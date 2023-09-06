Roblox Anime Artifacts Simulator codes (September 2023): Free gold

Roblox Anime Artifacts Simulator is an exciting blend of sword-fighting, anime-inspired landscapes, and progression-based action that will keep you captivated for hours. Whether you are an anime enthusiast or prefer challenging experiences, Anime Artifact Simulator offers an intriguing journey packed with adventure and action.

You have to choose your weapon at the beginning of the game. There's a blade for every fighter, should you want an agile katana, a potent broadsword, or an exquisite rapier. Each blade has its own set of powers and characteristics. This allows you to choose a blade that is tailor-made for your playstyle.

Any blade you choose comes at the expense of gold (in-game currency), which is earned by getting wins. However, gold can also be obtained by redeeming the codes listed below.

All working codes for Roblox Anime Artifacts Simulator

These are all the active codes for Anime Artifacts Simulator (if a new code is released, this list will be updated):

UPDATE10 - This code can be redeemed for a Free Reward. (New)

This code can be redeemed for a Free Reward. SINS - This code can be redeemed for 1,000 Gold.

This code can be redeemed for 1,000 Gold. 70K - This code can be redeemed for 1,000 Gold.

This code can be redeemed for 1,000 Gold. CHRISTMAS - This code can be redeemed for 1,225 Gold.

This code can be redeemed for 1,225 Gold. FATE - This code can be redeemed for 1,000 Gold.

This code can be redeemed for 1,000 Gold. 20M - This code can be redeemed for 5,000 Gold.

This code can be redeemed for 5,000 Gold. HalloweenAAS - This code can be redeemed for 5,000 Gold.

This code can be redeemed for 5,000 Gold. 18M - This code can be redeemed for 5,000 Gold.

This code can be redeemed for 5,000 Gold. 70kLike - This code can be redeemed for 5,000 Gold.

This code can be redeemed for 5,000 Gold. NARUTO - This code can be redeemed for 5,000 Gold.

This code can be redeemed for 5,000 Gold. 60kLike - This code can be redeemed for 2,000 Gold.

This code can be redeemed for 2,000 Gold. SAO - This code can be redeemed for 3,000 Gold.

This code can be redeemed for 3,000 Gold. artifacts - This code can be redeemed for 1,000 Gold.

This code can be redeemed for 1,000 Gold. 100Like - This code can be redeemed for 2,000 Gold.

All expired codes for Roblox Anime Artifact Simulator

There are no expired codes for Anime Artifact Simulator at the moment. You are advised to redeem the codes that are still active to not miss out on free stuff.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Artifact Simulator

These step-by-step instructions will guide you through the code redemption process in Anime Artifacts Simulator:

Open Anime Artifacts Simulator and connect to the server. Navigate to Sword Town or the Spawn Point. Locate the Codes Portal at the side. Interact with it to pull up the Code Redemption window. Now, enter a working code into the text box that appears. Press the Go button to receive your free reward.

Why are some codes for Roblox Anime Artifacts Simulator not working?

If you're facing issues while trying to redeem a code, you should first check for spelling mistakes. This is because these codes are case-sensitive. You can also copy and paste them from this webpage directly into the game to avoid errors entirely.

If the code still fails to activate, it is likely that it has expired, and there is not much to do about it.

How to get more codes for Roblox Anime Artifacts Simulator

If you want to get your hands on new codes, you can join the Anime Artifacts Simulator Discord server and look into the #giveaway or #codes channel.

You can also follow the game's creator on X and YouTube or bookmark this webpage to stay up to speed on the latest news in the Roblox Metaverse.