Roblox Anime Online codes (September 2023): Free bucks and tokens

Roblox Anime Online is an excellent combination of two realms, bringing fan-favorite anime characters into an action-packed world of intense PvP warfare, where players can harness their powers, and master unique skills. Anime Online features over 50 distinct playable anime characters that can be customized and used to become the Ultimate Champion in the realm of anime fighting.

As mentioned, the game allows for a great deal of customization. Players may personalize their characters' appearance and strategic benefit by equipping them with numerous weapons, accessories, and clothing. Experimenting with different loadouts keeps the gameplay interesting and new.

Purchasing all of these items requires bucks (in-game currency) and Raid Tokens, which can be obtained by redeeming the codes listed below.

All active codes for Roblox Anime Online

Here are all the active codes in Anime Online. Players are advised to redeem these codes as early as possible.

:code 10klikes - This code can be redeemed for 100 Bucks. (New)

This code can be redeemed for 100 Bucks. :code itsasecret - This code can be redeemed for 5 Boss Raid Tokens.

All inactive codes for Roblox Anime Online

These codes are no longer working, and any attempt to redeem them will only result in an error message.

:code LExploiters - This code could have been redeemed for 10 Free Wins.

This code could have been redeemed for 10 Free Wins. :code srryforshutdowns - This code could have been redeemed for 10 Boss Raid Tokens.

This code could have been redeemed for 10 Boss Raid Tokens. :code 1MILLVISITS - This code could have been redeemed for 5 Boss Raid Tokens & 100 Bucks.

This code could have been redeemed for 5 Boss Raid Tokens & 100 Bucks. :code GOGOGOESTAR - This code could have been redeemed for 25 Bucks.

This code could have been redeemed for 25 Bucks. :code AKATSUKI - This code could have been redeemed for 50 Bucks.

This code could have been redeemed for 50 Bucks. :code SHUTDOWN - This code could have been redeemed for 10 Boss Raid Tokens.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Online?

Launch Anime Online and connect to the server.

and connect to the server. Open the Chat Window , it should be located top-left of the screen.

, it should be located top-left of the screen. Enter a working code from the list provided above into the chat text box and include the :code before the actual code as well.

from the list provided above into the chat text box and include the before the actual code as well. Press Enter on your keyboard to claim your freebies.

Why are some of the codes for Roblox Anime Online not working?

If a player is having difficulty redeeming a code, they should first check for typos, as these selections are case-sensitive. The suggested method is to copy and paste the entries from this page into the game. If the process still displays an error, the code has most likely expired.

How to get more codes for Roblox Anime Online?

To find additional codes, players can follow the game's developer @xenostrology on X (formerly Twitter) and join the Anime Online Discord Server. When an update is released, or a milestone is reached, developers usually release free codes to keep players engaged.

Alternatively, they are welcome to bookmark this page to remain updated on the latest changes and codes.

What is Anime Online all about?

Roblox's Anime Online is a compelling blend of anime flair and competitive gameplay. It provides a rich and immersive experience for gamers of all skill levels with its broad character roster, compelling battle mechanics, and dynamic community.