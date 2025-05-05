Rivals Scavenger Hunt guide: All Jump Shard locations

With the latest Rivals update, the game implemented the new Jump Pad tool. This tool lets you leap to great heights after placing it down, making it a great utility option in firefights. Because of its versatility, acquiring it is quite important for players looking for greater verticality in games. The Jump Pad can be obtained as a part of a scavenger hunt, which involves collecting all nine Jump Shards.

This article includes the locations of all nine Jump Shards to help you unlock the Jump Pad.

All Jump Shard locations in Rivals

There are nine Jump Shards across different locations available across various modes. You can find the first three Shards in the main lobby, while the remaining six are found scattered across various maps. Once you collect them all, the Jump Pad will be added to your inventory.

Lobby Jump Shards

The first Shard can be found behind the red barrel and crates at the far end of the Weapons area in the lobby. Run into it to acquire it, and a pop-up will inform you of your current progress with the Scavenger Hunt.

You can find the second Shard next to the 2v2 queue area in the lobby. More specifically, you can spot it on the right-hand side, tucked away in a corner. The third and final Lobby Jump Shard is behind the leaderboard.

Map Jump Shards

You can find the remaining Jump Shards on the Bridge, Construction, Crossroads, Docks, Onyx, and Station maps. Since the map selection is based on voting, it may be better to have a friend in the queue or use a private server to access them.

On the Bridge map, you must look behind one of the pillars near the center of the map. This Shard is located just outside the duel zone, so you will need to show off your parkour skills to reach it.

Next, equip a grenade and a scythe and proceed to the Construction map. The Shard is on the yellow tower, which requires you to perform a grenade jump off the nearest platform. Upon reaching the tower, climb to the top and use the scythe to climb even further. At the very edge of the horizontal section of the tower is the fifth Jump Shard.

The Crossroads Shard is on the outer wall of a grey block at the very edge of the arena. This block is close to the navy blue building with yellow stairs, making it easy to spot.

For the Shards at the Docks, you need a scythe and a grenade as well. Use the scythe to climb the white and grey warehouse, and grenade jump to the area filled with a bunch of containers. Go to the far end and grab the Shard before the timer runs out and the game returns you to the duel zone.

The penultimate Shard is on the Onyx map found on the lava. It can be spotted from the very far end of the platforms that you can stand on. You will take damage when attempting to collect it, so be sure to grab the Shard as quickly as possible before you die to lava.

Lastly, you can visit the Station map and collect the final Shard outside the border walls of the playable area. Walk on the edge of these walls until you spot them near the corners. Note that this Shard is also outside the playable area, and the game will warn you to hurry up before teleporting you back.

With that, the Rivals Scavenger Hunt will come to a close, rewarding you with the Jump Pad.

FAQs

How many Jump Shards does the Rivals Scavenger Hunt feature?

The Scavenger Hunt requires you to collect nine Jump Shards.

What is the reward for completing the Rivals Scavenger Hunt?

Completing the Scavenger Hunt rewards you with the Jump Pad, a utility tool.

Is Rivals accessible for free?

Yes, Rivals can be accessed and played for free without any mandated Robux purchases.

