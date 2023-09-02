Roblox Anime Pet Simulator Codes (September 2023): Free Boosts

Roblox Anime Pet Simulator transports players into a world where they can collect iconic characters from their favorite anime series, assemble a squad, and embark on epic quests to vanquish evil. Anime Pet Simulator revolves around the ability to collect and train characters from beloved anime series like Naruto, Dragon Ball, or One Piece, so if you're an anime enthusiast, then this game is a must-play.

The game features a leaderboard system that requires players to compete with friends and players from around the world to climb the ranks and claim the title of the ultimate anime pet trainer. To secure your spot at the top, you'll need to improve your team, refine your strategies, and complete challenging quests.

You will definitely need all the help that you can get to become the best Anime Pet Trainer, and that is exactly where these codes come in!

All working codes for Roblox Anime Pet Simulator

These are all the active codes for Anime Pet Simulator as of now. If a newer code comes out, it will be added to this list.

3klikes - This code can be redeemed for Free Boosts. (New)

100kvis - This code can be redeemed for 30 minutes of 2x Luck.

2kfavs - This code can be redeemed for 10 minutes of 2x Sapphires.

1klikes - This code can be redeemed for 30 minutes of 2x Yen.

50kvis - This code can be redeemed for 30 minutes of 2x Yen.

10kvis - This code can be redeemed for 10 minutes of 2x Luck.

500favs - This code can be redeemed for 10 minutes of 2x Sapphires.

2kvis - This code can be redeemed for 10 minutes of 2x Yen.

Release - This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards.

500kvis – This code can be redeemed for Free Boosts.

5kfavs – This code can be redeemed for Free Boosts.

2klikes – This code can be redeemed for Free Boosts.

200kvis – This code can be redeemed for Free Boosts.

All expired codes for Roblox Anime Pet Simulator

There are currently no expired codes in Anime Pet Simulator. However, it is recommended that you redeem the ones listed above as soon as possible before they become invalid.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Pet Simulator?

Redeeming codes in Anime Pet Simulator has never been so easy. Simply follow the instructions listed below:

Open up Anime Pet Simulator and make sure that you're connected to the server. Click the Twitter Button on the right side of your screen. Copy and paste a working code into the text box labeled Type Here. To claim your free rewards, click the Use Button.

Why are some codes for Roblox Anime Pet Simulator not working?

If you're having trouble redeeming a code from the list above, the first thing to search for is typos, as these Roblox codes are case-sensitive. To avoid this, make sure to copy the precise codes and put them exactly into the game. If the code continues to be ineffective, it has most likely expired.

How to score more codes for Roblox Anime Pet Simulator?

More Anime Pet Simulator codes may be obtained by following the game's developer @UpGamingRbx on X (formerly Twitter) or by joining the official Anime Pet Simulator Discord channel, which also shows information and the game's most recent advances.

You may also bookmark this page and return to it on a regular basis for the same reason.