Restaurant Tycoon 3 codes (September 2025)

Restaurant Tycoon 3 codes offer the quickest way to earn Cash and Diamonds in this tycoon management experience. The free in-game currencies can be invested in upgrades, building expansions, and staff hires and promotions, thereby letting you get a step closer to the endgame. The objective is to continuously build and expand your tycoon, all the while gaining knowledge of the varied cuisines and the culture of a country.

Active Restaurant Tycoon 3 codes

All working RT3 codes (Image via Roblox)

Currently, there is a single active code for Restaurant Tycoon 3. Whenever more are issued by the developers, this section will be updated accordingly.

List of active Restaurant Tycoon 3 codes Code Rewards itsfree 500 Cash (Latest)

Expired Restaurant Tycoon 3 codes

The following codes have become inactive, so redeeming them will result in an error appearing on the screen:

List of inactive Restaurant Tycoon 3 codes Code Rewards 10million 350 Cash ALPHA 10 Diamonds RT3 500 Cash EarlyBird Free rewards

How to redeem Restaurant Tycoon 3 codes

Code redemption window in the game (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem every valid code:

Open Restaurant Tycoon 3 on Roblox.

Choose any of your created saves and let your character spawn in the game.

Press the Shop button at the bottom of the screen.

Scroll to the very end of the newly-opened Shop menu.

Type or paste an active code in the "Enter code here..." text field.

Hit the green Submit button to redeem the code and get rewards.

Upon a successful code redemption, a notification about the acquired rewards will appear on the screen. Any obtained Cash or Diamonds will be instantly added to your in-game account.

Restaurant Tycoon 3 codes and their importance

Hire workers to automate your gameplay (Image via Roblox)

Cash and Diamonds are invaluable in Restaurant Tycoon 3 as they help players buy upgrades and expand their tycoon to gain more profits.

Additionally, with Cash, it is possible to hire NPC workers who automate both the food-making and serving processes. You can promote them to increase their working efficiency, change their names, and customize their appearance according to your preferences.

Restaurant Tycoon 3 code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Invalid code!" error (Image via Roblox)

Since Restaurant Tycoon 3 codes are case-sensitive, it is advised to copy and paste them into the redemption box. It helps eliminate any errors that arise from typographical mistakes and incorrect capitalization.

Also, make sure to only use active codes to avoid encountering any issues during code redemptions.

Where to find new codes for Restaurant Tycoon 3

To stay informed about the newest codes, jump into the Ultraw Games Discord server and keep an eye on the "updates" channel. The game creators could drop more freebies to celebrate updates and events.

FAQs on Restaurant Tycoon 3 codes

What is the latest code for Restaurant Tycoon 3?

The newest code is itsfree, and it gives 500 Cash when redeemed.

When will new codes arrive for Restaurant Tycoon 3?

Fresh codes for this restaurant simulator are released during updates and special events. Bookmark this page to stay informed about them.

When do codes for Restaurant Tycoon 3 expire?

RT3 codes can become invalid at any time because their expiration dates haven't been disclosed. Use them quickly so as not to miss out on any in-game rewards.

