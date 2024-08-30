Realm Rampage: Soul Warrior Guide

Realm Rampage is a fast-paced Roblox game with an anime theme. It features an open-world environment where players can go against each other. In it, Robloxians can play as their favorite anime characters, use their unique abilities, engage in battles, and dominate opponents across the server. The game features iconic characters like Ryomen Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen, Dio Brando from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and many others.

Several characters are available for free while others require purchasing a game pass, and Soul Warrior is among the free ones. However, his moveset and powers may be somewhat complicated for beginners. This guide provides all the necessary information to master Soul Warrior's gameplay effectively.

Realm Rampage Soul Warrior: Everything you need to know

How to play as Soul Warrior in Realm Rampage?

Trending

Getsuga Tenshou gameplay screenshot (Image via Roblox)

As Robloxians enter the game, they will find themselves in a seemingly endless open world filled with objects, buildings, and other players fighting each other. To play as the Soul Warrior character, they should click on the character icon located immediately next to the settings icon in the upper left corner of their game screen and choose Soul Warrior from the drop-down list.

Piercing Blow gameplay screenshot (Image via Roblox)

After selecting the Soul Warrior character, gamers can tinker with the special moves being shown on their screens as well as the basic M1 attacks. There are a total of four different special moves: Getsuga Tenshou, Piercing Blow, Getsuga Slash, and Shunpo Slice which can be activated by pressing the corresponding 1, 2, 3, and 4 number keys.

Also Check: Are there any Realm Rampage Codes?

What is the Soul Warrior all about in Realm Rampage?

Shunpo Slice gameplay screenshot (Image via Roblox)

The Soul Warrior, inspired by Ichigo Kurosaki from the animanga Bleach, belongs to the roster of free characters in the game, alongside Dough Man, Disgraced One, Shadow Monarch, Earth's Warrior, and Menacing Vampire. This character features a well-rounded moveset, including two mid-range mobility attacks, one close-range attack, and a counter move.

Vasto Lorde gameplay screenshot (Image via Roblox)

As previously stated, there are four special abilities and one ultimate ability, referred to as Vasto Lorde. During the transformation, the four abilities are enhanced to become more powerful. Here is a complete rundown of all abilities after undergoing the Potential Unleashed transformation:

M1: The M1 attacks do a total of 23% damage (4+4+5+10). Every time the user player punches, they will spawn red-colored slashing effects and push their opponents out on the final hit. This move has a cooldown of 1.3 seconds and therefore, each slash has a 1.3-second delay in between.

The M1 attacks do a total of 23% damage (4+4+5+10). Every time the user player punches, they will spawn red-colored slashing effects and push their opponents out on the final hit. This move has a cooldown of 1.3 seconds and therefore, each slash has a 1.3-second delay in between. Vicious Slash (1): In this upgraded special attack, the player slashes their opponents viciously with their sword while dealing approximately 30% damage. This move has a 30-second cooldown and can be used again if the ultimate ability is active.

In this upgraded special attack, the player slashes their opponents viciously with their sword while dealing approximately 30% damage. This move has a 30-second cooldown and can be used again if the ultimate ability is active. Cero Grab (2): In this move, Robloxians get up close with their opponent and a cutscene will be played where Robloxians brutally slash their enemies. The move does approximately 40% damage and it can be used again if the ultimate ability is still active.

In this move, Robloxians get up close with their opponent and a cutscene will be played where Robloxians brutally slash their enemies. The move does approximately 40% damage and it can be used again if the ultimate ability is still active. Ruthless (3): In this move, gamers ruthlessly attack their enemy and knock them back. This move does 40% damage, has a 30-second cooldown, and can be used again if the ultimate ability is active.

In this move, gamers ruthlessly attack their enemy and knock them back. This move does 40% damage, has a 30-second cooldown, and can be used again if the ultimate ability is active. Horn Cero (4): In this move, a cutscene plays and the player performs a hand gesture to establish a domain that emits pulsing waves for a few seconds, causing damage to anyone within its range. It does approximately 70% damage and can only be used one time.

Recommended: 100 unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is Realm Rampage?

This is an open-world multiplayer Roblox title where gamers can go against each other in a destructible environment and use various abilities inspired by cherished anime characters.

When was Realm Rampage released?

This title was first released on April 13, 2024, by S0LID Foundation.

Is Realm Rampage free?

Realm Rampage is free to play, but some in-game items and game passes are paid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024