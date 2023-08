Roblox Anime Warriors Codes (August 2023): Free rewards

Roblox's Anime Warriors is an innovative and intriguing videogame in which players step into the shoes of renowned anime characters from multiple universes, combining them in an epic battle against deadly adversaries. As players advance in the game, they will face hordes of enemies, each more difficult than the previous one.

The ultimate challenge awaits in the shape of powerful bosses designed to push players to their limits while rewarding them for mastering their characters' talents and strategies.

Starting off in this game can be a hefty task even for a veteran, and that's exactly where these codes come in handy.

All working codes for Roblox's Anime Warriors

These are all the active codes in Anime Warriors as of now, and Robloxians are advised to redeem them as soon as possible.

All expired codes for Roblox's Anime Warriors

Roblox codes are usually time-limited. The following list contains previously active codes that have expired. If any of the newer codes fail to work, they'll also be added to this list.

BOOM350k - This code could have been redeemed for 350 Gems.

This code could have been redeemed for 350 Gems. CRAFTINGSHERE - This code could have been redeemed for 150 Gems.

This code could have been redeemed for 150 Gems. ULTIMATES400KMATS - This code could have been redeemed for 40 Random Materials.

This code could have been redeemed for 40 Random Materials. ULTIMATES400KGEMS - This code could have been redeemed for 400 Gems.

This code could have been redeemed for 400 Gems. TWITTERWENTCRAZY150K - This code could have been redeemed for 250 Crystals.

This code could have been redeemed for 250 Crystals. 2022RELEASE - This code could have been redeemed for 150 Crystals.

This code could have been redeemed for 150 Crystals. RELEASE - This code could have been redeemed for 150 Crystals.

This code could have been redeemed for 150 Crystals. 125KTHUMBSUP - This code could have been redeemed for 200 Crystals.

This code could have been redeemed for 200 Crystals. UPDATE1MH - This code could have been redeemed for 300 Crystals.

This code could have been redeemed for 300 Crystals. THANKS4100KLIKES - This code could have been redeemed for 150 Crystals.

This code could have been redeemed for 150 Crystals. WOAHFiftyKLikes - This code could have been redeemed for 150 Crystals.

This code could have been redeemed for 150 Crystals. Twenty5kLikes - This code could have been redeemed for 150 Crystals.

This code could have been redeemed for 150 Crystals. 5kL1kes - This code could have been redeemed for 30 Minutes of x2 Yen Boost.

This code could have been redeemed for 30 Minutes of x2 Yen Boost. RELEASE - This code could have been redeemed for 150 Crystals.

This code could have been redeemed for 150 Crystals. Incredible10k - This code could have been redeemed for a Free Boost.

This code could have been redeemed for a Free Boost. SeventyFiveK - This code could have been redeemed for 100 Crystals.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's Anime Warriors?

Follow this guide to coherently complete the redemption process in Roblox's Anime Warriors:

Launch Anime Warriors on Roblox and connect to the server. After loading into the game, click the Codes Button, it should be on the right side of your screen. Type in your Twitter Account Username exactly in this format @your_handle to unlock the ability to redeem codes in-game. Enter a Working Code exactly as shown in the list provided above. Remember that the codes are case-sensitive. Press the Redeem Button to claim your reward.

How to get more codes for Roblox's Anime Warriors?

More codes may be obtained by following the game's designers on Twitter. Users may also join the Anime Warriors Discord channel and bookmark this page to stay up to speed on the latest news and events in the Roblox metaverse.