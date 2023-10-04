Roblox Alphabet Lore Race codes (October 2023): Free wins

Alphabet Lore Race is a racing simulator based on the hit Roblox miniseries of the same name and other horror parodies. The exhilarating title promises a heart-pounding experience unlike any other in the limitless world of Roblox gaming. As the main objective, players must make it through a series of checkpoints on the track before the clock strikes midnight.

The road to speed and glory in Alphabet Lore Race is paved by upgrades. Victories amassed by players against nefarious alphabets can be used to procure upgrades. As a further incentive, one can check out the codes listed below to claim some free goodies in-game.

All working codes in Roblox Alphabet Lore Race

Here's a complete list of all the Alphabet Lore Race codes that are currently working. Make sure to redeem them as soon as possible for in-game perks:

TRADING - This code can be redeemed for 250 free wins. (New)

This code can be redeemed for 250 free wins. TRAILS - This code can be redeemed for 50 free wins. (New)

This code can be redeemed for 50 free wins. 10Million - This code can be redeemed for 1000 free wins.

This code can be redeemed for 1000 free wins. RACE6 - This code can be redeemed for 500 free wins.

This code can be redeemed for 500 free wins. Lore - This code can be redeemed for 200 free wins.

This code can be redeemed for 200 free wins. ABC - This code can be redeemed for 50 free wins.

This code can be redeemed for 50 free wins. Alphabet - This code can be redeemed for 25 free wins.

All expired codes in Roblox Alphabet Lore Race

As of now, there are no inactive codes for Alphabet Lore Race.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Alphabet Lore Race?

To redeem Alphabet Lore Race codes in no time, follow the steps listed below:

Launch Alphabet Lore Race on your PC or mobile device. Click on the Twitter Bird, it should be located on the side of the screen. Now, copy a Working Code from the list provided above and paste it into the text box. Finally, press the Redeem Button to get your free reward.

Why are some codes for Roblox Alphabet Lore Race not working?

These codes are extremely case-sensitive, so players must check for typos to avoid erroneous input during redemption. We advise directly copying the codes displayed on this page. If the error persists despite the correct application, it has likely expired.

How to get more codes for Roblox Alphabet Lore Race?

You can get more codes by joining the official Alphabet Lore Race Discord server and following the game's developer on X (formerly Twitter). To keep players interested, developers often provide free codes whenever an update is issued or a major milestone is achieved.

Alternatively, users can bookmark this page to keep tabs on the latest updates.

Alphabet Lore Race blends the greatest parts of racing simulators with the eerie appeal of Alphabet Lore to construct a unique gaming experience. Players must grab on tight and click quickly as they race against the clock and terrifying letters.

With each step, the game develops and expands to include even more terrifying soundtracks, pet selections, and upgrades.