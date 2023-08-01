Roblox Anime Adventures codes: Free Gems and more

Roblox's Anime Adventures brings together an astonishing assortment of renowned anime realms, giving players the one-of-a-kind opportunity to witness a memorable crossover. From Naruto's Hidden Leaf Village to Dragon Ball Z's battlefield and beyond, the game captures the essence of each anime's particular environment, guaranteeing that fans of all fandoms will find something to enjoy.
Anime Adventures is a tower defense game at its core, but it deviates from the norm with novel and dynamic elements.
Players can strategically arrange their favorite anime characters, each having distinct skills and attacks inspired by their anime counterparts.
Witness the merger of renowned techniques such as Naruto's Rasengan and Dragon Ball Z's Kamehameha wave.
Novice players will profit the most from the codes listed below since the prizes include Gems and Summoning tickets, two of the game's most precious commodities.
All active codes for Roblox's Anime Adventures
- SUMMER2023 - This code can be redeemed for 250 Gems. (Latest)
- ANNIVERSARY - This code can be redeemed for 250 Gems. (Latest)
- TOURNAMENTUIFIX - This code can be redeemed for 250 Gems. (Latest)
- AINCRAD - This code can be redeemed for 250 Gems.
- MADOKA - This code can be redeemed for 500 Gems.
- DRESSROSA - This code can be redeemed for 250 Gems.
- BILLION - This code can be redeemed for 400 Gems.
- ENTERTAINMENT - This code can be redeemed for 250 Gems.
- HAPPYEASTER - This code can be redeemed for 200 Gems.
- VIGILANTE - This code can be redeemed for 250 Gems.
- SubToBlamspot - This code can be redeemed for 1x Summon Ticket.
- noclypso - This code can be redeemed for 1x Summon Ticket.
- Cxrsed - This code can be redeemed for 1x Summon Ticket.
- subtomaokuma - This code can be redeemed a Summon Ticket.
- FictioNTheFirst - This code can be redeemed for 1x Summon Ticket.
- SubToKelvingts - This code can be redeemed for 1x Summon Ticket.
- TOADBOIGAMING - This code can be redeemed for 1x Summon Ticket.
- KingLuffy - This code can be redeemed for 1x Summon Ticket.
- subtosnowrbx - This code can be redeemed for 1x Summon Ticket.
All inactive codes Roblox's Anime Adventures
- GOLDEN - Was redeemable for 1,000 Gems
- SINS2 - Was redeemable for 250 Gems
- SINS - Was redeemable for 200 Gems
- UCHIHA - Was redeemable for 250 Gems
- CLOUD - Was redeemable for 250 Gems
- HERO - Was redeemable for 250 Gems
- CHAINSAW - Was redeemable for 250 Gems
- NEWYEAR2023 - Was redeemable for Gems
- PORTALFIX - Was redeemable for 100 Gems
- CHRISTMAS2022 - Was redeemable for 250 Gems
- GRAVITY - Was redeemable for 250 Gems
- UPDATEHYPE - Was redeemable for 250 Gems
- KARAKORA2 - Was redeemable for 300 Gems
- KARAKORA - Was redeemable for 500 Gems
- CLOVER2 - Was redeemable for 250 Gems
- CLOVER - Was redeemable for 500 Gems
- HALLOWEEN - Was redeemable for 250 Gems and 500 Candies
- CURSE2 - Was redeemable for 250 Gems
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2 - Was redeemable for 250 Gems
- CURSE - Was redeemable for 350 Gems
- FAIRY2 - Was redeemable for 250 Gems
- FAIRY - Was redeemable for 250 Gems
- ANDROID - Was redeemable for a Limited Mecha Freezo Skin
- SERVERFIX - Was redeemable for 250 Gems and 2500 Gold
- Hunter - Was redeemable for 250 Gems
- QUESTFIX - Was redeemable for Gems
- HOLLOW - Was redeemable for Gems
- MUGENTRAIN - Was redeemable for Gems
- GHOUL - Was redeemable for 250 Gems
- FIRSTRAIDS - Was redeemable for free rewards
- DATAFIX - Was redeemable for 200 Gems
- MARINEFORD - Was redeemable for 250 Gems
- RELEASE - Was redeemable for 50 Gems
- CHALLENGEFIX - Was redeemable for 100 Gems
- GINYUFIX - Was redeemable for 100 Gems
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN - Was redeemable for 200 Gems
- TWOMILLION - Was redeemable for 400 Gems
How to redeem codes in Roblox's Anime Adventures?
- Launch Anime Adventures on Roblox and connect to the server.
- Players need to navigate to the Codes Circle in the lobby. It should be located on the player's left side of the screen and should have a text box floating right next to it labeled - Codes.
- Players now have to walk into the circle, once they do, a text box should pop up.
- Now, Robloxians have to Copy and Paste the codes listed above directly into the game.
- Finally, click Redeem to claim the free rewards.
How to get more codes in Roblox's Anime Adventures
Players can get additional codes for this game by following the developer on Twitter. Players can also join the Official Anime Adventures Discord Server, where codes are periodically distributed. Additionally, Robloxians can also bookmark this page to stay up to date on Roblox news.