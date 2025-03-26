Rebirth Champions: Ultimate: A beginner’s guide

Rebirth Champions: Ultimate is a clicker-style Roblox experience where your objective is to use Clicks to perform Rebirths and add multipliers to your Click-earning rate. Clicks act as the game’s primary resource, around which nearly every mechanic revolves. You must get as many Clicks as possible by tapping the left mouse button and use them for Rebirths, Pets, unlocking new areas, and more.

Here’s a beginner’s guide on how to play Rebirth Champions: Ultimate.

Getting started with Rebirth Champions: Ultimate

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Rebirth Champions: Ultimate is a simple game: use the left mouse button to earn Clicks and perform Rebirths to raise the amount you earn. This simple action is what dictates the flow of the game, as you will be undergoing Rebirths very frequently. The experience tracks the number of times you perform Rebirths and makes it into a part of its straightforward quest system as well.

Each Rebirth not only adds a multiplier to the Click-earning rate but also grants you Gems. You earn 10 Gems per Rebirth, which can then be used for various upgrades. So, the gameplay loop for this title involves amassing Clicks, undergoing Rebirths, purchasing Upgrades, and then repeating the cycle.

You will also be interacting with secondary gameplay systems like Pets and playtime rewards, which can enhance your experience noticeably. Use your mouse to climb the leaderboard and secure your place among the Rebirth Champions.

Controls

Upgrade menu (Image via Roblox)

Movement: Left mouse button

Left mouse button Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Interact: E

E Get Clicks / Interact: Left mouse button

Gameplay mechanics

Equipping a Pet (Image via Roblox)

Rebirth simulator: The title is all about the act of clicking and Rebirthing. Upon Rebirth, you lose all of your Clicks, effectively resetting you to square one. As such, a lot of the early game is spent on the Rebirth screen as you switch between clicking and hitting one of the Rebirth buttons. Once you perform sufficient upgrades, you will no longer need to rely on active clicking to earn Clicks.

The title is all about the act of clicking and Rebirthing. Upon Rebirth, you lose all of your Clicks, effectively resetting you to square one. As such, a lot of the early game is spent on the Rebirth screen as you switch between clicking and hitting one of the Rebirth buttons. Once you perform sufficient upgrades, you will no longer need to rely on active clicking to earn Clicks. Areas: The game includes multiple areas, which can be accessed by completing their respective quests. You can view the missions on the wall that divides two areas, giving you a clear goal to work towards. Each location includes a new set of Pets to acquire, which speed up your progress by a noticeable margin.

The game includes multiple areas, which can be accessed by completing their respective quests. You can view the missions on the wall that divides two areas, giving you a clear goal to work towards. Each location includes a new set of Pets to acquire, which speed up your progress by a noticeable margin. Pets: Pets act as passive multipliers to your Click-earning rate. You can equip up to three Pets and each of these companions has a preset multiplier, which depends on its rarity. The higher the rarity, the better the multiplier, and the quicker you earn Clicks.

Pets act as passive multipliers to your Click-earning rate. You can equip up to three Pets and each of these companions has a preset multiplier, which depends on its rarity. The higher the rarity, the better the multiplier, and the quicker you earn Clicks. Items: You can use booster items to speed up your progress in the experience. Items are earned through playtime rewards, Spins, quest completion, or milestone achievements. You perform these actions naturally while playing the game, so you won’t need to actively pursue them.

You can use booster items to speed up your progress in the experience. Items are earned through playtime rewards, Spins, quest completion, or milestone achievements. You perform these actions naturally while playing the game, so you won’t need to actively pursue them. Upgrades: The Gems you earn upon Rebirthing can be used for Upgrades. Upgrades include minor boosts and additions like extra Rebirth Buttons and Click Multipliers, along with highly useful ones like the Auto-Clicker. The Auto-Clicker, in particular, eliminates the need to actively tap the Left Mouse Button, effectively allowing you to farm Clicks in the background.

The Gems you earn upon Rebirthing can be used for Upgrades. Upgrades include minor boosts and additions like extra Rebirth Buttons and Click Multipliers, along with highly useful ones like the Auto-Clicker. The Auto-Clicker, in particular, eliminates the need to actively tap the Left Mouse Button, effectively allowing you to farm Clicks in the background. Shop: The in-game shop includes premium products that can help speed up your progress or give you access to exclusive Pets. Game passes, boosters, currency packs, and more can be found in this menu. While they can be useful, they cost precious Robux, making it important to gauge their usefulness and value before hitting the Purchase button.

FAQs

What is Rebirth Champions: Ultimate about?

Rebirth Champions: Ultimate is a clicker game about earning Clicks and using them to perform Rebirths.

Is Rebirth Champions: Ultimate accessible for free?

Yes, the game can be played for free without requiring any additional Robux purchases.

How to use potions in Rebirth Champions: Ultimate

Potions can be accessed from the Items tab in the Pets menu. Click on the sparkles icon on the left side of the Pets screen to find them.

