does 35% damage, has a 35-second cooldown, and can be used again if the ultimate ability is active.

In this move, gamers jump up in the air and attack their enemy with a roadroller. This move does 35% damage, has a 35-second cooldown, and can be used again if the ultimate ability is active. Time Stop (4): In this move, a cutscene will play, the time will stop, and everyone inside the user's radius will be frozen in their place and the players can attack them without having to worry about them countering their attacks. However, this move can only be used one time.

FAQs

What is Realm Rampage?

This is an open-world multiplayer Roblox title where gamers can go against each other in a destructible environment and use various abilities inspired by cherished anime characters.

When was Realm Rampage released?

This title was first released on April 13, 2024, by S0LID Foundation.

Is Realm Rampage free?

Realm Rampage is free to play, but some in-game items and game passes are paid.

