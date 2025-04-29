Ridgewood codes (April 2025)

Roblox Ridgewood codes offer Cash to help players purchase the most luxurious vehicles. A fun mix of role-playing and driving genres, this game features numerous realistic cars that you can steer in the streets of Ridgewood, a midwestern town in the state of Wisconsin. Updates bring new cars, expand the virtual map, and improve upon the atmosphere to create an immersive gameplay.

Ad

Although money in this game can be acquired by driving miles without a particular destination, the Ridgewood promo codes offer it instantly. You don't have to spend minutes behind the wheel.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Ridgewood codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Ridgewood codes

Drive race cars and explore the town (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes for Ridgewood are time-limited, so redeem them at the earliest to avoid missing out on any rewards. Only one code is currently active.

Ad

Trending

List of active codes in Ridgewood Code Rewards plates 25,000 Cash (expires on April 30, 2025)

Ad

Expired Ridgewood codes

Here is the list of inactive codes in the game. These trigger an error during redemption, prompting you to submit a valid code.

List of inactive codes in Ridgewood Code Rewards sorry85 85,000 Cash easter2025 50,000 Cash thanksfor3000 80,000 Cash 100kthanks 100,000 Cash wearesorry 50,000 Cash 50kvisits Free rewards 200likes Free rewards 260k Free rewards 350spring Free rewards 600likesawesome Free rewards

Ad

Also check: Latest DownForce Stunt Driving codes

How to redeem Roblox Ridgewood codes

Enter active codes to claim rewards (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem codes in Roblox Ridgewood:

Ad

Start Ridgewood on Roblox.

on Roblox. Tap the Play button to join a server.

button to join a server. After spawning on the map, click the bird icon at the top of the game screen.

at the top of the game screen. Find the code redemption box at the bottom left corner.

at the bottom left corner. Click the blank text box and enter a valid code.

and enter a valid code. Hit the Redeem button to claim rewards.

Roblox Ridgewood codes and their importance

The car dealership in Ridgewood (Image via Roblox)

Ridewood features a range of luxury and sports cars. With the free Cash acquired from codes, you can purchase any vehicle from the Dealership or save it for later use. More in-game currency can be acquired by driving and exploring the virtual city.

Ad

Ridgewood code troubleshooting (How to fix)

The "Invalid code!" error in Ridgewood (Image via Roblox)

An error will be displayed in the Ridgewood redemption box when you try to redeem incorrect and expired codes. To fix this issue, only use the active codes. Type them exactly as provided, using the right lowercase and uppercase letters, and avoid mistakenly inputting spaces.

Ad

Although you can double-check each entry for such mistakes, a quicker method would be to copy and paste codes directly into the game's redemption box.

Also check: Are there any active Drive X codes?

Where to find new Ridgewood codes

Join the Ridgewood Discord server and keep an eye on the "updates" channel to never miss out on codes. The developer typically releases new ones to commemorate updates and notable achievements of the game, such as attaining 3,000 upvotes on Roblox.

Ad

FAQs on Ridgewood codes

How are codes beneficial for players in Roblox Ridgewood?

Promo codes provide several rewards, including Cash for purchasing new vehicles in Ridgewood.

How many times can a Ridgewood promo code be redeemed?

Each active code can be redeemed only once in the Roblox driving game.

When do Ridgewood gift codes expire?

The code expiration dates are disclosed by the developer at the time of its release. That said, most of them become inactive within a couple of days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024