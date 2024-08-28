Realm Rampage: Shadow Monarch guide

Realm Rampage is a thrilling open-world multiplayer fighting game on Roblox, with an anime theme. In it, players can assume the abilities and powers of their favorite anime characters to engage in battles against other players on the server. With each major update, new characters are introduced, expanding the selection from classics like Son Goku from Dragon Ball Z to newer additions.

Although some characters can only be acquired by paying, many are free, and Shadow Monarch is one of them. However, the ability palette of Shadow Monarch may seem complex for beginners. Fortunately, this guide provides all the information for you to understand how to utilize Shadow Monarch effectively in Realm Rampage.

Realm Rampage Shadow Monarch: Everything you need to know

How to play as Shadow Monarch in Realm Rampage?

Screenshot of the character selection drop-down menu (Image via Roblox)

When you first enter Realm Rampage, you will find yourself in an open-world setting with destructible buildings, wreckable trees and objects, and other players battling it out with each other. To choose Shadow Monarch, click on the character button (located next to the settings button) in the top left corner of the game screen for a drop-down menu listing your playable characters.

Shadowblade Storm gameplay screenshot (Image via Roblox)

Upon selecting Shadow Monarch, you can explore his special moves displayed on your screen, along with the fundamental M1 attacks. There are four unique special moves available for Shadow Monarch: Shadowblade Storm, Deadly Impale, Shadow Vanish, and Ruler's Authority, which can be triggered using the 1, 2, 3, and 4 number keys, respectively.

What is the Shadow Monarch all about in Realm Rampage?

Ruler's Authority gameplay screenshot (Image via Roblox)

Shadow Monarch is inspired by Sung Jinwoo from the anime Solo Leveling. He was introduced to the game as the second free character, along with the Earth's Warrior, the Disgraced One, and the Menacing Vampire. The Shadow Monarch features a well-balanced moveset, which includes four melee attacks and an Ultimate ability called System Awakens.

System Awakens gameplay screenshot (Image via Roblox)

In addition to the four basic special abilities, the existing ones get buffed in the said Ultimate ability, and the four moves are slightly tweaked to be stronger. Here is a complete rundown of all abilities after undergoing the System Awakens transformation:

Awakened Punches (M1): These M1 attacks are slightly stronger than the basic M1 punches and do approximately 22% damage. Every time the player punches, they will spawn pink and blue effects, and then hit their opponents with razor-like speed and power. This move has a cooldown of 1.5 seconds and therefore, each punch has a 1.5-second delay in between.

These M1 attacks are slightly stronger than the basic M1 punches and do approximately 22% damage. Every time the player punches, they will spawn pink and blue effects, and then hit their opponents with razor-like speed and power. This move has a cooldown of 1.5 seconds and therefore, each punch has a 1.5-second delay in between. Dragon's Breath (1): In this upgraded special attack, the player summons a dragon into the battlefield and the ferocious creature focuses a destructive breath in the direction the player is looking towards and anything in the way will get obliterated. This move has a 20-second cooldown and can be used again if the Ultimate ability is active.

In this upgraded special attack, the player summons a dragon into the battlefield and the ferocious creature focuses a destructive breath in the direction the player is looking towards and anything in the way will get obliterated. This move has a 20-second cooldown and can be used again if the Ultimate ability is active. Twirling Rush (2): In this move, Robloxians gain exceptional Flash-like speed and accuracy for a short time and all moves do more damage during this time. This move can be used again after a 20-second cooldown if the Ultimate is still active.

In this move, Robloxians gain exceptional Flash-like speed and accuracy for a short time and all moves do more damage during this time. This move can be used again after a 20-second cooldown if the Ultimate is still active. Dragon's Fear (3): In this move, Robloxians summon a dragon and this time the dragon uses an AoE attack to damage everyone within a certain radius. This move does 24% damage, has a 20-second cooldown, and can be used again if the Ultimate ability is active.

In this move, Robloxians summon a dragon and this time the dragon uses an AoE attack to damage everyone within a certain radius. This move does 24% damage, has a 20-second cooldown, and can be used again if the Ultimate ability is active. Domain of the Monarch (4): In this move, the player does a hand gesture and creates a domain that captures anyone in its radius for a few seconds, and anyone inside the domain will take damage. It does approximately 30% damage and can only be used one time.

FAQs

What is Realm Rampage?

This is an open-world multiplayer Roblox game where gamers can go against each other in a destructible environment using various abilities inspired by cherished anime characters.

When was the Realm Rampage released?

This title was first released on April 13, 2024, by S0LID Foundation.

Is Realm Rampage free?

The game is free to play, but some in-game items and game passes are paid.

