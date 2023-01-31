Roblox Anime Hero Simulator codes (February 2023): Free Boosts, Coins, and more

Roblox Anime Hero Simulator (aka Anime Heroes) offers players an exciting experience where they can collect new swords, heroes, gather coins to level up their avatar, and battle some formidable opponents with all their might. It is one of the top anime-based games on the metaversal platform and features tons of rewards for the playerbase.

Similarly, every month new codes are released by the developers for the playerbase to use and redeem to keep their gameplay experience exciting. While there are a lot of codes around the internet that are made available for the title, here are a bunch of them that are working and some that might expire as of February 2023.

Roblox Anime Hero Simulator codes for February 2023: Active and inactive codes, and how to redeem

Active codes in Roblox Anime Hero Simulator

Here's a complete list of codes that will work in Anime Hero Simulator as of February 2023:

40kluck – Free Luck Boost

– Free Luck Boost randomseed – 30 mins of 2x Luck

– 30 mins of 2x Luck veryrich – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts burstultra – Damage boost

– Damage boost superstrength – Damage boost

– Damage boost goodluck – Luck Boost

– Luck Boost nolimit – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts bigbucks – Coin Boost

– Coin Boost getrichquick – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts moneyglitch – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts sorry4wait – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts feelinglucky – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts Release – Coin Boost

Players can use these codes to get the rewards mentioned above in order to keep their gameplay exciting and competitive with their opponents.

Inactive codes in Roblox Anime Hero Simulator

As of yet, there are no inactive codes in Anime Hero Simulator. This means that each one that is available to players is valid and open to use, regardless of how old it is.

The Roblox community appreciates the efforts of the developers and how they keep things fresh in the experience with regular updates. They also believe it's a positive factor that they can use the same codes every month to get free rewards and keep their accounts stacked.

How to redeem Anime Hero Simulator codes

Here are a few easy steps that you can follow to redeem the active codes for the Anime Hero Simulator:

Load into your Roblox home screen and open the experience. Wait for the game to launch and enter the experience. Once you see your avatar, you will notice a yellow basket icon on the bottom-left side of your screen. Click on the yellow Shop icon and scroll all the way down to Rewards Shop where it says Redeem Game Codes. Click on Redeem and you will notice a pop-up on your screen with an Enter Code box. Copy and paste any of the active codes from the list above and hit Redeem.

If the code does not go through on the first attempt, restart the game and try again. Make sure you enter the codes exactly as they are mentioned in the list above, else you will fail to get any of the rewards.

You can also head to the official game page on the Roblox site for a deep dive on how codes work in the Anime Hero Simulator and which new ones you can expect in future updates.

Games similar to Anime Hero Simulator

While Roblox consists of a bunch of anime-themed games on the metaversal platform, only a few of them come as close to being exciting as Anime Hero Simulator. Here's a list of Roblox games you can try if you are an anime fan:

All-star Tower Defence

Anime Battle Arena

Anime Cross 2

Anime Fighting Simulator

Anime Tycoon

AoT: Freedom Awaits

Attack on Titan: Downfall

Demon Slayer RPG 2

Dragon Blox Ultimate

Grand Piece Online

Guess the Anime

Blox Fruit

Heroes Online

Hunter X Hunter

Mother: The Promised Neverland

My Hero Mania

Omega Tower Defence Simulator

Project Clover 2

Psycho Infinity

Ro-Ghoul

Shindo Life

Super Saiyan Simulator 2

Tokyo Revengers

Troublesome Battlegrounds 2

Your Bizarre Adventure

While there are many other anime-themed games on the metaversal platform, the kind of gameplay that the ones on the list above provide gives players a true RPG Gacha gaming experience that they are familiar with from the genre.

