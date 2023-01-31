Roblox Anime Hero Simulator codes (February 2023): Free Boosts, Coins, and more

Roblox Anime Hero Simulator (aka Anime Heroes) offers players an exciting experience where they can collect new swords, heroes, gather coins to level up their avatar, and battle some formidable opponents with all their might. It is one of the top anime-based games on the metaversal platform and features tons of rewards for the playerbase.
Similarly, every month new codes are released by the developers for the playerbase to use and redeem to keep their gameplay experience exciting. While there are a lot of codes around the internet that are made available for the title, here are a bunch of them that are working and some that might expire as of February 2023.
Roblox Anime Hero Simulator codes for February 2023: Active and inactive codes, and how to redeem
Active codes in Roblox Anime Hero Simulator
Here's a complete list of codes that will work in Anime Hero Simulator as of February 2023:
- 40kluck – Free Luck Boost
- randomseed – 30 mins of 2x Luck
- veryrich – Free Boosts
- burstultra – Damage boost
- superstrength – Damage boost
- goodluck – Luck Boost
- nolimit – Free Boosts
- bigbucks – Coin Boost
- getrichquick – Free Boosts
- moneyglitch – Free Boosts
- sorry4wait – Free Boosts
- feelinglucky – Free Boosts
- Release – Coin Boost
Players can use these codes to get the rewards mentioned above in order to keep their gameplay exciting and competitive with their opponents.
Inactive codes in Roblox Anime Hero Simulator
As of yet, there are no inactive codes in Anime Hero Simulator. This means that each one that is available to players is valid and open to use, regardless of how old it is.
The Roblox community appreciates the efforts of the developers and how they keep things fresh in the experience with regular updates. They also believe it's a positive factor that they can use the same codes every month to get free rewards and keep their accounts stacked.
How to redeem Anime Hero Simulator codes
Here are a few easy steps that you can follow to redeem the active codes for the Anime Hero Simulator:
- Load into your Roblox home screen and open the experience.
- Wait for the game to launch and enter the experience.
- Once you see your avatar, you will notice a yellow basket icon on the bottom-left side of your screen.
- Click on the yellow Shop icon and scroll all the way down to Rewards Shop where it says Redeem Game Codes.
- Click on Redeem and you will notice a pop-up on your screen with an Enter Code box.
- Copy and paste any of the active codes from the list above and hit Redeem.
If the code does not go through on the first attempt, restart the game and try again. Make sure you enter the codes exactly as they are mentioned in the list above, else you will fail to get any of the rewards.
You can also head to the official game page on the Roblox site for a deep dive on how codes work in the Anime Hero Simulator and which new ones you can expect in future updates.
Games similar to Anime Hero Simulator
While Roblox consists of a bunch of anime-themed games on the metaversal platform, only a few of them come as close to being exciting as Anime Hero Simulator. Here's a list of Roblox games you can try if you are an anime fan:
- All-star Tower Defence
- Anime Battle Arena
- Anime Cross 2
- Anime Fighting Simulator
- Anime Tycoon
- AoT: Freedom Awaits
- Attack on Titan: Downfall
- Demon Slayer RPG 2
- Dragon Blox Ultimate
- Grand Piece Online
- Guess the Anime
- Blox Fruit
- Heroes Online
- Hunter X Hunter
- Mother: The Promised Neverland
- My Hero Mania
- Omega Tower Defence Simulator
- Project Clover 2
- Psycho Infinity
- Ro-Ghoul
- Shindo Life
- Super Saiyan Simulator 2
- Tokyo Revengers
- Troublesome Battlegrounds 2
- Your Bizarre Adventure
While there are many other anime-themed games on the metaversal platform, the kind of gameplay that the ones on the list above provide gives players a true RPG Gacha gaming experience that they are familiar with from the genre.