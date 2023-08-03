Roblox Anime Warriors 2 Simulator codes: Free Boosts and more

Anime Warriors 2 Simulator is the ideal game for anime fans and Roblox gamers alike. It combines beloved characters and settings from anime classics, such as Goku from Dragon Ball Z, Zoro from One Piece, Asta from Black Clover, and Denji from Chainsaw Man, to name a few. As players go through the game and complete tasks, they can conquer new kingdoms and increase their army of anime fighters.

Players will encounter various foes and difficulties in each realm, providing a dynamic and diverse gaming experience. The game guarantees each battle is the same, whether against evil pirates in the Grand Line or dark mages in the Clover Kingdom.

When an update is released or a milestone is achieved, the makers of Anime Warriors 2 Simulator hand out codes that provide players with free abilities such as increased damage and double money (yen).

All active codes for Roblox's Anime Warriors 2 Simulator

enjoychainsaw - Redeem this code for 15 Trait Reroll Tokens, 3 Battle Tickets, and a 20-minute Godly Boost. (Latest)

chainsawsoon - Redeem this code for 15 Trait Reroll Tokens, 3 Evolution Stones, and a 40-minute Godly Boost. (Latest)

updaterelease - Redeem this code for 5 Trait Reroll Tokens, 2 Battle Tickets, and a 20-minute Godly Boost. (Latest)

shutdown69 - Redeem this code for 20-minute Shiny Boost, 20-minute +1 Open Boost, and 2 Battle Tickets. (Latest)

SamuraiCapital - Redeem this code for 5 Trait Reroll Tokens, a 10-minute 2x Luck Boost, a 10-minute 2x Damage Boost, and 2 Battle Tickets. (Latest)

SummerIsland - Redeem this code for 200 Yen and a 10-minute 2x Yen Boost. (Latest)

All expired codes for Roblox's Anime Warriors 2 Simulator

Thanksfor50KLikes! - Was redeemable for free boosts and more.

CursedHigh - Was redeemable for free boosts and more.

CloverVillage - Was redeemable for free boosts and more.

MagicTown - Was redeemable for 2x Luck, 2x Damage, 250 Yen, and 1x Battle Ticket.

AntHideout - Was redeemable for 2x Damage, 2x Yen Boost, 250 Yen and 1x Battle Ticket.

BUGFIXES - Was redeemable for 2x Damage, 2x Yen, and 50 Yen.

TaskFixes - Was redeemable for 2x Yen 15m, 250 Yen, 1x Battle Ticket, and 5x Trait Reroll Tokens.

HeroCity - Was redeemable for free boosts.

EndlessDomain - Was redeemable for free boosts.

SORRY4SHUTDOWN - Was redeemable for free boosts.

RELEASE - Was redeemable for free boosts.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's Anime Warriors 2 Simulator

Launch Anime Warriors 2 Simulator on Roblox and connect to the server. Click the Yellow Shopping Cart icon on the center left of their screen and then proceed to open the Shop. Then, locate the Codes Icon on the bottom right of the Shop menu. Enter one of the codes in the Enter Code text box. After entering one of the codes from the list, click on the green Redeem button under the Enter Code text box to claim the free goodies.

How to get more codes for Roblox's Anime Warriors 2 Simulator

Players who want more codes for Roblox Anime Warriors 2 Simulator codes can follow the game's creator @Enclamatic on Twitter or join the Enclamatic Discord Server.

Otherwise, the easiest way to stay updated on the latest Roblox news is by bookmarking this page and returning often.