Roblox Adopt Me! value list 2023

Roblox Adopt Me! is perhaps the most successful title on the platform, with a whopping 33.4 billion visits. The gameplay is quite simple and fun as Robloxians are required to adopt different types of pets and take care of them to earn in-game resources. Pets in Roblox Adopt Me! are classified into five types, and they are as follows:

Common

Uncommon

Rare

Ultra-Rare

Legendary

They can be obtained through using Robux, completing special event tasks, and hatching eggs in Roblox Adopt Me!. Because of their scarcity and restricted availability, the prices of these pets vary. Interested readers can scroll ahead to learn about the value list of Roblox Adopt Me! pets as of 2023.

Roblox Adopt Me! value list that players and traders should know about

Value list of Common pets in Roblox Adopt Me!

Players can easily find these pets via hatching eggs and trading in Roblox Adopt Me!.

Buffalo : Cracked (common), and Pet Egg | Trading Value = 2

Cat : Cracked (common), and Pet Egg | Trading Value = 1

: Cracked (common), and Pet Egg | Trading Value = 1 Dog : Cracked (common), and Pet Egg | Trading Value = 1

: Cracked (common), and Pet Egg | Trading Value = 1 Otter : Cracked (common), and Pet Egg | Trading Value = 2

: Cracked (common), and Pet Egg | Trading Value = 2 Chicken : Farm egg | Trading Value = 3

: Farm egg | Trading Value = 3 Bandicoot : Aussie Egg | Trading Value = 1,5

: Aussie Egg | Trading Value = 1,5 Tazmanian Tiger : Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 2

: Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 2 Ground Sloth : Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 1,5

: Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 1,5 Robin : Christmas egg | Trading Value = 2,5

: Christmas egg | Trading Value = 2,5 Chick : Easter 2020 Roblox event| Trading Value =

: Easter 2020 Roblox event| Trading Value = Pumpkin : Halloween 2020 Roblox event (Pumpkin Smash event game) | Trading Value = TBA

: Halloween 2020 Roblox event (Pumpkin Smash event game) | Trading Value = TBA Stingray: Ocean Egg | Trading Value = 2

Value list of Uncommon pets in Roblox Adopt Me!

Uncommon pets might be a little tough to find in Roblox Adopt Me!, but with good in-game decisions and purchases, they can be secured.

Blue Dog : Blue egg | Trading Value = 1st Uncommon

Pink Cat : Pink egg | Trading Value = 2nd Uncommon

: Pink egg | Trading Value = 2nd Uncommon Chocolate Labrador : Cracked (common), Pet, and Royal Egg | Trading Value = 10th Uncommon

: Cracked (common), Pet, and Royal Egg | Trading Value = 10th Uncommon Puma : Cracked (common), Pet and Royal Egg

: Cracked (common), Pet and Royal Egg Snow Cat : Cracked (common), Pet and Royal Egg | Trading Value = 12th Uncommon

: Cracked (common), Pet and Royal Egg | Trading Value = 12th Uncommon Fennec Fox : Cracked (common), Pet and Royal Egg

: Cracked (common), Pet and Royal Egg Meerkat : Safari Egg | Trading Value = 4th Uncommon

: Safari Egg | Trading Value = 4th Uncommon Wild Boar : Safari Egg | Trading Value = 3rd Uncommon

: Safari Egg | Trading Value = 3rd Uncommon Black Panther : Jungle Egg | Trading Value = 5th Uncommon

: Jungle Egg | Trading Value = 5th Uncommon Capybara : Jungle Egg | Trading Value = 7th Uncommon

: Jungle Egg | Trading Value = 7th Uncommon Silly Duck : Farm egg | Trading Value = 6th Uncommon

: Farm egg | Trading Value = 6th Uncommon Drake : Farm egg | Trading Value = 8th Uncommon

: Farm egg | Trading Value = 8th Uncommon Dingo : Aussie Egg | Trading Value = 11th Uncommon

: Aussie Egg | Trading Value = 11th Uncommon Triceratops : Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 13th Uncommon

: Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 13th Uncommon Stegosaurus : Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 13th Uncommon

: Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 13th Uncommon Glyptodon : Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 13th Uncommon

: Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 13th Uncommon Wolf : Christmas egg | Trading Value = 9th Uncommon

: Christmas egg | Trading Value = 9th Uncommon Pet Rock : April Fools Day | Trading Value = TBA

: April Fools Day | Trading Value = TBA Bat : Candy | Trading Value = 11th Uncommon

: Candy | Trading Value = 11th Uncommon Snowman: Winter Holiday 2020 Roblox event (2,000 Gingerbread)

Value list of Rare pets in Roblox Adopt Me!

These Roblox pets can be very hard to acquire. Hence, interested buyers must find the right traders or spend a lot of resources to acquire them.

Beaver : Cracked (common), Pet, and Royal Egg | Trading Value = 3

Rabbit : Cracked (common), Pet, and Royal Egg | Trading Value = 3

: Cracked (common), Pet, and Royal Egg | Trading Value = 3 Bunny : Cracked (common), Pet, and Royal Egg | Trading Value = 2

: Cracked (common), Pet, and Royal Egg | Trading Value = 2 Snow Puma : Cracked (common), Pet, and Royal Egg | Trading Value = 3

: Cracked (common), Pet, and Royal Egg | Trading Value = 3 Elephant : Safari Egg | Trading Value = 13

: Safari Egg | Trading Value = 13 Hyena : Safari Egg | Trading Value = 9

: Safari Egg | Trading Value = 9 Brown Bear : Jungle Egg | Trading Value = 7

: Jungle Egg | Trading Value = 7 Rhino : Jungle Egg | Trading Value = 6

: Jungle Egg | Trading Value = 6 Cow : Farm egg | Trading Value = 11

: Farm egg | Trading Value = 11 Pig : Farm egg | Trading Value = 6

: Farm egg | Trading Value = 6 Emu : Aussie Egg | Trading Value = 4

: Aussie Egg | Trading Value = 4 Australian Kelpie : Aussie Egg | Trading Value = 4

: Aussie Egg | Trading Value = 4 Wooly Mammoth : Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 3

: Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 3 Dilophosaurus : Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 3

: Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 3 Pterodactyl : Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 3

: Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 3 Rat : Rat boxes | Trading Value = 3

: Rat boxes | Trading Value = 3 Monkey : Monkey Boxes | Trading Value = 4

: Monkey Boxes | Trading Value = 4 Swan : Christmas egg | Trading Value = 5

: Christmas egg | Trading Value = 5 Polar Bear : Christmas egg | Trading Value = 5

: Christmas egg | Trading Value = 5 Reindeer : Christmas Event | Trading Value = 4

: Christmas Event | Trading Value = 4 Elf Shrew : Christmas Event | Trading Value = 5

: Christmas Event | Trading Value = 5 Musk Ox : Winter Holiday 2020 Roblox event (3,500 Gingerbread) | Trading Value = 3

: Winter Holiday 2020 Roblox event (3,500 Gingerbread) | Trading Value = 3 Lynx : Winter Holiday 2020 Roblox event (4,000 Gingerbread) | Trading Value = 4

: Winter Holiday 2020 Roblox event (4,000 Gingerbread) | Trading Value = 4 Ox : Lunar New year 2021 update (Ox Box) | Trading Value = 3

: Lunar New year 2021 update (Ox Box) | Trading Value = 3 Narwhal : Ocean Egg | Trading Value = 3

: Ocean Egg | Trading Value = 3 Seahorse: Ocean Egg | Trading Value = 3

Value list of Ultra-Rare pets in Roblox Adopt Me!

Robloxians will need luck on their side to acquire these pets as they are very difficult to obtain as of this patch.

Hedgehog: 15.50+ Neon: 60.10- Mega: 175.50+

15.50+ 60.10- 175.50+ Dalmatian: 9.05+ Neon: 33.20 Mega: 118.80+

9.05+ 33.20 118.80+ Flamingo: 7.00 Neon: 26.10 Mega: 104.15+

7.00 26.10 104.15+ Lion : 6.50 Neon: 24.25- Mega: 87.00

: 6.50 24.25- 87.00 Blue Dog: 5.55 Neon: 27.20 Mega: 85.80+

5.55 27.20 85.80+ Elephant: 5.25 Neon: 22.50- Mega: 65.00

5.25 22.50- 65.00 Cow: 4.75+ Neon: 17.00 Mega: 56.00

4.75+ 17.00 56.00 Crocodile: 4.25 Neon: 14.75 Mega: 55.50

4.25 14.75 55.50 Zombie Buffalo: 4.00 Neon: 15.00 Mega: 55.00

4.00 15.00 55.00 Hyena : 3.25 Neon: 13.00- Mega: 53.00

: 3.25 13.00- 53.00 Pink Cat: 3.05 Neon: 12.50- Mega: 40.00-

3.05 12.50- 40.00- Puffin: 3.00 Neon: 13.95 Mega: 52.50

3.00 13.95 52.50 Shrew: 2.90 Neon: 12.50 Mega: 49.50

2.90 12.50 49.50 Meerkat: 2.70 Neon: 12.00 Mega: 43.00

2.70 12.00 43.00 Turkey: 2.65 Neon: 11.75 Mega: 42.65

2.65 11.75 42.65 Royal Spaniel: 2.35 Neon: 11.50 Mega: 40.00

2.35 11.50 40.00 Platypus: 2.25 Neon: 11.50 Mega: 39.00

2.25 11.50 39.00 Wild Boar: 2.15+ Neon: 11.60+ Mega: 38.40

2.15+ 11.60+ 38.40 GOAT: 2.10+ Neon: 11.10 Mega: 37.10+

2.10+ 11.10 37.10+ Llama: 2.10- Neon: 9.15- Mega: 36.00-

2.10- 9.15- 36.00- Brown Bear: 2.10 Neon: 9.70 Mega: 35.80

2.10 9.70 35.80 Arctic Fox: 2.05 Neon: 8.65- Mega: 34.60+

2.05 8.65- 34.60+ Glacier Moth: 2.00 Neon: 9.00 Mega: 34.00+

2.00 9.00 34.00+ Pig : 2.00 Neon: 8.50 Mega: 30.20

2.00 8.50 30.20 Rhino: 1.90 Neon: 7.00- Mega: 29.00-

1.90 7.00- 29.00- Ice Wolf: 1.80 Neon: 7.40 Mega: 32.40

1.80 7.40 32.40 Irish Spaniel: 1.75 Neon: 7.10 Mega: 32.20+

1.75 7.10 32.20+ Polar Bear: 1.65 Neon: 6.50 Mega: 27.60+

1.65 6.50 27.60+ Capybara : 1.60 Neon: 6.40 Mega: 26.00+

: 1.60 6.40 26.00+ Yeti: 1.60 Neon: 7.40+ Mega: 25.90

1.60 7.40+ 25.90 Sheeep: 1.55 Neon: 6.30 Mega: 24.50

1.55 6.30 24.50 Goose: 1.55 Neon: 6.20 Mega: 24.00

1.55 6.20 24.00 Swan: 1.55 Neon: 6.20 Mega: 23.80

1.55 6.20 23.80 Black Panther: 1.40 Neon: 5.60 Mega: 22.40

1.40 5.60 22.40 Silly Duck: 1.35 Neon: 5.40 Mega: 21.60

1.35 5.40 21.60 White Sand Dollar: 1.35 Neon: 5.50 Mega: 23.00

1.35 5.50 23.00 Chicken: 1.30 Neon: 5.20+ Mega: 21.00

1.30 5.20+ 21.00 Border Collie: 1.25 Neon: 5.20 Mega: 23.00

1.25 5.20 23.00 Drake: 1.20 Neon: 4.90+ Mega: 19.50

1.20 4.90+ 19.50 Red Sand Dollar: 1.10 Neon: 4.75 Mega: 20.25

1.10 4.75 20.25 Reindeer: 1.05 Neon: 4.75+ Mega: 14.90-

1.05 4.75+ 14.90- Chef Gorilla: 1.05 Neon: 4.20 Mega: 14.50

1.05 4.20 14.50 Snowball: 1.00 Neon: 4.10 Mega: 18.90

1.00 4.10 18.90 Karate Gorilla: 1.00 Neon: 4.00 Mega: 14.00

1.00 4.00 14.00 Albino Bat: 1.00+ Neon: 4.50+ Mega: 20.50

1.00+ 4.50+ 20.50 Purple Butterfly: 1.00+ Neon: 4.45 Mega: 24.10

1.00+ 4.45 24.10 Orca: 0.95 Neon: 5.00 Mega: 27.50

0.95 5.00 27.50 Pomeranian: 0.95 Neon: 4.50 Mega: 24.25

0.95 4.50 24.25 Horse: 0.95+ Neon: 3.90 Mega: 15.50

0.95+ 3.90 15.50 Black Springer Spaniel: 0.95+ Neon: 4.45 Mega: 22.00

0.95+ 4.45 22.00 Ghost Bunny: 0.95 Neon: 4.25 Mega: 15.00-

0.95 4.25 15.00- Brown Springer Spaniel: 0.90 Neon: 4.10 Mega: 20.00

0.90 4.10 20.00 Lamb: 0.85 Neon: 3.90 Mega: 19.60

0.85 3.90 19.60 Red Squirrel: 0.85 Neon: 3.70 Mega: 18.40

0.85 3.70 18.40 Chick: 0.80 Neon: 3.60 Mega: 13.50-

0.80 3.60 13.50- Toy Monkey: 0.80 Neon: 3.50+ Mega: 18.00

0.80 3.50+ 18.00 Blue Scarab: 0.80 Neon: 3.45 Mega: 18.80

0.80 3.45 18.80 Business Monkey: 0.75 Neon: 3.35 Mega: 18.50

0.75 3.35 18.50 Space Whale: 0.75 Neon: 3.25+ Mega: 17.50

0.75 3.25+ 17.50 Lynx: 0.70 Neon: 2.95 Mega: 16.50

0.70 2.95 16.50 Irish Elk: 0.70 Neon: 2.85 Mega: 14.50

0.70 2.85 14.50 Koala: 0.70 Neon: 2.80 Mega: 13.00-

0.70 2.80 13.00- Frog: 0.65 Neon: 2.75 Mega: 12.95

0.65 2.75 12.95 Evil Basilisk: 0.60 Neon: 2.85+ Mega: 13.75

0.60 2.85+ 13.75 Musk-Ox: 0.60 Neon: 2.65 Mega: 14.00

0.60 2.65 14.00 Mule: 0.60 Neon: 2.60+ Mega: 14.00+

0.60 2.60+ 14.00+ Black Scarab: 0.60 Neon: 2.45 Mega: 14.00

0.60 2.45 14.00 Green Amazon: 0.60 Neon: 2.25 Mega: 14.95

0.60 2.25 14.95 Panda: 0.55 Neon: 2.45 Mega: 6.50

0.55 2.45 6.50 Wolf: 0.55 Neon: 2.45+ Mega: 6.50

0.55 2.45+ 6.50 Ram: 0.55 Neon: 2.70 Mega: 10.00

0.55 2.70 10.00 Sprout Snail: 0.55 Neon: 2.55 Mega: 14.50

0.55 2.55 14.50 Tan Chow: 0.50 Neon: 2.75 Mega: 11.50

0.50 2.75 11.50 Evil Chick: 0.50 Neon: 2.50 Mega: 9.00

0.50 2.50 9.00 Gingerbread Reindeer: 0.50 Neon: 2.75+ Mega: 8.00

0.50 2.75+ 8.00 Wolly Rhino: 0.45 Neon: 2.15 Mega: 8.00

0.45 2.15 8.00 Deinonychus: 0.45 Neon: 2.10 Mega: 7.20

0.45 2.10 7.20 Evil Dachshund: 0.45 Neon: 1.90 Mega: 7.50

0.45 1.90 7.50 Sabretooth: 0.40 Neon: 1.90 Mega: 7.10

0.40 1.90 7.10 Stegosaurus: 0.40+ Neon: 1.75 Mega: 7.35

0.40+ 1.75 7.35 Highland Cow: 0.40 Neon: 2.25 Mega: 9.00+

0.40 2.25 9.00+ Rat: 0.35+ Neon: 1.80 Mega: 7.45

0.35+ 1.80 7.45 Starfish: 0.35 Neon: 1.75 Mega: 7.35

0.35 1.75 7.35 Australian Kelpie: 0.35 Neon: 1.70 Mega: 7.00

0.35 1.70 7.00 Clownfish: 0.35 Neon: 1.85 Mega: 6.75

0.35 1.85 6.75 St. Bernard: 0.35 Neon: 1.80 Mega: 6.00

0.35 1.80 6.00 Toucan: 0.35 Neon: 1.65 Mega: 6.25

0.35 1.65 6.25 Therapy Dog: 0.30 Neon: 1.75 Mega: 6.25

0.30 1.75 6.25 Flower Power Duck: 0.30 Neon: 1.60 Mega: 6.50

0.30 1.60 6.50 Ibex: 0.30 Neon: 1.55 Mega: 6.25

0.30 1.55 6.25 Emu: 0.30- Neon: 1.50 Mega: 5.05

0.30- 1.50 5.05 Skele-Dog: 0.25 Neon: 1.45 Mega: 5.55

0.25 1.45 5.55 Slug: 0.25 Neon: 1.40 Mega: 5.50

0.25 1.40 5.50 Monkey: 0.25 Neon: 1.35 Mega: 4.95

0.25 1.35 4.95 Dylophasaurus: 0.25 Neon: 1.30 Mega: 4.80

0.25 1.30 4.80 Husky: 0.25 Neon: 1.25 Mega: 4.75

0.25 1.25 4.75 Gingercat: 0.25 Neon: 1.20 Mega: 4.00

0.25 1.20 4.00 Rock: 0.20+ Neon: 1.15 Mega: 4.60

0.20+ 1.15 4.60 Scorpion: 0.20 Neon: 1.10 Mega: 4.50

0.20 1.10 4.50 Woolly Mammoth: 0.20 Neon: 1.05 Mega: 4.40

0.20 1.05 4.40 Snow Leopard: 0.20 Neon: 1.00+ Mega: 4.30

0.20 1.00+ 4.30 Bat: 0.20 Neon: 0.95 Mega: 4.10

0.20 0.95 4.10 Triceratops: 0.10+ Neon: 0.45 Mega: 3.05

0.10+ 0.45 3.05 Seahorse: 0.10 Neon: 0.40 Mega: 2.75

0.10 0.40 2.75 Pterodactyl: 0.10 Neon: 0.40 Mega: 2.55

0.10 0.40 2.55 Glyptodon: 0.10+ Neon: 0.50 Mega: 3.00

0.10+ 0.50 3.00 Bandicoot: 0.05 Neon: 0.40 Mega: 2.25

0.05 0.40 2.25 Ground Sloth: 0.05 Neon: 0.35 Mega: 2.05

0.05 0.35 2.05 Narwhal: 0.05 Neon: 0.35 Mega: 2.05

0.05 0.35 2.05 Tasmanian Tiger: 0.05 Neon: 0.30 Mega: 1.50

0.05 0.30 1.50 Dolphin: 0.05- Neon: 0.30 Mega: 1.75

0.05- 0.30 1.75 Crab: 0.05 Neon: 0.25 Mega: 1.75

0.05 0.25 1.75 Dingo: 0.05- Neon: 0.20 Mega: 1.30

0.05- 0.20 1.30 Stingray: 0.05 Neon: 0.20 Mega: 1.25

Value list of Legendary pets in Roblox Adopt Me!

These pets can be acquired through trading and by hatching special eggs in Roblox Adopt Me!.

Shadow Dragon: 154.00+ Neon: 410.00 Mega: 1380.00+

154.00+ 410.00 1380.00+ Bat Dragon: 125.00+ Neon: 375.00 Mega: 1135.00

125.00+ 375.00 1135.00 Giraffe: 92.50 Neon: 255.00 Mega: 815.00

92.50 255.00 815.00 Frost: 61.50+ Neon: 160.00 Mega: 515.00

61.50+ 160.00 515.00 Owl: 48.00 Neon: 123.00 Mega: 440.00+

48.00 123.00 440.00+ Parrot: 41.00 Neon: 110.00 Mega: 345.00

41.00 110.00 345.00 Evil Unicorn: 30.00 Neon: 84.00- Mega: 285.50

30.00 84.00- 285.50 Crow: 29.00 Neon: 82.00 Mega: 270.85

29.00 82.00 270.85 Arctic Reindeer: 12.00+ Neon: 37.00 Mega: 113.00

12.00+ 37.00 113.00 King Monkey: 9.00 Neon: 42.00 Mega: 160.05

9.00 42.00 160.05 Albino Monkey: 8.50+ Neon: 34.00 Mega: 106.00

8.50+ 34.00 106.00 Diamond Butterfly : 8.00+ Neon: 45.00 Mega: 200.00+

: 8.00+ 45.00 200.00+ Black Pheasant: 7.00 Neon: 32.75 Mega: 125.00

7.00 32.75 125.00 Turtle: 6.00+ Neon: 20.00+ Mega: 61.50

6.00+ 20.00+ 61.50 Undead Jousting Horse: 5.25 Neon: 25.25 Mega: 120.00

5.25 25.25 120.00 Diamond Amazon: 5.00 Neon: 24.00 Mega: 104.00

5.00 24.00 104.00 Kangaroo: 4.50 Neon: 17.00 Mega: 52.00

4.50 17.00 52.00 Emperor Gorilla: 4.45+ Neon: 22.00 Mega: 42.00

4.45+ 22.00 42.00 Diamond King Penguin: 4.00 Neon: 23.00 Mega: 101.50

4.00 23.00 101.50 Tortuga De Isla: 3.75+ Neon: 22.50+ Mega: 90.00+

3.75+ 22.50+ 90.00+ Frost Unicorn: 3.75 Neon: 18.00 Mega: 68.00

3.75 18.00 68.00 Diamond Albatross: 3.50 Neon: 23.40 Mega: 101.10

3.50 23.40 101.10 Gold Scarab: 3.45+ Neon: 17.25 Mega: 70.50+

3.45+ 17.25 70.50+ Mechapup: 3.35+ Neon: 17.75 Mega: 67.00+

3.35+ 17.75 67.00+ Nessie: 3.25 Neon: 16.75 Mega: 66.00+

3.25 16.75 66.00+ Lava Dragon: 3.10 Neon: 15.00 Mega: 58.50

3.10 15.00 58.50 Strawberry Bat Dragon: 3.05 Neon: 14.75 Mega: 55.50

3.05 14.75 55.50 Albino Gorilla: 2.95 Neon: 15.75 Mega: 70.00+

2.95 15.75 70.00+ Hot Doggo: 2.85 Neon: 15.75 Mega: 66.00

2.85 15.75 66.00 Frost Fury: 2.75 Neon: 10.00 Mega: 41.50

2.75 10.00 41.50 Shark Puppy: 2.75 Neon: 15.00 Mega: 60.00

2.75 15.00 60.00 Capricorn: 2.55 Neon: 15.75 Mega: 64.00

2.55 15.75 64.00 Sugar Glider: 2.50+ Neon: 13.50 Mega: 54.00+

2.50+ 13.50 54.00+ Caelum Cervi: 2.45 Neon: 12.75 Mega: 61.00

2.45 12.75 61.00 Winged Tiger: 2.40 Neon: 12.50 Mega: 48.00

2.40 12.50 48.00 Dancing Dragon: 2.35 Neon: 10.75 Mega: 42.05

2.35 10.75 42.05 Spinosaurus: 2.35 Neon: 13.75 Mega: 56.00

2.35 13.75 56.00 Ninja Monkey: 2.25 Neon: 12.75 Mega: 46.00+

2.25 12.75 46.00+ Golden Chow: 2.20 Neon: 10.75 Mega: 46.50

2.20 10.75 46.50 OwlBear: 2.15 Neon: 8.50 Mega: 39.00

2.15 8.50 39.00 Lavender Dragon: 2.15 Neon: 10.50+ Mega: 42.00+

2.15 10.50+ 42.00+ Tio De Nadal: 2.10 Neon: 10.75 Mega: 38.00

2.10 10.75 38.00 Gold Penguin: 2.10+ Neon: 9.75 Mega: 37.50+

2.10+ 9.75 37.50+ Ghost Dragon: 2.05- Neon: 8.25 Mega: 37.00-

2.05- 8.25 37.00- Diamond Lady Bug: 2.05 Neon: 9.25 Mega: 42.00

2.05 9.25 42.00 Leviathan: 2.00 Neon: 12.00+ Mega: 60.00+

2.00 12.00+ 60.00+ Queen Bee: 2.00 Neon: 10.50 Mega: 43.95+

2.00 10.50 43.95+ Candle: 2.00 Neon: 9.75 Mega: 39.00

2.00 9.75 39.00 Firefly: 2.00 Neon: 10.00 Mega: 40.00

2.00 10.00 40.00 Ice Golem: 1.95- Neon: 9.00 Mega: 35.00

1.95- 9.00 35.00 Chameleon: 1.90- Neon: 9.00 Mega: 36.75

1.90- 9.00 36.75 Black Chow: 1.90 Neon: 9.50 Mega: 32.75+

1.90 9.50 32.75+ Gold King Penguin: 1.85 Neon: 9.25 Mega: 37.00

1.85 9.25 37.00 Shark Puppy: 1.85 Neon: 10.00+ Mega: 45.00

1.85 10.00+ 45.00 Squid: 1.75- Neon: 8.75 Mega: 35.00

1.75- 8.75 35.00 Skele Rex: 1.70 Neon: 6.75- Mega: 32.00

1.70 6.75- 32.00 Diamond Unicorn: 1.65- Neon: 8.50 Mega: 31.00+

1.65- 8.50 31.00+ Phoenix: 1.60 Neon: 7.35+ Mega: 30.50

1.60 7.35+ 30.50 T-Rex: 1.60+ Neon: 7.10 Mega: 29.00

1.60+ 7.10 29.00 Jousting Horse: 1.55- Neon: 6.75 Mega: 31.00

1.55- 6.75 31.00 Lava Wolf: 1.55 Neon: 6.50 Mega: 29.00

1.55 6.50 29.00 Shetland Light Pony: 1.40 Neon: 6.40 Mega: 27.00

1.40 6.40 27.00 Gold Albatross: 1.40 Neon: 6.30 Mega: 27.00

1.40 6.30 27.00 Fallow Deer: 1.40+ Neon: 6.25 Mega: 26.50

1.40+ 6.25 26.50 King Bee: 1.35 Neon: 6.50 Mega: 26.00

1.35 6.50 26.00 Dodo: 1.35 Neon: 6.10 Mega: 24.00

1.35 6.10 24.00 Yule Log Dog: 1.35 Neon: 5.75 Mega: 24.00

1.35 5.75 24.00 Chocolate Chow: 1.35 Neon: 5.50 Mega: 23.00

1.35 5.50 23.00 Naga Dragon: 1.35 Neon: 5.25 Mega: 23.00

1.35 5.25 23.00 Golden Rat: 1.35 Neon: 6.00 Mega: 22.00

1.35 6.00 22.00 Shark: 1.30+ Neon: 5.75 Mega: 21.00

1.30+ 5.75 21.00 Octopus: 1.30+ Neon: 5.50 Mega: 20.50

1.30+ 5.50 20.50 Snow Owl: 1.25 Neon: 4.85 Mega: 19.00

1.25 4.85 19.00 Hawk: 1.20- Neon: 4.75 Mega: 19.00

1.20- 4.75 19.00 Tree Kangaroo: 1.15 Neon: 4.50 Mega: 23.00

1.15 4.50 23.00 White Amazon: 1.10 Neon: 4.40 Mega: 22.00

1.10 4.40 22.00 Unicorn: 1.10+ Neon: 4.25 Mega: 16.75

1.10+ 4.25 16.75 Goldhorn: 1.05 Neon: 4.20 Mega: 23.80+

1.05 4.20 23.80+ Axolotl: 1.05+ Neon: 4.70 Mega: 23.60

1.05+ 4.70 23.60 Sunrise Duckling: 1.00 Neon: 4.75 Mega: 20.50

1.00 4.75 20.50 Field Mouse: 1.00 Neon: 4.50 Mega: 23.00

1.00 4.50 23.00 Green Butterfly: 1.00 Neon: 5.00 Mega: 22.25

1.00 5.00 22.25 Chimera: 1.00 Neon: 4.40- Mega: 17.90-

1.00 4.40- 17.90- Winged Horse: 0.95 Neon: 4.30 Mega: 16.50

0.95 4.30 16.50 Lion Guardian: 0.90 Neon: 4.80 Mega: 19.50

0.90 4.80 19.50 Cerberus: 0.90 Neon: 4.75 Mega: 18.50

0.90 4.75 18.50 Maneki-Neku: 0.90 Neon: 4.20 Mega: 17.60

0.90 4.20 17.60 Golden Lady Bug: 0.90 Neon: 4.10 Mega: 17.00

0.90 4.10 17.00 Baku: 0.90 Neon: 4.05 Mega: 16.50

0.90 4.05 16.50 Alicorn: 0.90 Neon: 3.90 Mega: 16.25

0.90 3.90 16.25 Peacock: 0.85 Neon: 3.85 Mega: 16.90

0.85 3.85 16.90 Ice Moth Dragon: 0.85 Neon: 3.75 Mega: 16.00

0.85 3.75 16.00 Astronaut Gorilla: 0.85 Neon: 3.35 Mega: 15.70

0.85 3.35 15.70 Diamond Dragon: 0.85 Neon: 3.65 Mega: 14.70

0.85 3.65 14.70 Robodog: 0.80 Neon: 3.60 Mega: 15.50

0.80 3.60 15.50 Gold Walrus: 0.80 Neon: 3.50 Mega: 15.20

0.80 3.50 15.20 Cobra: 0.75 Neon: 3.50 Mega: 15.25

0.75 3.50 15.25 Gold Mummy Cat: 0.75 Neon: 3.50 Mega: 14.00

0.75 3.50 14.00 Kitsune: 0.75 Neon: 3.25 Mega: 13.75

0.75 3.25 13.75 Griffin: 0.75 Neon: 3.15 Mega: 13.50

0.75 3.15 13.50 Green Pheasant: 0.70 Neon: 3.00 Mega: 12.00

0.70 3.00 12.00 Ancient Dragon: 0.70- Neon: 3.05 Mega: 13.10

0.70- 3.05 13.10 Dragonfly: 0.70- Neon: 3.00 Mega: 11.80

0.70- 3.00 11.80 Gold Unicorn: 0.65 Neon: 2.60 Mega: 11.00

0.65 2.60 11.00 Diamond Griffin: 0.65 Neon: 2.50 Mega: 10.50

0.65 2.50 10.50 Dragon: 0.60- Neon: 2.25 Mega: 10.00-

0.60- 2.25 10.00- Lunar Moon Bear: 0.60 Neon: 2.50 Mega: 9.75

0.60 2.50 9.75 Gold Dragon: 0.60- Neon: 2.20 Mega: 9.50

0.60- 2.20 9.50 Gold Griffin: 0.60- Neon: 2.15 Mega: 9.00

0.60- 2.15 9.00 Gold Tiger: 0.50 Neon: 2.10 Mega: 7.75

0.50 2.10 7.75 Metal-Ox: 0.50 Neon: 2.00 Mega: 7.00

0.50 2.00 7.00 Minion: 0.50 Neon: 2.00 Mega: 6.50

How to avoid getting scammed in Roblox Adopt Me!

Robloxians must avoid getting scammed when trading pets with others on the server. They should make sure to find reputable sellers by checking their profiles and asking them to show the pets in the trade interface. If any profile appears dubious (no friends) and wants you to pay for the pets in advance, do not engage with that account and block it.

