Roblox Anime Training Simulator Codes for January 2023: Inactive codes, usage, and more

Roblox Anime Training Simulator is a role-playing game that allows players to assume the role of virtual anime characters and train to become powerful warriors. It is based on a popular Japanese anime that features several characters with superpowers.

Players can customize their characters to create unique looks, choosing from a variety of hairstyles, skin tones, facial features, and clothing options. Purchasing special items from the in-game shop further enhances the experience by providing more opportunities for customization.

Once they have created their ideal characters, players can begin with the training process. The goal is to become the strongest warrior in the world by training and earning new skills and abilities.

There are a variety of training activities to choose from, such as sparring, missions, and tournaments. They will help players boost their character’s stats and level up, eventually rendering them powerful enough to face even their toughest opponents.

The Anime Training Simulator has a wealth of content with its various weapons and wide variety of characters. Players can use certain available codes to unlock special rewards, boosts, and other beneficial items.

Roblox Anime Training Simulator January 2023 codes: When to expect, how to redeem

Unfortunately, Roblox Anime Training Simulator no longer accepts any older codes. The community's demands went unheeded by the developers. There is a chance, however, that the following winter update may introduce new codes, so you can check back for active codes when the time is right.

List of inactive codes in Anime Training Simulator

The Roblox Anime Training Simulator no longer accepts the following codes. Gamers can still try using them once to see if they work for their individual accounts. While we wouldn't advise getting your hopes up because these codes are probably disabled, there's no harm in giving them a shot.

5klikes - Use this code to obtain 1,000 yen for free.

Release - Use this code to obtain 200 yen for free.

How to redeem Anime Training Simulator codes in Roblox

Roblox Anime Training Simulator codes can be redeemed by players with ease. Here are the steps that one can follow to swiftly redeem active codes:

Open the Anime Training Simulator on your gaming device.

Find the “Codes” button on the left side of the screen.

Click on it to open a new code redemption window.

Paste the code that you want to redeem.

Click the "Redeem" button to obtain free coins and gems.

When entering the does manually, players must check for typos because Roblox Anime Training Simulator codes are case-sensitive. To be safe, one should copy and paste the codes during the redemption process. This will eliminate spelling errors as well.

We may soon have active codes for you, so keep an eye on this space.

Note: The game is highly addictive, hence, it's recommended to take breaks at regular intervals.

